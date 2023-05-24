Tina Turner, Beloved Legend and Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Dies at Age 83

The Queen of Rock ‘n' Roll, Tina Turner, has passed away at the age of 83. A musical trailblazer whose relevance spanned more than three decades, Turner is a multi-time Grammy Hall of Fame award recipient known as much for her charisma as her musical talents.

Few artists reach the iconic level where a first name alone indicates precisely who we are talking about. Until further notice, “Tina” rings legendary alongside names like “Elvis,” “Aretha,” “Prince,” and “Michael.” With Turner's passing, the world has lost a Queen.

Tina Turner is survived by two sons and husband, Erwin Bach.

A Career Enshrined in The Grammy Hall of Fame

While images of Tina Turner commanding the stage in sequined dresses and electro-shock hairstyle remain indelible in music fans' memories, her legacy in the Grammy Hall of Fame will prove even longer-lasting. The Queen amassed 25 Grammy nominations and eight wins over her career, including a share of the Album of the Year award for 2007's ensemble album River: The Joni Letters.

Turner's other seven Grammy wins include:

Best Female Rock Vocal Performance (Tina Live in Europe)

Best Female Rock Vocal Performance (“Back Where You Started”)

Best Female Rock Vocal Performance (“One of the Living”)

Record of the Year (“What's Love Got to Do With It”)

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“What's Love Got to Do With It”)

Best Female Rock Vocal Performance (“Better Be Good to Me”)

Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Group (“Proud Mary”)

The 1980s were a renaissance for Turner, as she released “What's Love Got to Do With It,” the only number-one hit of her career. A powerhouse both on stage and for the record labels, Tina produced more than 100 million global record sales over her career.

A multi-talented performer, Turner also appeared in movies including Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and Tommy.

The World Pays Its Respect to a Legend

The news of Turner's passing has elicited tributes from across the internet, starting with the official Twitter profile on behalf of Tina Turner:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/8SihpxMe14 — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) May 24, 2023

Many other fans, including celebrities, reminisced about the impact Tina Turner had on their musical tastes and lives:

she is the queen of rock & roll. she opened the doors for so many female performers afterwards. she also beat ageism by having her first ever album with “private dancer”. i hope her soul is finally at peace now. may you rest easy, mother tina turner. pic.twitter.com/NEyzqIUmYz — khalia. | queen charlotte era 🍨🌿 (@VERONASFILMS) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner was iconic, talented, and fierce. What a journey. What a life, filled with great highs and great lows. She left an abusive marriage. She found love again. She made her way in this world, selling millions of albums. She became a mother, she experienced terrible… pic.twitter.com/Es5fKZMGZL — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 24, 2023

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood was among those from the music community to pay their respects:

🙏💕God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones #tinaturner @tinaturner pic.twitter.com/BUNBAdsCKl — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) May 24, 2023

Diana Ross was among the other legendary musicians to share their shock and condolences:

Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FGlQfjxaGh — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 24, 2023

Turner's passing proves, for the umpteenth time, that legends do pass away. Fortunately, they never die. Open up your Spotify app and pay tribute to the Queen of Rock ‘n' Roll.

