Top 42 Best Tinkerbell Characters Of All Time

Tinker Bell captured the imaginations of many authors before Disney bought out its animation. It is one of the fairy tale characters that are the creation of J.M Barrie, who wrote about her extensively.

This character in Disney films is known for her talent for tinkering. Tinker Bell is a fairy who was born in a bustling city and first met the other fairies when she flew into Pixie Hollow on a dandelion seed. Let us learn more about the characters in this wonderful fairy tale.

The Tinkerbell Characters

This article provides a list of the top 42 Tinkerbell characters. Each character is described in detail with their strengths and weaknesses. Let us take a look.

1. Zarina

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Zarina Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Zarina is a very talented dust-keeper fairy. She was always curious and wanted to know more about the other uses of pixie dust.

After an accident that destroyed the pixie dust distributor, Gary banished her from the role of dust-keeper fairy and sent her out of Pixie Hollow. Out of resentment, Zarina seeks refuge with the Pirates of Captain Hook in Skull Rock.

2. Periwinkle

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Periwinkle Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Periwinkle is Tinker Bell's twin sister who was born with the same talent as her- frost. She can make ice waterfalls and frost swirls.

She is also a collector of abandoned, broken, and lost items. When Lord Milori decrees that winter fairies and warm fairies cannot meet, she is devastated but rushes to help save the Pixie Dust tree with the frost talent.

3. Rumble

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Rumble Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

Rumble is the antagonist of the Tinker Bell film, The Pixie Hollow Games. He has won the last four Pixie Hollow Games and is determined to win again. However, he is not above cheating to achieve his goals. Rumble is very competitive and will do whatever it takes to win.

4. Captain Hook

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Captain Hook Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

Captain Hook is the leader of the pirate ship Jolly Roger. He is a fearless buccaneer of NeverLand and the archnemesis of Peter Pan.

He is an intelligent, manipulative, cunning, and cruel man who knows how to hold a grudge. But, at the core of his nature, Hook is an emotionally vulnerable boy who had a lonely childhood.

5. Dewey

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Mother Dove Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Dewey is a Winter fairy who resides in the Winter Woods. He is the keeper of fairy knowledge and stays in the Winter Woods so that he can learn about all things related to NeverLand. Dewey manages the library in Winter Woods and is close friends with Lord Milori.

6. Mother Dove

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Mother Dove Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Mother Dove is a very important character in Tinkerbell lore. She is the wisest of all the fairies and is considered to be the mother of them all.

When the great fire spread across Pixie Hollow, she did not leave her nest in the Hawthorn Tree – instead, she transformed into a great bird and learned how to make Pixie Dust from her feathers. This allowed the other fairies to continue making Pixie Dust and kept their hope alive.

7. Fairy Gary

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Fairy Gary Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

Fairy Gary is the leader of the group of dust-keeper fairies. He is responsible for collecting a singular cup of pixie dust and delivering it to Queen Clarion. He is a Scotsman and proud of his Scottish heritage. Although, he feels embarrassed when other fairies refer to his kilt as a skirt.

8. Queen Tutupia

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Queen Tutupia Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Queen Tutupia is the queen of wand fairies. She lives in NeverLand and is a very kind person. When Tinker Bell and Queen Clarion visit her, she welcomes them with open arms.

When the fairies of Pixie Hollow request wands from her, she gladly offers them one but lists out many dos and don'ts for using them.

9. Glimmer

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Glimmer Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Glimmer is a storm talent fairy who blindly believes everything that Rumble from the Pixie Hollow Games tells her.

When she participates in the games, she becomes the bad guy because of this. Glimmer is dedicated to participating in and winning the games, so she ignores her fairy duties and trains all year long. This leads to quite a lot of friction with the other fairies.

10. Chase

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Chase Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Chase is a scout fairy from the elite team of Nyx. She is known for her great scouting skills, which she demonstrated when she tracked Gruff by following the broken twigs, paw prints, and destroyed vegetation.

Even though Chase was able to deduce that Gruff was a protector beast and not a monster, she ultimately failed to catch him.

11. Fawn

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Fawn Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Fawn is an animated animal fairy who is considered the best fairy in all of Neverland. She is a friendly fairy that loves everything about animals and the outdoors.

Fawn loves to play pranks on her friends and is a mischievous tomboy. She has tan skin and dark brown hair that she clips up and wears an orange dress with orange shoes.

12. Rosetta

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Rosetta Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Rosetta is a fairy of Pixie Hollow and one of the earliest residents. She is known as a beauty queen and expert and is close to Fawn, Silvermist, and Tinker Bell. Rosetta is also one of the few warm fairies who falls in love with a winter fairy.

13. Vidia

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Terence Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

Vidia is a fast-flying fairy who appears in the Tinker Bell films. She starts off as an antagonist but eventually becomes one of Tinker Bell's friends.

She is very talented and can quickly fly and spread pollen with her whirlwinds. We see that she is a jealous fairy who is always trying to outdo others.

14. Terence

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Terence Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

In Tinker Bell, Terence is the tritagonist and is introduced as a hardworking fairy who has the most important job in Pixie Hollow.

He wakes up before everyone else and distributes a cup of pixie dust to every fairy in Pixie Hollow. While he likes to have fun and fool around all day, he knows that he has to work hard to keep things in order.

15. Sled

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Sled Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

Sled is a helpful Tinkerbell character who helps in gathering ice blocks for the snow-making machine. He is good friends with Lord Milori and loves a warm fairy, Rosetta. The sled manages the snow owls and has a skill for working with winter animals. The sled is a toy that is made from wood, plastic, and metal.

16. Prilla

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Prilla Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Prilla is one of the unique fairies of Pixie Hollow and was born out of the laughter of Sara Quirtle. Prilla is considered to have a few human traits in her nature and was considered a talentless fairy for a long time.

However, she participated in all the events and quests of Pixie Hollow and, during the Quest for The Egg, rushed to the Mainland to make children clap. She is known as the only Clapping Fairy and uses this talent to save fellow fairies many times.

17. Bess

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Bess Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Bess is an art talent fairy that has a knack for beautiful portraits. She is the most artistic of all fairies and has a knack for beautiful portraits.

She made her first portrait of Tinker Bell, and it became a fad with all the other fairies. When Bess made a scenic painting, no one liked it, but her good friends consoled and convinced her that her art was marvelous and encouraged her to continue making paintings.

18. Wendy Darling

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Wendy Darling Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Wendy Darling is a human girl who appears in J.M. Barrie's play Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up and its various adaptations.

She is the older sister of John and Michael Darling and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darling. Wendy is beautiful for her age, with long blonde hair, blue eyes, and a kind and friendly nature.

However, she can also be very jealous; after being told by Tinker Bell that Peter Pan doesn't like girls who are “too clever,” She becomes so discouraged that she decides to return back to the MainLand with her brothers.

19. Nyx

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Nyx Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Nyx is the leader of the scout fairies and is always leading her group of scouts on missions. She clashes with Fawn constantly because Fawn shelters dangerous animals like snakes, hawks, Gruff, and more.

Nyx has severe distrust for anything that Fawn does because she believes it puts the scouts in danger.

20. Fira

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Fira Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Fira is a fairy who has a talent for light. She is the brightest fairy and is quite literally on fire with her passion for her work. Fira is best friends with Silvermist and takes her responsibility as a light fairy seriously.

21. Gliss

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Gliss Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Gliss is a frost talent fairy who lives in Winter Woods. She is the best friend of Periwinkle and Spike. She can be very oblivious sometimes, as she does not know that warm fairies and winter fairies cannot mingle together. Gliss likes to run around and play all day long.

22. Lord Milori

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Lord Milori Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

Lord Milori is the leader of Winter Wood, a place where fairies who can control ice and snow live. He is a firm and intense sparrow man who is in charge of taking care of the Winter Woods and its fairies.

He is highly respected by his fairies, and no one dares to speak back or argue with him. Lord Milori first appears in Secret of the Wings when Tinker Bell and Periwinkle realize that they are twins.

23. Fairy Mary

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Fairy Mary Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

In addition, Fairy Mary is the head of all tinker fairies and oversees all the work that needs to be completed. She is very responsible and can get anxious when a deadline nears or in case of a chaotic situation.

However, she is good at dealing with stress and has shared tips on how to deal with stress while working on the project for Autumn revelry. Lastly, Fairy Mary is a motherly figure who feels disappointed when she sees Tinker Bell is not happy being a tinker fairy.

24. Minister Of Summer

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Minister Of Summer Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

The Minister of Summer is a fairy who is in charge of all preparations for summer. She is a bubbly, enthusiastic fairy who loves fun and frolic. The minister can be surprisingly commanding when she wants to be and is well-loved by everyone.

25. Minister Of Spring

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Minister Of Spring Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

The Minister of Spring is a character in Tinkerbell who is responsible for overseeing the preparations for spring. She gets very anxious about everything and can be a bit overbearing at times.

However, she is also kind and nurturing and loves all plants. She plays an important role in bringing springtime to the forest and is one of the best Tinkerbell Characters overall.

26. Minister Of Autumn

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Minister Of Autumn Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

The Minister of Autumn is a sparrow man who has the minister's talent. He is known for being a calm, collected, and kind fairy.

He oversees the preparation for autumn in the NeverLand and in the Mainland. While dealing with the preparations for the NeverLand, he completely entrusts the job to his team of fairies and trusts them to handle all eventualities.

27. Tinker Bell

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Tinker Bell Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Tinker Bell is one of the most popular and well-known Disney Fairies. She is one with a talent for fixing broken things and has a warm, kind-hearted personality. She always puts her friends first and is always there for them when they need her.

She also has fair tan skin, blonde hair, and a green dress with green shoes. We also get a glimpse of her strong determination and willpower when she decides to go to the Mainland in order to help Peter Pan save his friend Wendy.

28. Silvermist

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Silvermist Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Silvermist is a water fairy who first appears in the Disney Fairies franchise. She is one of the six main fairies in the series and has the power to control water.

Silvermist is a loyal friend but can sometimes be out of touch with real-world terms. She loves having fun and keeping things exciting and upbeat, which often includes gossiping with her friends.

29. Clank

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Clank Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

Clank is a sparrow man who is gifted in the art of tinkering. He is close with his fellow tinkers, Bobble and Tinker Bell, and wants to make things better, even if he does not know how to do it. Clank was the first person to befriend Tink when she came to Pixie Hollow.

30. Minister Of Winter

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Minister Of Winter Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

A winter talent fairy, the Minister of Winter aids Queen Clarion in ensuring a seamless transition to winter in Neverland and the Realm of the Living.

She has the ability to survive in Pixie Hollow despite the fact that winter is her talent's peak season. In addition to freely circulating around the ministerial ranks without endangering her wings, she also freely flies.

31. Smee

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Mr. Smee Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

Mr. Smee is the first mate on the pirate ship, Jolly Roger. He is loyal to Captain James Hook and helps him escape when his ship and crew are lost.

He is a genial old man who often seems like a bumbling mess, but he is actually very loyal and kind-hearted. Mr. Smee loves piracy and dreams of spending his life plundering the seas, but in his heart, he is a kind-hearted man who only wants to maintain peace and please everyone around him.

32. Rani

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Rani Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Rani is a water talent fairy who lives in Pixie Hollow. She is highly talented with water skills and has many tricks like, she can make water balls bounce on a surface, boiling water faster, etc.

She is the only fairy who cannot fly as she has to give up her wings to rescue the egg of Mother Dove. Whenever she has to fly to a place, Brother dove carries her.

33. Iridessa

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Iridessa Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Iridessa is a light fairy who has a talent for bringing light to fireflies, creating rainbows, and making things glow. She is kind and loving but can also be serious when she needs to be. Iridessa is one of Tinkerbell's closest friends and is always there for her when she needs it.

34. Queen Clarion

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Queen Clarion Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Queen Clarion is the wisest and longest-serving monarch of Pixie Hollow. She has served the fairies of Pixie Hollow as a wise, noble, and caring queen for centuries.

Despite her wisdom and experience as a queen, she is never intimidating or harsh towards her subjects. She is as loving and approachable as any other fairy.

35. Kyto

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Kyto Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

Kyto is an evil dragon that lives in NeverLand. He was imprisoned on Torth Mountain by Peter Pan, the Lost Boys, and Queen Clarion.

He contaminates the egg with his evil and later tries to escape his prison by tricking the gullible Tiffen Boys. Kyto wreaks havoc in NeverLand and kills seven fairies. Fortunately, Tinker Bell creates Kyto Keeper, a new jail for him.

36. Lizzy Griffiths

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Lizzy Griffiths Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Lizzy Griffiths is the human child from Tinker Bell and The Great Fairy Rescue. She is a nine-year-old girl who believes in fairies and builds a fairy home for any visiting fairies. When Tinker Bell gets stuck in that fairy house, she is found by Lizzy.

Lizzy shares drawings and stories about her daily life in Pixie Hollow with Tink, which she saves in her field journal.

37. Lily

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Lily Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Lily is a garden talent fairy who helps to make the plants grow faster and look more alive. She is the most vital garden fairy and does most of the grunt work in tending to plants. Lily has a best friend called Bumblebee, who lives among the flowers.

38. Queen Eewee

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Queen Eewee Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Queen Eewee is the queen of the merpeople and is known for her cunning and intelligence. The size of the shell of a merman or mermaid denotes their status in society, with bigger shells indicating a higher rank. The closer they may sit to the queen at the dinner table.

39. Bobble

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Bobble Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

Bobble is a tinker geek who can talk about his inventions and ideas all day long. He is always hanging around with Clank and talking and arguing about some gadget or the other.

40. Cheese

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Cheese Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

Cheese is a small, white mouse who is an animal friend of Tinker Bell. He takes a distinctive liking to Tinker Bell and often comes out to help her. When Tink first arrives at Pixie Hollow, she is introduced to the mouse by Bobble. Cheese loves to eat cheese and can track its smell from anywhere.

41. Beck

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Beck Movie Tinkerbell Gender Female

Beck is an animal talent fairy who has the ability to communicate with birds and understand their emotions.

She is best friends with Fawn and Fira and often helps out whenever there is any kind of animal-related issue. Beck also stays with the baby moles during a storm till their mother comes back and nurses the wounds of Mother Dove when she is injured by the fox.

42. Gruff

Things To Know Details Name of the Character Gruff Movie Tinkerbell Gender Male

Gruff is a giant NeverBeast who is a protector of NeverLand. He is a colossal furry animal that appears scary and vicious to the other fairies, but Fawn has faith in him and befriends him.

When he wakes up from his slumber, all the fairies are frightened and think he is a monster who wants to attack them. Only Fawn has the courage to approach him, and they eventually become friends.

Conclusion

This article has made me very nostalgic, and hopefully, it must have made you nostalgic too. These were some of the characters that we grew up with, and Tinkerbell has always been one of the top shows and favorites of every kid.