Tipping 101: Understanding When It’s Expected and When It’s Not

Believe it or not, tipping service workers wasn't a thing in the United States until the 1860s. Even then, it was in its infancy, and only the wealthiest Americans ever tipped a waiter or gas station attendant.

Tipping underwent numerous changes over the next 150 years, some legally binding and some not so legal but still expected. So, how and who should you tip? We've got the breakdown of all your tipping etiquette questions.

Who to Tip

Knowing who should be tipped, how to tip, and when it's appropriate to reward service workers can get tricky, especially when many businesses automatically factor a gratuity into your bill. Here are the workers you should always tip according to etiquette.

1. Barbers/Salons

Getting a haircut may seem like just another part of everyday life, something you do on Wednesdays because your favorite barber works that day. But when offering a tip, barbers and salon workers should get a bonus equal to one visit. Colorists also fit this category.

2. Cab and Food Delivery Drivers

Whether taking a trip to the airport or ordering your favorite food with Uber Eats, tipping the people transporting you or your food is good etiquette. The general rule here is to tip 20% of your total bill.

3. Nanny or Elder-Care Serviceperson

While nannies, babysitters, and even elderly companions usually have a set hourly rate, it's nice to tip them for a job well done. Generally, this amount doesn't have to be huge, but rounding up their fee to the nearest ten or hundred, depending on their annual rate, is considered generous.

4. Fine Dining

Not all restaurant experiences are created equal, but when you go to a sit-down restaurant for a meal, you should tip your waiter or waitress 15-20% of your total bill (tax included), irrespective of the service you received. If you request wine with your meal, tip your sommelier (wine steward) 15% of the bottle price.

5. Baristas/Bartenders

If you're ordering coffee, tipping isn't a requirement, but rounding your bill to the next whole dollar is nice. One coffee shop owner believes if a barista gives you exceptional service, knowing your name or favorite drink, kick that tip up to 20%. For the bar, though, tipping is expected. One dollar for beer or two for cocktails is easy to remember and adequate for the service.

6. House, Hotel and Trash Cleaners

Here are the amounts you tip for those who clean up after you, your home, the hotel where you stayed, or your weekly trash takeoff. House Cleaners should get one week's pay or a gift of equivalent value. For each day of your stay at a hotel, you should tip the housekeeping staff $2-3 per person. And for those who pick up your trash, a tip of $20 is acceptable.

7. Landscapers

Whatever your lawn maintenance or professional landscaping rate, a tip of $20-$50 over is acceptable to show appreciation for the person or people who care for your lawn. If they come frequently or by special request, a tip up to a week's pay is also reasonable.

8. Movers

Moving is exhausting, and hiring a moving company can take much of that stress off your shoulders. For this reason alone, it's standard practice to tip your movers. If you use the same people to move you from your house and set you up at your new place, tip them 20% of the total moving cost. If your move uses two moving crews, tip each team 10% of the moving price. And if your move is simple (one floor, no stairs, etc.), the general rule of thumb is to tip $5-10 per hour per mover.

9. Nail Techs/Masseuses

A visit to the nail salon for fresh paint or a fill-in can be a mood-boosting experience and as good for your mental health as a day trip to the spa. Either way, you'll need some spare cash on hand for tipping. A good tip for the nail tech who keeps you in all your favorite colors and holiday themes is 15%; this tip also applies to hair salons. That percentage goes up to 20% for a great masseuse, except for all-inclusive resorts or self-employed massage therapists who inform you that their fee is also all-inclusive.

10. Dog Walkers

Your furry friends are like family and, as such, need care just like you. If you employ a dog walker to give your pup some exercise, an appropriate tip would be 15-20% of the cost of a walk, especially if tipping in cash. However, it is acceptable to tip up to a week's pay as a bonus during the holidays.

Who Not to Tip

While tipping may be good manners and even expected in many social gatherings or service-related outings, there are places and times when tipping is inappropriate and even considered rude or disrespectful. Knowing these instances is as crucial as getting your tips right for your waiter or delivery driver.

1. Service Industry Technician

Service professionals like plumbers or electricians do not require a tip and would likely refuse, especially if their company has a strict no-tipping policy.

2. Flight Attendant

I don't know how common it is for people to carry cash on their person when flying, but thankfully, it's okay if you prefer only to use plastic, as flight attendants don't require tipping. Their service is all-inclusive when you purchase your airline ticket, even when flying first class.

3. Traveling Abroad

While tipping is commonplace in the United States, this is not so in many foreign countries. Many Asian countries like Japan and South Korea consider it rude to tip. Doing their jobs well is just an expected part of their employment, and they pride themselves on a job well done. If you're planning on traveling outside the U.S., research your port of destination to be prepared for whether or not they expect you to tip for services rendered.

4. Licensed Professionals

Licensed professionals like lawyers, accountants, and doctors are not required, nor do they expect to be tipped for their services. Doing so can often create a conflict of interest and may be seen as trying to “buy” specific results.

5. Restaurant Hostesses

While tipping your server or sommelier is expected when dining out, hostesses do not require a tip. Their job is to seat you and let you know your waiter or waitress will be with you shortly. While lovely and appreciated, this minor interaction is not extensive enough to mandate a tip.

6. Teachers and Coaches

Tipping your child's teacher or coach is frowned upon because it can be seen as a request for favoritism or expected leniency where your child is concerned. For instance, if you tipped your child's math teacher and they got an A in that class despite difficulty with the materials, others might assume the teacher gave them a good grade because you tipped them. It creates a massive opportunity for misunderstanding and could cause a teacher or coach to lose their job.

7. Employees

If you own a business that employs people, those employees do not require a tip for doing their jobs. Doing so would create rumors and accusations of favoritism unless you gave everyone the same tip, negating the reward's purpose. Express your gratitude with a sincere thank-you for a job well done, and at review time, remember to give them a raise worth their dedication.

8. Mail Carrier

Legally, your mail carrier is not allowed to accept tips. However, they can receive gifts valued at $20 or less. That doesn't stop up to 40% of people from tipping their mail carriers annually. A plate of homemade cookies or a gift card to a nice restaurant are also lovely considerations and aren't considered unlawful.

Other Dos and Don'ts

If you run across a business where you would typically expect to tip like a server at a restaurant, there may be instances where you wouldn't hold to that norm. For example, if the business has a no-tipping policy in place. These policies are often strictly enforced and could cause wait staff or others to lose their jobs. Also, it's good etiquette to tip, even when given poor service, and to see the manager about any complaints rather than withholding your tip.