Tipping Terrors: Tales of Extreme Generosity That Will Make You Cringe

Everywhere you turn, you're being prompted to leave a tip. Tipping was common because of great service (i.e., massage therapist, valet) or service industries that pay below minimum wage (i.e., restaurant servers). However, today, you can't pick up a drink at a coffee shop or buy a donut without being asked if you'd like to leave a tip.

Reddit user FluffyWuffy posted a screenshot of New York Magazine's exhaustive guide to tipping, which led to a lively conversation about the state of our overly-tipping culture.

1. Tip To Buy a Hoodie

Sinisterkid34 shared how an online clothing purchase asked if he wanted to tip.

I was prompted to tip ordering a hoodie online yesterday.

You wouldn't see these requests years ago, but this is where we are today. It's not expected to tip when shopping retail, especially when you're doing so online.

2. Tip To Serve Yourself

Theyanster shares an experience we all know too well.

At Panera, if you get coffee, a bagel, and cream cheese, they hand you the coffee cup, and you have to make it yourself. They hand you the bagel, a knife and a small tub of cream cheese and they want you to spread it yourself. All of this is fine. But then they have a tip screen. For what?

Is it necessary to tip in this situation? This is a question we'd love answered. According to New York Mag, we should tip at least 20% at coffee shops, coffee carts, cafes and bodegas.

3. Tip a Machine

Shrimpheavennow had an interesting tipping experience with a machine.

I'm pro tipping but I got asked to tip at a stadium like stand where you go in and get the food yourself. I was like who? Literally who am I tipping?

This experience sounds a lot like tipping during self-checkout. Who gets the tip you leave if you're not interacting with a human? Perhaps some companies don't expect you to tip and have the option in case you feel charitable. This seems like one of those situations.

4. Tip for Buying Fast Food

Timecurioustime made a mistake tipping at a fast food restaurant

I accidentally tipped at a fast food place, that doesn't even have seating for you to use. I am trying to understand why it's an option there. I get people are underpaid, but asking me to tip 18% + is odd.

The day you tip employees at McDonald's, Wendy's, or Chic-Fil-A, you know the tipping culture has changed.

