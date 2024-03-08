24 Tips for Creating the Perfect Tablescape

Many people feel that food tastes better when the table is dressed nicely. Although some think that there isn’t much more to food than taste, you probably remember some meals you attended in the past because of how beautiful (or how ugly) the tablescape was.

For each way to create the perfect tablescape, there’s another one to avoid.

Have a Theme

When you decide on a tablescape, it always helps to have a theme. A theme can be as simple as deciding whether you want a playful lunch table or an elegant dinner tablescape. Once it’s in place, you’re ready to brainstorm which of your existing decor is the best for that particular meal.

Don't Overcrowd the Table

This one is easy to fall prey to if you have a lot of decor. Don’t overset the table, however much you want to show off your beautiful pieces. Clutter puts people off their food and makes your tablescape look messy or, even worse, unfinished.

Mix and Match

You can pick a couple of accessories and match them throughout your tablescape. However, make sure they’re complementary. If you're not careful, it’s easy to get clashing patterns, like floral plates clashing with a geometric pattern tablecloth. Nevertheless, some busy patterns look well together, so it’s all about what works for you.

Don't Overdo Color

Color is great for any tablescape. On the other hand, overdone color is a huge no-no. Some people swear by the rule of not adding more than three colors to their accent pieces or decor. You don’t have to follow the rule, but it makes your tablescape more elegant. Black and white aren’t colors, so you don’t have to count them.

Use Natural Elements

The best way to take advantage of a season-themed tablescape is to use that season’s natural elements when you set your table. Hosting a Thanksgiving dinner? Use small gourds and dried cornhusks as part of your decor. You can also use fruits and vegetables as part of your centerpiece. After all, tablescapes are all about the food!

Don't Use a Centerpiece With Strong Fragrances

We first taste food with our noses by smelling its delicious fragrance. If your centerpiece contains overly fragrant flowers like lilies or scented candles, the scent detracts from the smell of the food, confusing your guests and leaving them tempted not to try (or finish) the meal. Worse, some may be allergic to strong scents or the particular plant you used in the centerpiece, so always be cautious.

Use an Odd Number of Repetitions

Whenever we use accents or flowers on a tablescape, we’re better off using odd numbers and keeping them low. You can again use the “rule of threes” here because three items are more pleasing to the senses than one or two. Moreover, it’s easier for the brain to process them. Whatever number you choose, however, don’t organize your accents or flowers in even numbers.

Don't Mix Trends

While mixing colors or patterns is a great idea, mixing trends — meaning taking different styles from different tablescaping eras or decade designs — is not good. For example, if you want a cozy look, don’t mix it with modern, minimalistic elements. The result will be a hodge podge that will put the meal to shame.

Use Different Decor Heights

If you only use one height for all your decor, the tablescape runs the risk of looking boring, and your decor gets lost in the mix. Mixing decor heights adds variety and is pleasing visually. It can also contribute to making your tablescape look “complete.”

Don't Get Stuck in a Rut

When you entertain often, you may always reach for the same decor that worked wonders one time. There’s nothing wrong with reusing items, but getting stuck in a rut can ruin your creativity and mood. Look around your kitchen and home for different ideas of what you can use as decor or accessories. Consider using wooden boxes for your bread or a three-tiered cupcake tray to present your cold cuts for your guests instead of a platter.

Recycle Elements

This tip seems to run contrary to our previous one. However, it’s not. When you recycle elements effectively, you use them in new ways. For example, if you’re hosting a grand occasion, like an engagement or baby shower, you can encourage guests to take some of the decor home and reuse it. It can be anything from the chocolate tins you provided to the flowers you used to decorate the table.

Don't Aim for a Picture-Perfect Table

Unless you make a living from creating tablescapes, you shouldn’t obsess about creating the perfect tablescape. You’re better off having fun and enjoying the process. There’s always the next time if, halfway through your meal, you realize that you need to adjust something.

Play With Lighting

Many people don’t think a tablescape is complete without candles. While they’re overdone, candles are very good at providing a consistent glow instead of a harsh light that detracts from the table setting. However, you can still obtain the same effect with soft white light bulbs, which can give your dining room a warm and cozy feeling.

Don't Be Afraid To Turn Charcuterie Boards Into Decor

Internet forums are abuzz with users clamoring they want plates and platters instead of more creative dishes. Go against the trend and use charcuterie boards or carved-out vegetables and fruit to serve dishes or sauces. It’s eye-catching and creative and saves room on the table since platters tend to be space hogs.

Use Texture

Mixing textures automatically draws attention to your tablescape. Don’t just use a linen tablecloth and silverware. Add wood or leather accents to vary the texture and layers to make your tablescape look more sophisticated and elegant.

Don't Use Plastic Plants

Avoid using plastic flowers or plants even if you’re hosting in the middle of winter. They rarely look as authentic as real plants and tend to cheapen your other decor. Use fruit, vegetables, or dry bouquets instead if no fresh plants are available.

Make It Intimate With Candlelight

Candlelight has its strengths when it comes to tablescapes. Although overdone by many people, it can make a meal intimate and add elegance to any decor. Avoid scented candles and colors that don’t match the rest of your tablescape, and you’re good to go.

Don't Go Monochrome

Monochrome tablescapes are boring to many. Even if you have beautiful pieces and use the finest China, it won’t stand out if you don’t personalize the decor with your favorite patterns and colors. You can also use color to celebrate a particular guest, especially if you’re hosting a birthday meal or an achievement celebration. Use your guest’s favorite colors for a nice personal touch.

Keep It Cohesive

Keeping your tablescape cohesive prevents it from becoming visually overwhelming. You can mix elements and add accents, but the theme should be consistent. Having a specific motif can help with consistency. For example, if you’re hosting a Christmas meal, take inspiration from your festive tablecloth.

Don't Forget the Utensils

When you’re tablescaping, it’s easy to overlook elements, especially if you’re just getting started. The right utensils are very important for your guests. Don’t give them butter knives if you’re serving prime rib, or forget the spoon if you’re serving a consommé, even if it’s in a cup.

Protect Your Table

While some people prefer to let their table shine, especially if it’s a rare finish, you should consider whether not using a tablecloth or placemats is worth damaging your table. You can choose from hundreds of tablecloth models, ranging from funny to elegant.

Don't Use an Obtrusive Centerpiece

When you decide on a centerpiece, ensure it’s not so tall or bulky that your guests won’t be able to make eye contact over it. Not being able to see who you’re enjoying a meal with defeats the purpose of coming together to share the meal. A small flower bouquet is preferable to a huge plant that obscures the people across the table.

Have a Side Table for the Essentials

In the rush of creating the perfect tablescape, you may forget the essentials, like salt, pepper, water, or wine. Many guests won’t ask for these if you leave them in the kitchen, which may result in a sub-par dining experience for them. Putting them on a small side table ensures everyone can get more of what they want without going in and out of the kitchen.

Don't Forget About Ambiance

Ambiance includes the energy that a tablescape creates through lighting, sound, and the overall environment. Consider where you place your tablescape and use that space for its strength. For example, if you put your tablescape in front of the fireplace, dim the lights to let the fire glow illuminate the table. Play low music, never loud enough that guests have to raise their voices to talk to each other.