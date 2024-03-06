Experts Share Tips for Families Traveling During Busy Spring Break Season

In its recently published Spring Break Travel Outlook, Expedia names Orlando, Florida, as the most popular domestic destination for travelers. Specifically, the report notes the week of April 1, 2024, as the busiest travel week of the season.

With kids out of school, families will take the time off to experience some of the nation’s most sought-after attractions.

Whether it is spring break, the holiday season, or summer vacation, common school breaks are times when family destinations are at their busiest. This results in crowded airports, long lines at theme parks like Walt Disney World, and increased hotel costs. These factors have the potential to add up to a stressful travel experience, but it doesn’t have to be this way.

Keeping a few key pieces of advice in mind alleviates much of the hassle of vacations this time of year.

Travel experts from across the country share their thoughts on travel during busy school breaks and what families need to do to have an easy experience. Top tips include staying on top of reservations, maintaining a flexible schedule, and practicing patience.

Book Travel Plans Early

Beating the crowds starts months ahead of the vacation itself. Families looking to have a more effortless travel experience during peak seasons must prioritize making reservations as early as possible. Planning is key, says Marjolein Dilven, founder of Spark Nomad. Dilven advises, “Book flights and accommodations in advance to secure better deals and ensure availability. When doing so, consider flexible travel dates when you have the luxury to do so.” Being flexible when traveling allows for added savings; for example, hotel reservations on weekday nights versus weekend nights.

The benefits of planning early extend beyond flights and accommodations. Experiences at the final destination that require reservations must be booked well in advance, especially when traveling during school breaks when crowds increase. Dilven adds, “Plan activities and attractions ahead to avoid long lines when deciding to do something last-minute.”

Knowing how to navigate crowds before the vacation empowers families to make informed decisions rather than impulse ones. For example, deciding whether to purchase Disney Genie Plus, Disney’s paid line-skipping service, helps plan a day at the theme parks.

Give the Schedule Breathing Room

Interruptions in travel plans are inevitable no matter the time of year. However, when airports, roadways, and attractions are busiest, the odds of delays only increase. Families must anticipate minor inconveniences when traveling and incorporate wiggle room within itineraries.

To avoid headaches, experts advise families to have low-stakes arrival and departure days if the schedule allows. Monica Fish, Founder of Planner at Heart, shares how this mentality helped her family enjoy otherwise challenging spring break vacations. She notes, “For our family, having resort days or unscheduled days helps keep it fun and prevents everyone from tiring out.” Filling the first vacation day with important reservations and activities adds unnecessary stress when a flight gets delayed or canceled.

Fish also explains how different days of the week are more optimal for certain activities. “We often enjoy the pool and hotel during the weekend and visit crowded attractions on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday when the crowds are smaller.”

Pack Extra Patience

Families must practice patience when vacationing during high-volume times. Scheduled school breaks are popular times to travel, as they are often the only occasions many families’ school and work schedules are compatible. Sarah Gilliland, founder of On The Road with Sarah and Travel Editor for Wealth of Geeks, emphasizes this reality.

Gilliland notes that when discussing school breaks, “If you can only vacation when everyone else can, do not stress about long lines or busy destinations. Instead, focus on what you can do and enjoy that will help your vacation be enjoyable instead of one big headache.”

Though patience is imperative, there are other simple items families must remember to make everyone’s travel experience easier. Travel journalist Megan duBois advises vacationers to pack Bluetooth trackers in every piece of luggage, “even your carry-on, so you can track them from place to place. I cannot tell you the number of times I've had to gate-check a bag and felt relief when I knew I already had a tracker in the suitcase.”

Snacks are another packing necessity. Gilliland stresses the importance of remembering to eat throughout the day, especially during routine meal times. She adds, “Too often, family vacations can turn south quickly because you are out of your normal routine, and everyone is hungry and may not have realized it.” Establishing a routine is more important than some families realize; careful planning allows families to modify plans quickly, which can keep everyone patient when crowds peak.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.