24 Tips for Living a More Hygge Life in 2024

In winter, there’s a natural tendency to want to curl under a blanket and get cozy. When we do, we’re embracing the concept of hygge (pronounced “hoo-gah”).

While there’s no direct translation from the Danish word, hygge relates to doing things or building an environment that makes you feel safe and comfortable, often with those you love. Hygge invites us to find joy in the little things, which can lower stress and improve overall well-being.

Let’s see how you can incorporate the ways of hygge into your own life.

Sit by a Fireplace (Real or Virtual)

A roaring fire crackling away next to you with a low light glow—this is the epitome of a cozy setting. If you have a fireplace in your home or even a fire pit in your backyard, go ahead and start it up.

However, if you have an apartment or live in a warm state like Florida, a fireplace may not be easily accessible. In that case, hop onto a streaming service and put on a video of a fireplace. You’ll still get the crackling sounds and can simply imagine the warmth you’d feel.

For Disney lovers who want more Olaf in their lives, check out the Arendelle Castle Yule Log on Disney+.

Build a Blanket Fort

Who says blanket forts are just for kids? Grab a few sheets, blankets, throws — whatever you have handy — and dip into a creative mindset to decide the best way to construct your cozy fortress.

Once you have built your fort, feel free to do your favorite activity inside: read a book, watch a movie on your laptop, nap, or knit. Do whatever feels right to you, and invite anyone you want to hole up with to join you.

Create a Hyggekrog

If you don’t want a blanket fort as a permanent fixture inside your home, try creating a hyggekrog. A hyggekrog is a designated space in your house that you decorate specifically to provide a comforting vibe.

A hyggekrog can look different from home to home. For one person, it could be a corner of their office that houses a big monstera plant and a comfy chair where they can read or play video games- maybe even that cross-legged chair that's gone viral on TikTok.

For someone else, the movement and sounds of water might be the ultimate relaxing atmosphere. In their case, a bean bag by a small aquarium with colorful fish could be the perfect hyggekrog.

Whatever mood you're in, if you have a hyggekrog, you'll know this spot awaits you when you need it.

Drink a Hot Beverage

Many of us run on our morning (and afternoon… and sometimes evening) cups of coffee. While we tend to default to lattes and shots of espresso, other drinks can give us that same warming feeling without the caffeine crash.

Herbal or green tea can be a perfect beverage to sip after a long day of work or as you wind down before bed. If you have more of a sweet tooth, you could opt for hot cocoa (throw in those mini marshmallows, too — they just scream hygge).

Throw on “Coffee Shop” Background Noise

Sometimes, silence can be just what we need; other times, it can seem overwhelming. If you’re in the mood for sound but don’t want to get distracted listening to music or a podcast, try coffee shop background noise.

This audio typically consists of background noises like people talking, dishes clattering, or registers ringing. A Soft Murmur is a great, free way to listen to this background noise. You can customize exactly what sounds you want to experience, whether a coffee shop, birds, crickets, or a mixture of all three.

If you want some background noise with a hint of music and a light rain pattering down, this three-hour-long YouTube video is the perfect vibe.

Swap Out Harsh Lighting for Candles

Most of us are used to flipping on the light switch when we walk into a room—it’s a convenient automatic response.

Living a hygge life means being thoughtful about our choices. Opt for some candles to light your space instead of turning on that stark overhead light. If you really want to create a relaxing ambiance, burn a wood-wick candle. The sound of the wood crackling will work wonders in helping you relax.

If Candles Aren't Your Thing, Hang Fairy Lights

Anyone with a curious cat or child will tell you that candles aren’t always a good (or safe) option. In this case, you can hang some small fairy lights around the space you want to hygge-ify.

If this is your living room, hang lights around your TV. If you want your bedroom to be your sanctuary, hang them along the bottom of your bed frame to add ankle-height mood lighting.

Cocoon Up

Weighted blankets shot up in popularity because of the reassuring feeling they offer to the user. There’s some science behind this weighted comfort—the blankets distribute pressure therapy across your body that activates your parasympathetic nervous system. This lowers your heart rate and brings down your overall stress level.

So the next time you want to cocoon in a blanket (weighted or not), know that your body will likely thank you.

Practice Mindfulness

Being mindful can take many different forms. Some people prefer quiet meditation to relax their minds and bodies. Others like mentally focused exercise, like yoga, where they can tune in to the experience of their muscles working together to achieve difficult poses.

If you're unsure what mindful activity to try, imagine an activity that calms you. Does journaling help you experience a newfound sense of gratitude about your life? How about doodling in a coloring book? Does the process of neatly coloring in the defined white spaces bring down your heart rate?

Remember, the goal of mindfulness is to try to stop our minds from regretting the past or worrying about the future. Instead, we simply want to be present in this moment.

Put Up Your Christmas Tree

We realize it’s nowhere near Christmas. Some might consider pulling out their artificial tree any time before December as blasphemous. Think of the feelings you have when you look at your decorated tree — aren’t they usually warm?

A Christmas tree can also be a way to add soft lighting to your room. Rather than turning on the main lights, you can have your Christmas lights twinkle and shine.

If this still seems like too much, try making it a “holiday” tree. Around Valentine’s Day, you can throw on pink and red ornaments. St. Patrick’s Day? Green hats and clover strings.

If you’re unsure where to put it, this tree would fit perfectly in your hyggekrog.

Host a Low-Stakes Board Game Night

For some people, hosting brings up so much anxiety that it’s the opposite of hygge. A hygge lifestyle is best enjoyed with others, so try to host an event with as little stress as possible. Have everyone eat dinner at home before coming over. Pop some popcorn, open some wine, and you’re ready to go.

Then, choose board games that will not stimulate anyone’s competitive nature too much (so maybe keep Monopoly in the game closet).

Make a Big Pot of Soup

Hot soup just hits differently on a brisk day, and the process of making the soup can be equally as rewarding as the consumption of it.

First, decide what kind of dish you’re going to make. Do you want more of a stew with beef and vegetables? What about a hearty chili? Or a vegetable-only broth?

If you want to go really crazy, cook up a sandwich to dip in your soupy goodness.

Bake (And Cultivate) Some Sourdough

There’s a reason why sourdough took off during the COVID-19 pandemic. The process was about more than baking; you had to nourish your yeast, making sure to feed it to help it thrive.

For those of us without pets, having a little starter that depended on us was comforting during a time of so much isolation. Of course, the payoff is that you get to use your hard work to make some fresh bread. It really is a win-win.

Invest in Some Houseplants

Plants can change the feeling of a room dramatically, and there’s research that they might also benefit us more than we realize.

First, they’re expelling oxygen, which may improve the air quality in your home. On top of this, studies have shown that plants can reduce stress levels and may help you focus better.

At the very least, you’re sure to experience a serotonin boost when you see that your plant has a new little bud that’s about to bloom.

Pick up a Fresh Bouquet

While many of us would enjoy the touches of green around the house, not everyone has a green thumb.

To get a similar pop of color, try picking up a bouquet of freshly cut flowers. Their scent will bring a similar freshness to your space without any of the long-term responsibility of becoming a plant parent.

If you’re unsure what kind of flower to get, stop by your local grocery store and see what’s in season. Trader Joe’s can be a great place to find unusual flowers you may not have considered bringing home.

Read a Cozy Mystery

Yes, there is a whole genre of books called “cozy mysteries.” It’s a subgenre of crime fiction that avoids discussing all the gory details of the crime committed.

Instead, expect a crime to occur in a picturesque community with a slew of interesting characters as suspects. As one of the cozy capitals of the world, don’t be surprised when many of these novels take place in rural England.

According to Goodreads, Agatha Christie's novels featuring Miss Marple, such as The Murder at the Vicarage, and Hercule Poirot, including The Mysterious Affair at Styles, are great options within the cozy mystery genre.

Other intriguing yet comforting titles include Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder by Joanne Fluke and The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan Bradley.

Take an Indulgent Shower With Steamer Tablets

Not everyone is blessed with a massive bathtub to enjoy a soak after a long day, and there are also those of us who would simply prefer not to stew in our juices for an hour.

These non-bath people still deserve the calming effects that a hot bubble bath can offer. Buying a pack of shower steamers is a cost-effective way to do this. These are tablets that you place on the floor of your shower.

Take a shower as usual, but as you're sudsing up, breathe in the fragrant steam released from the tablet. You’ll likely notice a marked difference in your stress level when you reach for your towel.

Have a Virtual Date With a Loved One

We can’t always stay within a 10-minute drive of everyone we love. Luckily, technology has made it far easier to keep in contact with our loved ones from afar than ever before.

Try planning something a bit more special rather than just the usual phone call. Maybe you can virtually watch a movie with your mom or play a few hands of cards via Facetime with your grandpa.

Even if you can’t be in person, spending quality time together falls under the hygge category.

Get Some Fresh Air

We get it. Until now, we’ve been highlighting how to build a hygge environment in the comfort of your home. While this is a great way to incorporate this lifestyle into your typical day, you can also venture outside your house to soak up the benefits of hygge.

While hygge is often associated with winter, the idea can be applied to any time of year. The concept is more about enjoying the simple pleasures in life. Get some fresh air by sitting on your balcony and listening to the birds chirp, or stroll around your neighborhood while listening to your favorite soundtrack.

Go on a Picnic

One of the tenets of a hygge life is spending quality time with those most important to us. So why not do something special on a weekend when you’re not doing anything?

You can make a picnic meal as decadent or budget-friendly as you want. Sandwiches and chips or a charcuterie board with wine are great options.

Once you have your menu, think of the prime spot for a picnic. A nearby park? A beautiful overlook at the end of a hike? Personalize your experience to whatever sounds best for you on that day.

Go Snowshoeing

If it's the cold season, and it's difficult to go for a walk or hike, you’re not out of luck. If there’s a sizable amount of snow on the ground, you can rent snowshoes from a local outdoor shop and explore.

If your area doesn't have designated snowshoeing trails, you can make your own adventure — just be conscious of not walking over any slightly frozen streams. You don’t want to break through the ice and end up with soaking wet snowshoes.

Throw on Comfy Clothes

If we’re lounging at home, we’re in our tried-and-true sweatpants and favorite sweatshirt, but not everyone wants to venture out in this outfit.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to stay comfy while looking presentable. You could pair an oversized turtleneck with warm leggings and boots. Or you can find the softest sweater in your closet and rock that out and about.

One of the most hygge-friendly clothing items is a big scarf because you can wrap it around your neck, shoulders, or even ears to provide maximum warmth and comfort.

Go for a Bike Ride

Danish and European cultures are very bike-friendly. Biking from point to point can get our blood pumping while avoiding some of the frustrations of traffic. It also gets us outside and in the fresh air, which means it meets all the criteria of a hygge activity.

While you may not be able to commute via bike, why not go on a bike ride one afternoon? Invite your partner, kids, parents, friends — maybe stop for ice cream or a drink afterward.

The goal is to let some of our worries go with each turn of our pedals.

Volunteer for a Cause You or a Loved One Is Passionate About

If you want to share the hygge love, try dedicating some time to helping a cause that is dear to you. Maybe you love hiking around your local nature preserve. Do they have a clean-up day you can join?

If you’re unsure where to start, see if someone close to you has a project they’re passionate about. For example, if your aunt beat breast cancer and now helps organize fundraisers, could you lend a hand there?

When you’re giving your time and spending your time in a way that benefits others, you’ll experience a special kind of hygge feeling.