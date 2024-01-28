24 Little Known Tips For Making Flying Easier

Wave goodbye to groaning and grumbling before driving to the airport. Even seasoned fliers forget to apply these underrated tips to catalyze the process. Change the flight game by remembering to implement headache-reducing (not inducing) airport and airline tips.

1. Frozen Liquid

TSA requires fliers to dispose of containers containing liquid, not solids. A former TSA agent told Business Insider the loophole allows frequent flyers to freeze their drinks, bring them through security, and enjoy them after they thaw. Save money and stay hydrated.

2. Don't Have To Go Through Body Screening

The body screen gets too personal for some people, given it displays a skeletal representation of whoever steps in the screening. Not many travelers know they can opt out of the X-ray with a thorough pat-down from a TSA officer. Just ask.

3. Bring Food

Always, always, always bring a bag of snacks during flights. No matter how long the flight lasts, a snack bag pleases everybody.

4. Hand Checked Baggage

Submitting luggage containing sensitive or fragile items to the screener could ruin the contents. If a bag holds sensitive items, ask a TSA agent to hand-check the bag with care, the former TSA agent reported.

5. Don't Wear Headphones

Remain aware of surroundings. Flight changes, delays, and updates occur all the time. Keep an ear out for the alterations. In addition to listening to announcements, pay attention to strangers walking around you.

6. Wear Compression Socks

Flying 30,000 feet in the air in a compacted metal vessel while stagnating for hours is a recipe for clots and swelling. Avoid these painful sensations by wearing compression socks. The socks accelerate circulation and reduce swelling.

7. Use the Aisle

The seat belt sign exists for a reason. When the pilot switches it off, take advantage of the free cabin. Stand in the aisle, stretch, walk back and forth, or chill next to the selected seat. Do not sit for the entire flight.

8. Note Each Exit

Count how far the plane exits are from the selected seat and mentally note an escape route in an emergency. Having a plan reduces stress and alleviates pressure if an accident ensues.

9. Sit Near the Wings

Motion-sick prone fliers gravitate toward the front and middle of the plane, as the front half translates less turbulence to its passengers. Those seated in the back feel a great deal of turbulence and instability.

10. Ask for Upgrades

It never hurts to ask. Airlines often overbook a flight, yearning for volunteers to give up their seats. Ask about upgrade options. It might result in a delayed flight, but a free first-class upgrade is worth the wait.

11. Bring a Power Strip

Fighting over coveted outlets in the airport is a shared pastime among all travelers. Circumvent this behavior with a power strip. Ask to plug in the power strip and maximize the space with numerous outlet extensions.

12. Monitor Nutrition

Globetrotters with health issues must keep track of their food and water intake before and during a flight. Stay hydrated as the dry air circulating through the cabin wicks moisture away. Stay mindful of eating choices, as turbulence can cause painful stomach aches and nausea.

13. Measure Luggage Before the Airport

Too many airlines require payment for bringing baggage. Each airline differs in weight limits, yet each airline maintains a strict rule regarding baggage breaching the limit. Eschew the awkward process of weighing in, receiving a rejection, unzipping a bag, reorganizing and sorting, and leaving the check-in counter with more bags.

14. Get TSA PreCheck

Jetsetters enrolled in TSA PreCheck do not remove their shoes or belts from their person or their electronics from their bags during the screening process. Fewer people sign up for the program, meaning lines move quickly.

15. Bring Travel-Sized Carry-On Items

Bring a travel-sized stash of essentials on every trip. Brush tangled hair after a rough plane ride, brush slimy teeth after a 12-hour layover, and stock up on travel-sized medicines to ease sickness.

16. Bring a Scarf

Multifunctional clothing items mitigate stressful flying adventures by half. Scarves offer multiple functions. Roll it up for a pillowy cushion on the plane, place the fabric over a dirty seat, use it to keep warm, or use it for its traditional meaning, as a neck warmer.

17. Lip Balm and Lotion

Since the cabin air dries out skin and dehydrates passengers, bring a supply of chapstick and lotion. Apply the lotion frequently throughout the trip, and reapply chapstick as needed.

18. Bring a Power Converter

Bring a power converter at all times, even when not traveling internationally. Countries use various voltage systems, and American cords don't work in South American plugs. Fix that headache with a $20 power converter.

19. Bring an Empty Water Bottle

Airports yield free water stations for customers to canteens and water bottles. Bypass the astronomical water bottle prices inside airports by bringing a personal bottle.

20. Put Your Overhead Bag in Front of the Selected Seat

Always put the carry-on in front of the selected seat when boarding a plane with a carry-on. When the plane deplanes, patrons rush the aisle, flooding the space and leaving little room for passengers to grab their bags and move about. If the bag sits behind the passenger, they swim backward against the influx of people or wait until everyone else exits the aircraft to grab their belongings.

21. Dress Appropriately

There is no need to impress anyone at an airport. Dress in comfortable clothes. Say no to anything that causes pain and discomfort while sitting.

22. Bring an Eye Mask

Two kinds of flyers exist. The one who closes the window and the one who doesn't. Getting stuck in a row with the latter kind during a midmorning, bright flight is its own kind of torture. Settle into relaxation and tune out the glaring sun with a sleep mask.

23. Download Content

Time progresses faster with a stocked phone, but don't get stuck listening to the same two songs for six hours. Download favorite shows, movies, audiobooks, games, or programs on a device for an accelerated process.

24. Wear Glasses

Cabin air dries out skin and dehydrates eyes, leaving contact-wearing guests itching their red eyes. Throw on a pair of glasses for the flight and switch to contacts after landing.