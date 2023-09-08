Mechanic Shares How To Check Car Tires’ Age With a Simple Trick

Have you ever wondered why good tires are essential to safe driving? Well, it's not just about the looks; it's also about staying safe, saving money, and ensuring that your car is in prime condition on the road.

The primary reason that you want good tires is for your safety. Good tires have the correct tread depth, the material is old and brittle, and they help your car maintain traction in rainy or slippery conditions.

Good tires help your car stay stable and make navigating corners and turns easier. They also play an essential role in braking safely. Worn-out tires can increase your braking distance, making it hard to stop on a dime when needed.

The condition of your tires can also affect your fuel efficiency and the money you're spending at the gas pump. Worn-out tires with a low tread create more rolling resistance, which means your engine has to work harder, resulting in lower gas mileage. And lower gas mileage means you're spending more money than you need to be.

Do Your Tires Need Replacing?

How can you tell if your tires need to be changed? Well, the obvious answer is to look at the tire tread. But another lesser-known fact is that even if your tire tread looks good, if your tires are too old, the materials are prone to breaking down, resulting in blow-outs of the tire walls.

If your car has been sitting awhile and you're wondering if it's time to change your tires, this mechanic shares his genius trick to tell how old a set of tires are. And the answer can be found embedded in the rubber of your tires.

Check out his video:

How To Determine Your Tires' Age

Look closely at your car's tires; you'll notice some writing on the sidewall. Look for a four-digit number on the tire's sidewall. It might look something like “2419” or “1017.”

The first two digits represent the week when the tire was manufactured. For example, “24” means the 24th week of the year. Then, the last two digits stand for the year. So, if you see “2423” on your tire, it was made in the 24th week of 2023.