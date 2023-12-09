Tired of Them: 18 Major Actors Who Have Been in Way Too Many Movies

Are you bored of seeing the same actors on the big screen again and again? Do you catch yourself asking, ‘Wait a minute, haven't I seen this actor in a hundred movies already?'.

Well, you're not alone. An online community mentions eighteen well-known that have been in way too many films.

1. Liam Neeson: Taken Again?

One member says, ‘Choose a new scenario and pop him in to play the same character he always does.' Playing the role of a protector aggrieved to find his loved one or seek revenge comes naturally to him, it seems!

2. Jared Leto: Method Acting Gone Wrong

You've undoubtedly heard him sing his heart out, but more than that, you've seen him playing different roles on the big screen. However, he takes his roles a bit too seriously, even if it means making his co-stars uncomfortable when “in character.”

3. Samuel L. Jackson: Enough is Enough

Samuel L. Jackson has graced us all with his snappy remarks over the decades. Though he has brought memorable performances, many users think with over 150 films done, it's time for him to take a break.

4. Chris Pratt: Super Hero to Dinosaur Wrangler

With his good looks and charm, Chris Pratt has become the go-to leading man of Hollywood. However, many users think he may be overstaying his welcome on the big screen.

5. Dwayne Johnson: The Rock Rolling Into Every Film

From Fast and Furious and Baywatch to Jumangi and Moana, members say it is hard to keep a count of the films he's been in. But can one get enough of those solid arms and charm?

6. Johnny Depp: Master of Eccentricity

You've seen him as a cunning and witty pirate in Pirates of the Caribbean and an eccentric candy maker in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. But wait – you have also seen him as a skilled craftsman who loves elaborate hats in Alice in Wonderland? Or as a quirky school teacher in Sleepy Hollow? Users say he's everywhere!

7. Kevin Hart: From Stand Up to the Silver Screen

Hearing the same jokes repeatedly takes away the comedic value. Many articulate that his hilarious antics are getting stale due to redundancy and constant appearance in just about everything.

8. Tom Cruise: Daredevil

From holding his breath for six minutes underwater to hanging onto a moving plane, this icon has risked his life for his roles. With such commitment, it is no surprise he keeps bagging the big films.

9. Nicolas Cage: The Yes Man?

From colossal blockbusters to hidden indie games, Cage has graced the silver screen with such diverse roles that fans can't help but wonder if he's accepted every script that's ever crossed his path!

10. Will Ferrell: Predictable Comedy

Most in the forum say that playing various roles in a similar comedic style leaves viewers knowing the outcome. Not many can laugh at the same joke twice.

11. Adam Sandler: Comedy Reign

Mastering the art of portraying the man-child in films like Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, and Little Nicky, Adam Sandler has become a fixture in cinema, prompting lively debate among fans who believe he's reached peak exposure.

12. Steven Seagal

This martial arts actor has been in way more action films than one can count. From Executive Decision to Under Siege, this man must be credited for his stamina!

13. Mark Wahlberg: Not That Good

First rising to fame as “Marky Mark” in the hip-hop group cleverly named Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, Wahlberg eventually broke into movies and has appeared in a ton of titles. Some fans aren't very impressed, though, with one calling him a “mid actor” at best and another citing some violent attacks the actor committed when he was younger.

14. Morgan Freeman: In EVERY Movie

One user said they like Freeman just fine but complained he seems to be in every single movie. He has been working for more than five decades now, so he's defintely apppeared in a ton of films.

15. Jason Statham: The Same Character Over and Over

Another name appearing on the list is Jason Statham. The English actor is known for his work in action-thriller films, and some fans think he's just playing the same role repeatedly. One user commented that apart from action scenes, Statham doesn't even appear to be all that great of an actor.

16. Tom Hanks: Not Everyone Adores Him

Even “America's Dad” isn't immune to overexposure. One user said they love Hanks but that his more recent film roles are pretty generic and lack the spark of his earlier career.

17. Danny Trejo: Most-Killed Actor in Hollywood

One user didn't initially think there was any way Trejo could have made this list until they looked up his movie credits and cited a steep 438. That is a ton of movies, and Trejo tends to be cast as similar characters in many of them. Fun fact: he recently earned the distinction of being the “most killed” actor in Hollywood.

18. Too Much Bruce Willis: Not Enough Thrill-Is

This guy has given many iconic performances in tons of films, from action to comedies, such as the Die Hard franchise. Some people in this forum griped that with over 100 films to his name, he was overdoing it. Now, he has retired from acting due to health issues, and we wish him nothing but the best.

Source: Reddit.