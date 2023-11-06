See What 13 ‘Titanic’ Characters Looked Like In Real Life

The RMS Titanic, a marvel of engineering and opulence, met its fateful end on that ill-fated night in 1912, forever etching its story in the pages of history. Building on this historical intrigue, we compared 13 passengers from the Titanic's maiden voyage to their characters in the 1997 James Cameron film, highlighting striking similarities and distinct stories that shaped the ship's lasting legacy.

1. Thomas Andrews

Actor Victor Garber depicts Andrews as a committed and meticulous professional who takes great satisfaction in his work on the Titanic design. He is shown inspecting the ship, evaluating the damage, and giving crucial information to the crew and passengers as the crisis unfolds throughout the film. Andrews did perish in the Titanic catastrophe, as seen in the movie and historical records.

2. J. Bruce Ismay

The British maritime business that ran the RMS Titanic, White Star Line, was led by J. Bruce Ismay (Jonathan Hyde) as chairman and managing director. The movie portrays him as a wealthy and privileged person traveling in first-class lodgings. Since Ismay traveled on the Titanic's inaugural trip in first class, this representation is accurate. The portrayal of Ismay pressuring Captain Edward Smith to increase the ship's speed to arrive in New York ahead of schedule, a decision that is frequently criticized as a contributing factor to the ship's collision with an iceberg, is a contentious aspect of Ismay's involvement in the ship's sinking.

3. Archibald Gracie

According to the movie, Gracie (Bernard Fox) witnessed the mayhem and terror of the Titanic's sinking firsthand. He is seen attempting to assist other passengers, offering insightful commentary on the crisis as it develops, and ultimately escaping the tragedy. A colonel, Gracie traveled in First Class on the Titanic during its inaugural voyage in 1912. Like many others, Gracie had problems comprehending the gravity of the situation when the ship hit the iceberg and began to sink. But as things worsened, he stepped up to assist people and offer critical firsthand accounts of the catastrophe, as documented in The Truth About The Titanic.

4. Wallace Hartley

Wallace Hartley was a talented violinist from Britain who led a band. On board the RMS Titanic as it traveled from Southampton, England, to New York City, he and his band were contracted to entertain the passengers. Despite the mayhem, Hartley and the other musicians continued to play to soothe the terrified passengers and maintain order. His convincing portrayal by Jonathan Evans-Jones pays homage to the musicians who continued to play their instruments right up to the end, giving the passengers on the sinking ship comfort and bravery.

5. Captain Edward John Smith

In his day, Captain Edward John Smith was a seasoned and well-respected mariner. His lengthy and illustrious maritime career was mainly spent working for the British shipping line White Star Line, renowned for its abundant passenger vessels. He had previously served as captain of the RMS Olympic and other White Star Line ships before taking the helm of the Titanic. Bernard Hill portrays him as a leader who is calm under pressure and takes responsibility seriously. He gives orders and works with his team to save as many passengers and crew members as possible in the face of the calamity. Sadly, he perished in the sinking.

6. John Jacob Astor IV

Astor IV's character is remarkably accurate to the real-life person. He belonged to the illustrious Astor family, one of the wealthiest and most powerful clans in the United States at the beginning of the 20th century. The portrayal of Astor by Eric Braeden accurately reflects his affluent position and manner. His unfortunate demise in the movie mirrors his tragic real-life outcome.

7. Cosmo Duff-Gordon

Cosmo Duff-Gordon, a fencing Olympic silver medallist from Great Britain, was also a successful businessman. He was a first-class traveler aboard the doomed vessel. Even though he was a relatively minor character, his survival raised questions. He came under fire for allegedly buying off the sailor in charge of the lifeboat (Lifeboat 1) so that he wouldn't go back to save victims in the water, violating the “women and children first” rule established by the White Star crew. With 12 out of 40 people, the boat had plenty of room.

8. Margaret Brown

One of the characters whose representation closely resembles her real-life counterpart is the “Unsinkable” Molly Brown, played by Kathy Bates. Margaret Tobin Brown's portrayal in the movie captures many facets of her character and life. Her lifeboat, designated Lifeboat No. 6, was one of the few that returned to rescue survivors from the chilly waters at her request.

9. Benjamin Guggenheim

Benjamin Guggenheim, from the well-known Guggenheim family, had a mining and smelting background. As an affluent traveler, played by Michael Ensign, he is seen taking advantage of the first-class amenities, which is true to his real-life social standing. However, critics think Titanic's representation falls short of capturing Guggenheim's true character and heroism during the disaster. Contrary to the movie's portrayal, he was instrumental in ensuring women and children boarded lifeboats, displaying a selfless side that was largely overlooked. Sadly, Benjamin Guggenheim perished in the Titanic disaster. “We've dressed up in our best and are prepared to go down like gentlemen,” were reportedly his words as he ushered women and children into lifeboats when it became clear that the ship was sinking.

10. Noël Leslie

The Countess of Rothes, played by Rochelle Rose, was a British aristocrat who boarded the Titanic with her husband, Norman Evelyn Leslie, the 19th Earl of Rothes, and their two children. She was the Titanic disaster's unsung hero who assisted in rowing one of the lifeboats and took control of the helm, steering the vessel to safety and maintaining the passengers' peace. Many of the passengers in her lifeboat survived due to her actions.

11. William Murdoch

Murdoch had a significant role as a First Officer on the Titanic. His duties included managing the ship's navigation, deck operations, and crew and passenger security. A contentious scene in the film showed a passenger attempting to enter a lifeboat under Murdoch's watch. This fictitious incident casts Murdoch in a poor light and has generated criticism. William Murdoch's demeanor and behavior during the sinking are still up for historical debate, and there is no solid proof that he behaved as the movie portrays. The disaster claimed his life.

12. Frederick Fleet

Frederick Fleet's role in the historical event is appropriately documented in the movie as a lookout. Thanks to his rapid action in detecting the iceberg, the crew and passengers were aware of the looming calamity. He nevertheless lived the rest of his life with the emotional burden of the disaster, like many others who survived.

13. Jack Phillips

John George Phillips served as the Titanic's senior wireless operator. The wireless operators' primary duty was to manage and run the ship's Marconi wireless telegraph system, which was a cutting-edge form of communication at the time. After hitting the iceberg, Phillips and Bride, his junior coworker, sent out several distress signals to other nearby ships, including the now-famous CQD (Come Quickly, Distressed) and SOS (Save Our Souls) signals. The RMS Carpathia, the ship that eventually came to rescue survivors, was able to help thanks in part to these signals. Gregory Cooke did an excellent job of capturing Phillips' commitment.