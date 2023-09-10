FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 On Titans vs Saints, Get $200 Guaranteed

Excited for the start of the new NFL season? We are, too. Looking at FanDuel’s latest offer, it is clear the sportsbook is as well. This weekend, the Tennessee Titans face the New Orleans Saints in the first match of a highly anticipated season. Kick off the season by signing up to one of the leading sportsbooks and receive $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5. Make an initial deposit of $10 and place your $5 qualifying bet. Once it settles, receive your bonus bets into your account. Are you confident the Titans or Saints will come out victorious? Get involved with the action and catch the Titans vs. Saints on Sunday, 9/10, at 1 p.m. ET.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.







How to claim the FanDuel Promo Code

Ready to claim your bonus bets? Below is our step-by-step guide to get you started.

Click the link provided to be taken to the FanDuel sign-up page. Enter your personal details like your name, address and date of birth. Create a unique username and password combination. Sign in and make your first deposit. Place a $5 bet on Titans vs. Saints. Once the bet settles, win or lose, claim $200 in bonus bets. Enjoy!

Titans vs Saints Preview

The two sides have not had too many regular meetings against each other, only matching up 16 times. The last meeting between the two teams saw the Saints face a loss by a narrow margin back in 2021.

Titans vs Saints Odds

The latest Titans vs Saints odds ahead of the weekend are as follows.

Moneyline

NO Saints (-166)

TEN Titans (+140)

Spread

NO Saints -3 (-115)

TEN Titans +3 (-105)

Total Points

Over 41.5 (-110)

Under 41.5 (-110)

Which states is FanDuel legal in?

FanDuel is legal in each of the following states:

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Washington DC

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

FanDuel Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or Text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and present in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire in 7 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. NFL Sunday Ticket offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV base price. YouTube TV subscription required to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC.Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.