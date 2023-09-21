Toledo, Ohio, Tops the List of America’s Most Marriage-Averse Cities

As wedding bells ring across the nation this summer, an overwhelming majority of young adults remain skeptical about tying the knot. Two out of every five millennials and Gen Zers consider marriage an outdated tradition. Surprisingly, an overwhelming 85% believe that marriage is not necessary to experience a fulfilled and committed relationship.

This suggests a significant shift in attitudes towards marriage, which has long been considered a societal norm. A recent study by the Thriving Center of Psychology reveals these intriguing statistics reflecting the changing dynamics of relationships in the modern era.

While 1 in 6 individuals express no intention to ever get married, most respondents (83%) do anticipate walking down the aisle at some point in their lives.

The Top 10 Most Marriage-Averse Cities

Certain cities in the United States are witnessing a surge in unmarried couples living together. The top three cities leading this trend are Toledo, Seattle, and Spokane.

The Midwest has traditionally been associated with conservative values and a strong emphasis on family and marriage. Notably, several of the cities featured in the top 10 list are located in the Midwest, such as Minneapolis, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Madison.

This regional concentration suggests a shift in cultural norms since it defies the stereotypical perceptions of middle America. The data indicates that non-traditional relationship attitudes are not limited to specific areas but are prevalent across various regions in the United States. The study also examines several factors that point to this shift in thinking.

Cities With the Most Unmarried Couples Living Together

Toledo, Ohio Seattle, WA Spokane, WA Portland, OR Minneapolis, MN Cleveland, OH Milwaukee, WI Madison, WI Reno, NV St. Petersburg, FL

Financial Hurdles Play a Big Factor

As economic challenges loom large, 73% of respondents find the cost of marriage prohibitive in the current economy. Finances are also a significant reason driving cohabitation decisions, particularly among millennials (61%).

About 19% of couples share a bank account, and 16% have joint credit cards. But cohabiting doesn’t solve all financial issues, especially when one partner makes more money. Financial equality in shared living arrangements remains a concern for 50% of respondents, with 37% feeling that their relationship is financially imbalanced.

Judgmental Views

Despite the changing dynamics, societal expectations often weigh heavily on couples who choose cohabitation over marriage. Nearly a quarter (24%) of respondents experienced judgment for living with their partners, with women being disproportionately affected – 69% compared to 27% of men. This gender disparity in societal judgment also highlights the double standards and expectations that women often face in relationships.

The Midwest is made up of many predominantly Christian communities and is generally known for its strong religious affiliations. Historically, religious institutions have played a significant role in promoting the sanctity of marriage. Thus, the prevalence of non-traditional relationship attitudes in this region is surprising.

Don’t Blame it On the Big City

Many young adults historically moved to urban and progressive regions, seeking new opportunities, freer attitudes, and more lifestyle options. However, the study’s findings indicate that non-traditional relationship attitudes are prevalent even within the Midwest.

The concentration of non-traditional attitudes across the country could be a reflection of broader social and generational shifts happening across the country. Young adults, regardless of their geographic location, are increasingly prioritizing personal fulfillment and compatibility over traditional social norms, and this change is manifesting even in regions with historically conservative values.

The Cost of Weddings

Another notable reason couples avoid tying the knot is the expense of throwing a wedding celebration. With prices increasing across the board on everything from food to flowers, the costs of throwing a large wedding is enough to dissuade couples from getting hitched.

The average wedding cost soared to over $30,000 in 2022, and many couples are finding it more challenging than ever to plan an affordable wedding. According to the study, 73% of respondents shared that getting married was too expensive.

Cohabitation: An Increasingly Popular Choice

Living together without formalizing the union has become more commonplace, with over 3 in 5 unmarried couples opting for cohabitation. While 65% of millennials have taken this step, 35% of Gen Zers have also chosen to live together with their partners.

While most couples say they’re happy living together, nearly a third say they wish they had fully expressed the expectations they had about life and living together before deciding to share a home. Nearly 1 in 6 worry they moved in together too fast. Ten percent say they regretted moving in together entirely.

As more young adults challenge conventional marriage norms, the decision to wed or cohabitate becomes increasingly personal. While the findings from this study highlight the evolving attitudes toward relationships and marriage, it becomes even more important that couples embrace open and honest communication when planning for the future.

Whether couples choose to say “I do” or not, what matters most is making informed decisions that lead to fulfilling and committed partnerships.

