Tom Brady Retires (Again), Will This One Stick?

For the second time in an as many years, Tom Brady took to social media on February 1 to announce his retirement from the NFL.

In a heartfelt Instagram post this morning, the 7-time Super Bowl winner announced his retirement, effective immediately. Brady even alluded to last year’s announcement by saying, “You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

The ex-New England Patriot and Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback famously un-retired and rejoined Tampa Bay just last year, setting up another Super Bowl run that ultimately fell short this season, when the Bucs were eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Football fans around the world have been flocking to social media to react to this news, which has shifted the landscape of the NFL.

Many Fans Express Feelings of Gratitude Towards Brady

For the past decade, Tom Brady has been on the short list of the greatest players to ever compete in the NFL, and user TomBradyEgo says the NFL “will not be the same without him.”

Tom Brady will always be the 🐐 and the NFL will not be the same without him pic.twitter.com/dJ4JnnpE3m — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady’s name appears at the top of most NFL quarterback records, and according to this user, Brady had a huge impact on every coach and teammate he ever had throughout his 23 seasons in the league:

In 23 seasons, Tom Brady had more than a thousand teammates and coaches. None of them ever really had a bad word to say about him. That is a pretty incredible legacy. — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) February 1, 2023

While there are many who seem skeptical about Brady’s second retirement announcement, user highlightheaven maintains that “this is it” for Brady:

There is no way that Tom Brady is going to unretire twice. This is it. It has to be. He accomplished almost everything possible in professional sports and his retirement video today seemed genuine. — alex (@highIightheaven) February 1, 2023

Some Fans Are Skeptical This Time Around

There was a contingent of football fans who felt betrayed when Brady changed his mind so quickly after announcing his first retirement in 2022. Users like Sassychickie clearly thinks this latest announcement is akin to social media users who announce they’re leaving a platform in hopes they are begged to stay:

Tom Brady is retiring again…for good.



That’s cute. Kinda like the ones who announce they are leaving social media just to see people beg for them to stay. Good luck! — 🇺🇲🥓🍊Patriotic Bacon🍊🇺🇲🥓 (@Sassychickie) February 1, 2023

This Twitter user isn’t buying anything that Brady says, confidently telling the quarterback “see you next year.”

see you next year. — Tony X (@soIoucity) February 1, 2023

Some Fans Are Cracking Jokes About Brady’s Retirement

Many Twitter users used this opportunity to make jokes about Brady’s announcement. User Conor0rr is bemused at the thought of bumping into Brady on the beach while he’s recording his heartfelt message:

Imagine randomly walking your dog on the beach and Tom Brady is retiring over by the dunes. — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) February 1, 2023

This user is lamenting the fact that his gambling history will always pale in comparison to Brady’s on-field heroics:

Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls than I’ve won parlays 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZTttRZixQx — br_betting (@br_betting) February 1, 2023

Even Brady’s former team got in on the action, simply recycling their message of gratitude to Tom they had originally posted last year, as user BenHoffmanNYT points out:

The Patriots recycling their Tom Brady tribute is just spectacular pic.twitter.com/lDMNFXmOZV — Benjamin Hoffman (@BenHoffmanNYT) February 1, 2023

