The 21 Best Tom Holland Movies Ranked

Tom Holland is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood today, with many blockbuster movie credits on his résumé.

The likable British talent is also in a relationship with the iconic Zendaya, making up one of the most formidable power couples on the planet.

Still, only in his mid-20s, Holland has an entire career ahead of him that will turn him into an even bigger star. In the meantime, we'll take you through the best 21 movies he's already appeared in.

1. Pilgrimage (2017, Directed by Brendan Muldowney)

Pilgrimage is a medieval Irish movie about a group of monks in 13th-century Ireland tasked with escorting a sacred relic across a landscape swarming with danger.

Holland portrays novice monk Brother Diarmuid, one of the main characters escorting the relic. He conveys the monk's innocence and formidability in equal measure brilliantly. Pilgrimage also stars Richard Armitage and Jon Bernthal. It's beautifully shot, intricate in detail, and deliciously gory and violent if you like that sort of thing. It takes a while to get going, but the movie's second half is fast-paced and action-packed.

2. Uncharted (2022, Directed by Ruben Fleischer)

Uncharted is an action-adventure movie based on the video game franchise of the same name. In the film, a street-smart pickpocket gets recruited by a seasoned treasure to aid him in recovering a long-lost fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan before a corrupt billionaire and a mercenary get there first.

Mark Wahlberg plays Victor “Sully” Sullivan, the man who recruits Nathan “Nate” Drake, played by Holland. Both men give highly watchable performances, but their chemistry could be more coherent. Antonio Banderas plays the main bad guy, but he's forgettable. Uncharted is a little disappointing and derivative of far superior movies, but there's plenty of action to keep viewers entertained, and Holland's acrobatic prime Jackie Chan-esque performance is brilliant.

3. In The Heart of The Sea (2015, Directed by Ron Howard)

In the Heart of the Sea is a historical adventure-drama movie based on Nathaniel Philbrick's 2000 non-fiction book. It chronicles the 1820 sinking of the American whaling ship Essex, which partly inspired Herman Melville's 1851 novel Moby-Dick.

Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker, and Cillian Murphy head the impressive cast, while Holland adeptly plays the cabin boy Thomas Nickerson. In the Heart of the Sea is a pleasingly old-fashioned movie with a great story, stunning visuals, and decent performances by its entire cast. That said, it sometimes feels too cheesy to be taken seriously.

4. Edge of Winter (2016, Directed by Rob Connolly)

Edge of Winter is a psychological drama thriller about a recently divorced father whose aggressive behavior gradually controls him. At the same time it's happening, he lives in a remote cabin with his two sons, who suffer the effects of his emotional collapse.

Joel Kinneman plays Elliot Baker, with Holland and Percy Hynes White portraying his sons, Bradley and Caleb. They make a great trio and have some fantastic scenes together. Edge of Winter is tense, suspenseful, and incredibly emotional. The wilderness setting of the film adds to the sense of peril the sons experience.

5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021, Directed by Andy Serkis)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a superhero movie, the sequel to 2018's Venom and the second installment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. In the film, Eddie Brock Brock and his eponymous alien symbiote Venom go up against serial killer Cletus Kasady when he becomes the host of an offshoot symbiote calling itself Carnage.

Holland's role is minimal, as he's only briefly seen, as Peter Parker, on television in the mid-credits scene when Brock gets transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a sillier movie than its predecessor that embraces the fun chemistry between Tom Hardy's Brock and his symbiote. Hardy gives a brilliant physical performance, making for an action-packed, zany movie that's also quite sweet at its heart.

6. The Devil All The Time (2020, Directed by Antonio Campos)

The Devil All the Time is a psychological crime drama thriller based on Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel. It focuses on several characters whose stories are knit together in two Southern Ohio towns, starting at the climax of World War II and ending in the 1960s.

The impressive ensemble cast includes Bill Skarsgård, Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, and Mia Wasikowska. Holland plays Arvin Russell, the movie's main antagonist and a protective vigilante type. It's not his usual role, but he's terrific in it. The Devil All the Time is harrowing, violent, and essentially lots of sinners sinning. If that's your bag, you'll love it.

7. How I Live Now (2013, Directed by Kevin MACDONALD)

How I Live Now is a speculative romantic drama movie based on Meg Rosoff's 2004 novel. It's about an American teenage girl and her three British cousins' efforts to reunite as an apocalyptic nuclear war rages.

Saoirse Ronan plays Daisy, the American, while Holland plays Isaac, one of the three cousins, along with George MacKay and Harley Bird as the others. The young cast performs admirably – Ronan especially – and carries the movie. How I Live Now isn't afraid to be grim, depicting how a nuclear apocalypse might realistically look, but it's surprisingly tender and beautiful.

8. Spies in Disguise (2019, Directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno)

Spies in Disguise is a computer-animated spy comedy movie loosely inspired by Lucas Martell's 2009 animated short Pigeon: Impossible. It's about a secret agent that a socially inept but genius young scientist transforms into a pigeon. The pair must work together to stop a vengeful cybernetic terrorist and make the agent human again.

The fantastic voice cast includes Holland as the scientist and Will Smith as the secret agent, with Ben Mendelsohn, Reb McEntire, Karen Gillan, and DJ Khaled in supporting roles. They're all fantastic and elevate Spies in Disguise, which is fast-paced, energetic, colorful, funny, and a lovely, family-friendly, easy watch.

9. The Impossible (2012, Directed by J. A. Bayona)

The Impossible is a drama movie based on the real-life experiences of María Belón and her family in the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

It stars Naomi Watts as María, Ewan McGregor as her husband Henry, and Holland as their son Lucas in his movie debut. They're all brilliant, but Watts' performance earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. The Impossible is a terrific movie with a substantial emotional impact, incredible special effects, and a gripping real-world story. Survivors of the tsunami have described it as “beautifully accurate.”

10. A Monster Calls (2016, Directed by J. A. Bayona)

A Monster Calls is a dark fantasy drama movie based on Patrick Ness' 2011 novel. It's about a 12-year-old boy dealing with his mother's terminal illness while receiving regular visits from a giant anthropomorphic yew tree monster who tells him stories.

Liam Neeson provided the voice and motion capture for the monster, but Holland worked as his stand-in for one week. Lewis MacDougall charmingly portrays the young boy, and the incredible cast also includes Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones, and Toby Kebbell. A Monster Calls is sweet, moving, sometimes dark, and utterly compelling.

11. The Lost City of Z (2016, Directed by James Gray)

The Lost City of Z is a biographical adventure drama movie based on David Grann's 2009 book. It tells the story of Percy Fawcett, a British explorer who went to Brazil and made several attempts to find an ancient lost city that was supposedly in the Amazon rainforest.

Charlie Hunnam portrays Fawcett, and Holland competently plays his son Jack. It's a perfectly paced movie that's an absolute visual feast – seriously, it's genuinely beautiful. Hunnam's outstanding performance makes the film, but the excellent supporting cast, which includes Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Ian McDiarmid, is also superb.

12. Onward (2020, Directed by Dan Scanlon)

Onward is a computer-animated urban fantasy adventure movie that follows two elf brothers who embark on a quest to find a mystical object that will bring their deceased father back for a single day.

Holland voices Ian Lightfoot, the youngest elf sibling, and Chris Pratt plays his older brother Barley. It's excellent, even if it does pale compared to Pixar's finest. Onward is a gorgeously animated, funny, and heartwarming film. The whole voice cast is fantastic and includes the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Tracey Ullman, and John Ratzenberger.

13. Captain America: Civil War (2016, Directed by The Russo Brothers)

Captain America: Civil War is a superhero movie, the sequel to 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the 13th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the film, the Avengers split into two factions after a disagreement over international oversight of the team.

Holland portrays Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, for the first time in this one, giving a likable performance that helped people move on from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions. He holds his own in a fantastic cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Elizabeth Olsen. Captain America: Civil War is an action-packed epic with a more mature and thought-provoking plot than most superhero movies.

14. Billy Elliot The Musical Live (2014, Directed by Stephen Daldry and Brett Sullivan)

Billy Elliot the Musical Live is a filmed version of Elton John's 2005 coming-of-age stage musical Billy Elliot the Musical, which in turn was based on the 2000's Billy Elliot movie. It's about a working-class 11-year-old boy who discovers a passion for ballet, much to his father's chagrin.

Holland cameos in the special finale, having played the title role in the stage musical, while other actors to have previously played Billy also appear. It's a charming spectacle that will make you laugh and cry, with the brilliant Elliott Hanna in the eponymous role. Ruthie Henshall also appears as ballet teacher Sandra Wilkinson.

15. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019, Directed by Jon Watts)

Spider-Man: Far From Home is a superhero movie, the sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the 23rd installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film sees Peter Parker recruited by Nick Fury to fight against Elemental monsters while on a European school trip.

It's Holland's fifth outing as Spider-Man, and he's as good as ever. Spider-Man: Far From Home is a stylish film with impressive special effects and psychedelic imagery that is a feast for your eyes. It's as funny as action-packed, which is a great combination. The excellent supporting cast includes Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Cobie Smulders, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Favreau.

16. Locke (2013, Directed by Steven Knight)

Locke is a psychological drama movie about a construction manager and dedicated family man who receives a phone call on the eve of a critical career event that triggers a series of occurrences threatening his carefully refined existence.

Tom Hardy portrays the eponymous Ivan Locke, the only character ever seen on screen, and he's utterly compelling in this one-person show. Holland voices Eddie, one of several characters Locke speaks to on the phone. Olivia Colman, Ruth Wilson, and Andrew Scott portray some others. Locke is eloquent and a brave experiment of a film executed immaculately.

17. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017, Directed by Jon Watts)

Spider-Man: Homecoming is a superhero movie, the 16th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first Spider-Man solo film in the franchise. It depicts Peter Parker attempting to balance high school life with his life as Spider-Man, the latter of which sees him facing off against the Vulture.

Holland reprised his role as Spidey for the first time in this one and came into his own as the character. The supporting cast in this one includes Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Donald Glover, and Laura Harrier. Spider-Man: Homecoming is fun, endearing, and perfectly paced, and it fully introduces us to the MCU version of the Webbed Wonder without the need for a tired origin story.

18. Arrietty (2010, Directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi)

Arrietty is a Japanese animated fantasy movie based on Mary Norton's 1952 novel The Borrowers. It's about the Clocks, a family of four-inch-tall people who live anonymously in the walls and floors of a family home until their teenage daughter, the eponymous Arrietty, is discovered.

In the English dub of the film, Holland voices Shō, the young boy who spots Arrietty, alerting his family to the presence of the tiny people, and he does a great job in the role. Arrietty is ideal for children and adults alike. It's visually incredible, surprisingly deep, captivating, and one of the finest Studio Ghibli movies, which is no mean feat.

19. Avengers: Infinity War (2018, Directed by The Russo Brothers)

Avengers: Infinity War is a superhero movie, a sequel to 2012's The Avengers and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the 19th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the film, Thanos embarks on a quest to collect the Infinity Stones in his attempts to erase half of all life in the universe, prompting the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and their allies into action.

The film marks Holland's third appearance as Spider-Man, and he's as assured as ever in the role. Moreover, he looks right at home in a cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Don Cheadle. Avengers: Infinity War is thrilling, emotionally impactful, action-packed, and brilliantly juggles its vast cast.

20. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, Directed by Jon Watts)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a superhero movie, a sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the 27th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the film, when Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell to make the world forget he's Spider-Man, it goes wrong, and the multiverse itself is busted open.

It's Holland's seventh outing as Spider-Man (including Venom: Let There Be Carnage) and the character's most epic solo film ever. Spider-Man: No Way Home is a large-scale Spidey movie that maintains all the humor and heart associated with the iconic hero. The fabulous cast includes Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. It boasts some of the most beautiful cast chemistry in comic book movie history.

21. Avengers: Endgame (2019, Directed by The Russo Brothers)

Avengers: Endgame is a superhero movie, a direct sequel to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War (originally intended to be called Infinity War Part II), and the 22nd installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It chronicles the attempts of the heroes who survived Infinity War to undo the life-erasing actions of Thanos in that film.

It's Holland's fourth appearance as Spider-Man, and he only briefly appears at the end. Avengers: Endgame is arguably the most epic superhero movie ever made. It's action-packed, with impressive special effects, and one of the most satisfying climaxes in film history. Its superb cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, and Scarlett Johansson.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.