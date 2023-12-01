Tom Holland Will Play Spider-Man Again if the Story ‘Can Do Justice to the Character’

Tom Holland seems willing to play Spider-Man again as long as the story measures up. The 27-year-old English actor has played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including 2021's well-received Spider-Man: No Way Home.

At a recent Critics Choice Association press conference, Tom Holland spoke to reporters about the possibility of a fourth Spider-Man movie. “All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character,” said Holland. “Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy.” He added that he “won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.”

Tom Holland Made the Multiverse Work for His Character's Benefit in Spider-Man: No Way Home

In general, Marvel has tested audiences' patience with the multiverse concept, but an overwhelming sense of superhero fatigue hasn't helped recent MCU movies such as The Marvels either. Spider-Man: No Way Home used the multiverse angle to its advantage by allowing Tom Holland to appear on-screen with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — two actors who played Spider-Man in alternate timelines. The public couldn't get enough and the movie ended up making nearly $2 billion at the worldwide box office. DC movies such as The Flash played with the same multiverse formula and had Michael Keaton reprise his role as Batman, but that movie didn't earn anywhere near what Spider-Man: No Way Home did.

A new Spider-Man movie could still fall victim to the public's waning interest in convoluted multiverse movies, but Tom Holland still hopes a worthy fourth Spider-Man movie can come together. “If we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man,” said Holland. “I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I'll only tell it if we can find the right one.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, Marvel president Kevin Feige said a fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland is still in the writing phase. “All I will say is that we have the story,” said Feige. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”