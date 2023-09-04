This Summer Is All About Tomato Girls

With 4.1 million hashtags on TikTok, “Tomato Girl Summer” is a new fashion trend. Contrary to the name, it has little to do with tomatoes. It’s a casual look featuring Italian summer themes and includes light, flowing skirts, dresses, trousers, headscarves, espadrilles, vintage jewelry, and minimal makeup. Gingham and linen are popular materials, particularly when they feature tomato prints and other fruits and vegetables.

A desire for European travel is driving the fashion trend, with searches for “Euro summer” on Google rising by 153% in the past year.

Fashion retailer Boohoo researched the look and created a shopping list for travelers or shoppers who want to have their own Tomato Girl Summer, whether at home or abroad.

Shopping The Look

Celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Doja Cat are sporting the Tomato Girl trend and have revitalized ruffles for summer. Pinterest is busy with users searching for “Ruffle Dress” and “Ruffle Skirt.” Both terms have increased by 170% in search frequency in the past 12 months. The term #ruffledress has garnered 30.8 million views on TikTok.

Boohoo recommends pairing the ruffles with simple sandals — flats or low heels — and a floral choker or other vintage-look accessories.

Crochet items are also part of the Tomato Girl parade and dominate Pinterest searches. The term “crochet tops” is up by 1,011%, while searches for crochet skirts, dresses, and bags are also popular.

Supermodel Heidi Klum racked up over 1.5 million views on Instagram in June when she appeared in a pink and white crochet bikini, demonstrating a more retro look.

Accessible Chic

One central point of the Tomato Girl trend is that the fashion is accessible and not too pricey. Unlike other looks, including “quiet luxury,” Tomato Girl is all about an easy, laid-back lifestyle.

Isabella Sarlija, writing forfashion site Byrdie, says the Tomato Girl “just likes to put her clothes on and get on with her day. It’s a refreshing take on fashion, especially after an onslaught of microtrends that require tons of effort and time.”

Sarlija says the Tomato Girl likes hand-me-down items, including handbags and coats. There’s no shame in resurrecting vintage pieces that fit the less expensive vibe. It’s also no crime to find Tomato Girl goods in thrift stores. YouTube and TikTok feature videos of women who have assembled an entire look with thrift store items.

Joelle Stephenson from food website Spoon University says instead of taking a trip to Italy, she will “…thrift my tomato summer wardrobe from Goodwill stores, or try to embroider tomatoes onto my several years old linen sets… And, although I cannot venture to Italy, I can watch badly dubbed 1960s Italian films, use Cento olive oil, and say, ‘Arrivederci’ every time I leave a room.”

Smart Fashion

In another nod to the more retro look, the Tomato Girl often wears a hat. Big straw hats are a statement piece, and the search term “statement hat” has increased by 211% in the past five years. The term #strawhatseason has 1.4 million views on TikTok.

Medical experts have long recommended people wear hats while out in the sun, and a large-brimmed hat is an excellent accessory for extra sun protection. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends a tight-weave hat, so not all straw hats may provide enough protection. For additional safety, apply sunscreen to the face, neck, and ears.

Lightweight shawls or scarves are another option for coverage in the heat. A scarf also provides sun protection when worn under a hat with a looser weave, a’ la Grace Kelly in To Catch a Thief. A shawl guards shoulders and a bare upper back from the worst of the sun’s heat.

Linen is another cooling fabric making a comeback for the Tomato Girl look. The search term “Linen pants” has increased 278% in the past five years. Influencer Matilda Djerf and actress Sienna Miller trotted out in linen suits and trousers in response to warm summer temperatures.

Magic Linen, a home textiles website, offers a complete guide on caring for linen clothing since many people may not know how to wash and wear this fabric.

Stepping Out

Sneakers are out, and sandals are in — for Tomato Girls, anyway. Pinterest searches for “sandals” have increased by 92% in the past year, while the TikTok hashtag #summersandals2023 has 3.5 million views.

Tomato Girl aspirants can find sandals everywhere, in a range of styles and colors. Boohoo recommends finding a comfortable pair in a neutral color for footwear that goes with most outfits, day to night. Sandal wearers should also consider wearing sunscreen on the tops of their feet, just for added sun protection.

Also in keeping with the less expensive vibe, a Tomato Girl wears vintage jewelry she scored from her mom’s or grandma’s jewelry box or picked up in a thrift store. Isabella Sarlija says classic wristwatches, which took a backseat to smartwatches and cell phones for years, along with other heirloom pieces, are coming back in style.

Tomato Girls don’t need to spend much money on cosmetics, either. This trend is all about a more minimal look, so skin care is more important than makeup. Sarlija says a light concealer, preferably with sunscreen, some lip color, and a brush of mascara are about as much makeup as the Tomato Girl wants to wear in the heat, whether she’s on the Amalfi Coast or in New York City.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.