Tonight Show Staffers Defend Jimmy Fallon

Several staffers working on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon have reportedly defended the show's host after an article by Rolling Stone alleged that more than a dozen former workers voiced concerns about Fallon's erratic behavior creating a toxic work environment.

Four anonymous producers on the chatshow told the Daily Mail on Friday that the allegations do not reflect his character or their workplace.

“From the day I walked in, I felt as if everybody was very energized and excited about creating a very positive workplace, especially Jimmy, and I work closely with him,” one producer, who has apparently worked at the late-night talk show for two years, told the British newspaper.

“I'm with him on a daily basis. I have delivered bad news to him. I have disagreed with him about some things that he has wanted to do. I cannot say enough good things about him, about how he is an empathetic person, how he hears other people's opinions, how he's open to being flexible,” they added.

The producer also said they had seen Fallon “change his mind” and “stick to his guns” but stressed that he shows “respect to other people who disagree with him,” adding, “The Jimmy that I have seen walks the halls and talks to everybody. He has never belittled anyone. I've never seen him snap at anyone. The celebrities come, and he's nice to everybody. He knows every crew member.”

Staffer Claims The Tonight Show Is a Well-Oiled Machine

They commented on their work environment: “Everybody's smiling, everybody's laughing. The teams are well-oiled machines. We all communicate well with one another.”

Another anonymous producer claimed that Fallon goes out of his way to make the staff and crew “feel like a family” and the 30 Rock offices are “more like home than a workplace.”

Adding, “He arranges social events for all of us, like trivia nights, speed bowling, and staff talent shows.”

They also said Fallon gives “high-fives in the hallways” and “handwritten notes for birthdays, life milestones, and a job well done.”

A third producer, the paper claimed had worked on The Tonight Show for 14 years, said: “It's been a community and a family that I feel lucky to have gotten to grow up in, and I've felt nothing but support from the people around me – from Jimmy to other producers to all of my colleagues at the show.”

Meanwhile, a fourth producer told The Mail they have had a “very positive experience” working on The Tonight Show for almost three years.

Jimmy Fallon Apologised to Staff Over Zoom

Fallon reportedly apologized to his staff on a Zoom call with the team on Thursday evening, allegedly telling them, “It's embarrassing, and I feel so bad, sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends.

“I want the show to be fun. It should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show.”

Fallon's apology came after Rolling Stone published an article with allegations from 14 former staffers and two current team members that Fallon's “hissy-fits” forced staff to sob in crying rooms, made their hair fall out, and triggered suicidal thoughts.

One former employee told Rolling Stone: “If Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone's day is ruined. People wouldn't joke around in the office, and they wouldn't stand around and talk to each other. It was very much like, focus on whatever it is that you have to do because Jimmy's in a bad mood, and if he sees that, he might fly off the handle.”

An NBC spokesperson said The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon is “no different to anywhere else.”

“We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority.

“As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated, and action has been taken where appropriate. We encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

