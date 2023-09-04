The Magic of Tony Bennett: 21 Legendary Covers and Duets

With a career spanning over seven decades, Tony Bennett is the human equivalent of a fine wine. But unlike the best of wines, Bennett was willing to venture outside the box, bringing his style to any number of genres, artists, and entire networks.

Here are 21 covers and collaborations that showed the true sign of a Legend.

1. “Swinging on a Star” (1960)

A world-class ditty about staying smart and being a student of life, the original song is an all-time classic, and this playful cover sees Bennett infusing the classic piece with a touch of jazz and a lot of charisma. It's an early testament to his unique style, versatility, and desire to make the hits of performers his own.

2. “Over the Rainbow” (1960)

With a unique intro and a heartfelt rendition of this iconic ballad that really shouldn't ever be sung by anyone other than Judy Garland, Tony shows you don't need to top the original to add value to a famous song, adding a layer of confidence and hope absent from the original making it his own.

3. “Jeepers Creepers” (1962)

If you have yet to hear this song, don't. Okay, but it will get stuck in your head…forever, and you'll recall the first time you've listened to it for the rest of your life, so why not use Bennett's lounge-style interpretation of this song.

4. “Fly Me to the Moon” (1965)

A show stopper at his concerts, Bennett would turn off his microphone and sing a cappella, turning a song of playful, wistful hope into a battle cry of vitality. I'm not dead yet; universe and my lungs and voice and these applause are gonna prove it.

5. “My Favorite Things” (1968)

Bennett's rendition of this beloved song from “The Sound of Music” adds a touch of whimsy to his diverse musical repertoire and yet again shows Tony would often take on insurmountable challenges just to show that, well, he could.

6. “Eleanor Rigby” (1970)

Before calling his own shots, kid, Tony was coerced into an album of contemporary material, including some Beatles covers. The results made for…interesting items worth highlighting on a list of the man's unconventional ventures.

Celebrating Bennett's accomplishments without highlighting his missteps would be a disservice to the man. In this case, he hated the duty before him and still did it because it had to, and it was his job.

Quiet Quitting? No thanks.

7. “Something” (1970)

After his less-than-stellar cover of “Eleanor Rigby,” Bennett found his footing with the Beatles' repertoire with his cover of “Something.” This song, with its timeless melody and heartfelt lyrics, was more in line with Bennett's sensibilities and allowed him to deliver a performance that was both respectful to the original and uniquely his own.

8. “Everybody's Talking” (1970)

Bennett's cover of this Harry Nilsson song captures the soothing allure of the original with an added element of lounge act seediness that implies maybe you should be looking around the corners on occasion for a guy in a members-only jacket.

9. “The Trolley Song” (1972)

Speaking of songs you don't ever cover unless you're insane, Bennett's cover of The Trolley Song adds a sense of nostalgia and memory to the song.

10. “Steppin' Out With My Baby” (1993)

Bennett's version of this song perfectly captures the song's elegant romance, but the real star here is the music video that got heavy airplay on MTV – which is a television network used to play exclusively music. And, of course, the video for this was the classiest thing on there.

11. MTV Unplugged (1994)

“I've always been unplugged!” quipped Bennett at the start of his MTV Unplugged set. Produced on the back of his hit video at the time, Tony brought class to a generation of grungy would-be dropouts.

12. Kermit The Frog – “Bein' Green” (1998)

Bennett and Kermit bring a bitter-sweet melancholy to this beautiful tune, highlighting Tony's empathetic delivery even when singing with a beloved Muppet.

13. Rosie O'Donnell – “Put On a Happy Face” (1998)

Rosie O'Donnell did more to introduce the youths to classic performers like Bennett than she gets credit for. With a talk show appealing primarily to stay-at-home moms and their kids, Rosie couldn't book Nirvana and other acts, but gosh, she sure loved her show tunes. On Bennett's album “Playground,” they dueted in an okay version of this timeless song, celebrating everything they were about – the power of entertainment to bring joy.

14. “The Bare Necessities” (1998)

“And don't spend your time lookin' around, for something you want that can't be found, when you find out, you can live without it, and go along not thinkin' about it, I'll tell you something true, the bare necessities of life will come to you.”

Yeah, not so silly now that it's not a cartoon bear singing, is it?

A wise if not memorable revision of a Disney classic, who better than Bennett to sing to audiences about life's greatest lessons?

15. Stevie Wonder – “For Once in My Life” (2006)

Stevie Wonder is a world-class composer, writer, performer, and just okay driver. Tony Bennett is a world-class performer. This collaboration brings the best of both worlds together for a delightful cover that is blissfully far less awkward than “Ebony and Ivory.”

16. Paul McCartney – “The Very Thought of You” (2006)

Speak of the white devil. This intimate duet with Paul McCartney is a testament to Bennett's status among other world-famous musicians. Here, McCartney is featured on an old Tony standard, in essence paying respect to a man whose voice crossed the pond regularly.

17. Billy Joel – “New York State of Mind” (2008)

Live from Shea Stadium, Bennett was 82 years old, showcasing his skills by collaborating with Billy Joel and performing one of his songs.

18. Lady Gaga – “The Lady is a Tramp” (2011)

Swing when you're winning, little monsters. Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's friendship and collaborations were near perfect, bringing Bennett to a generation of poker-faced millennials who appreciated a touch of class from a boomer given a pass by one of their own. Lady Gaga ascended from pop superstar to the levels of Streisand and Minnelli, ditching costumes and makeup and enough mid-drift to move a glacier and replacing it with elegance, class, and talent.

19. Amy Winehouse – “Body and Soul” (2011)



Bennett and the late Amy Winehouse present a stirring rendition of “Body and Soul.” Their collaboration earned a Grammy, cementing its place in musical history. Bennett went on to appear in the documentary Amy about the career of the late powerhouse.

20. Michael Bublé – “Just in Time” (2011)

In a torch-passing moment, Bennett duets with modern crooner Michael Bublé on “Just in Time.” Ironically when arriving to the studio to lay down the song, Buble found himself stunned that Tony records *with* the band and not in a separate booth. Vintage habits die hard.

21. Andrea Bocelli – “New York, New York” (2012)

Wowza. Freely available in glorious HD on YouTube, watch two masters of their craft celebrate a song made famous by another legend of the American songbook as they perform “New York, New York” for a crowd of thousands. Note the power of their voices here.

This performance took place when Bennett was 86 years old, once again demonstrating his remarkable longevity in the music industry.