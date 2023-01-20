Should Hall of Fame NFL Coach Be Canceled For Alleged Anti-Trans Tweet?

Tony Dungy, former head coach of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is facing serious controversy today over a since-deleted tweet that has inflamed many.

The original tweet, found via a user's screenshot here, contained the following text: “That’s nothing. Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

Dungy had written this in response to a tweet discussing a proposed Minnesota bill that would require menstral products to be available in both boys' and girls' bathrooms in schools.

While Dungy is currently an NFL analyst for NBC Sports, he held head coach positions from 1996 to 2008, and is a current member of the league's Hall of Fame.

Twitter users took Dungy's deleted tweet as a call to action, as some rushed to defend the former head coach and others sought to criticize him.

Sportswriter Jason Whitlock used this opportunity to call out Americans who are pushing anti-God rhetoric:

The backlash against Tony Dungy is well-orchestrated and not remotely organic. The motive is to outlaw a biblical worldview. The anti-God agenda is so strong and obvious. I'm so sick of alleged Christians sitting silent while someone like Tony has his character assassinated. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 20, 2023

This user has tweeted a direct critcism of Tony Dungy, calling the ex-NFL head coach “ignorant.”

Tony Dungy is ignorant. Millions are just like him, because they simply don't want to know how the world really is. As a father of two, as a man who knows my way around the LGBTQ community and a suicide ward, I have zero tolerance for this bigotry:https://t.co/76ThNR3jTw — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) January 19, 2023

This particular United States senator has called Tony Dungy a hero while complaining about the “woke left.”

The woke left and the corporate media hate and try to cancel anyone who is pro-life.



Tony Dungy is a hero.



Standing firmly for the rights of the unborn doesn’t make anyone an extremist.

#WhyWeMarch #MarchForLife

https://t.co/47k5ZO69V4 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 20, 2023

This controversy has completely divided social media into two camps: people who are abhorred by the deleted tweet and others, like ByronDonalds, who support Tony Dungy:

Extremist progressives are slandering @TonyDungy‘s good name because he's an outspoken Christian who supports the Pro-Life movement.



Tony Dungy is a man of great integrity, faith, and character who can NOT be canceled by radical left-wing extremists.



I stand with Tony! https://t.co/yj3QSQA43l — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 20, 2023

Some users, like GreggDoyelStar, considers Dungy's deleted tweet a form of bullying while labeling Dungy's beliefs as “hateful and hurtful.”

Getting notes from parents of LGBTQ children who have tried suicide. Got a note from one whose child succeeded. It's because of bullying words like what Tony Dungy tweeted. Am I intolerant of his beliefs? Yeah. Because his beliefs are hateful, and hurtful. Guilty, your honor. https://t.co/YC9OrOhFDF — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) January 20, 2023

Twitter user CydZeigler shares a previous instance of a prominent figure in the sports world taking a seemingly well-directed shot at the gay community:

Not since Curt Schilling shared an anti-trans image and message years ago have I seen a member of the sports media say something so false, mean-spirited and cruel as what @TonyDungy shared today.



And seemingly directed right at the LGBT community. Cruel.https://t.co/T8zgQgXlI1 — Cyd Zeigler (@CydZeigler) January 19, 2023

This user has applauded Dungy for his courage and “moral fortitude.”

Tony Dungy has more moral fortitude that 90% of left wing media. Why is it always a single view? When did the left decide they were “correct” on every issue. That’s just un-American. — Daniel Lacinski (@DanielLacinski) January 20, 2023

MikeWiseguy puts it all into perspective, noting that one's religious affiliation should not excuse alleged bigotry:

I don’t care what you believe in. As a friend once said, “You don’t even have to believe in God; you just have to know you’re not Him.” But when it comes to people like Tony Dungy and his anti-LBGTQ stances, one’s “faith” does not excuse or camouflage one’s outright bigotry. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) January 20, 2023

