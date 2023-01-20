Should Hall of Fame NFL Coach Be Canceled For Alleged Anti-Trans Tweet?

Tony Dungy, former head coach of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is facing serious controversy today over a since-deleted tweet that has inflamed many.

The original tweet, found via a user's screenshot here, contained the following text: “That’s nothing. Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

Dungy had written this in response to a tweet discussing a proposed Minnesota bill that would require menstral products to be available in both boys' and girls' bathrooms in schools.

While Dungy is currently an NFL analyst for NBC Sports, he held head coach positions from 1996 to 2008, and is a current member of the league's Hall of Fame.

Twitter users took Dungy's deleted tweet as a call to action, as some rushed to defend the former head coach and others sought to criticize him.

Sportswriter Jason Whitlock used this opportunity to call out Americans who are pushing anti-God rhetoric:

This user has tweeted a direct critcism of Tony Dungy, calling the ex-NFL head coach “ignorant.”

This particular United States senator has called Tony Dungy a hero while complaining about the “woke left.”

This controversy has completely divided social media into two camps: people who are abhorred by the deleted tweet and others, like ByronDonalds, who support Tony Dungy:

Some users, like GreggDoyelStar, considers Dungy's deleted tweet a form of bullying while labeling Dungy's beliefs as “hateful and hurtful.”

Twitter user CydZeigler shares a previous instance of a prominent figure in the sports world taking a seemingly well-directed shot at the gay community:

This user has applauded Dungy for his courage and “moral fortitude.”

MikeWiseguy puts it all into perspective, noting that one's religious affiliation should not excuse alleged bigotry:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


