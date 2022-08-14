Tony Stark Being Replaced, No More Robert Downey Jr.

Yes, to Marvel fans and moviegoers, this seems to be the worst news in 2022.

Marvel is seeking a replacement for Robert Downer Jr. as Ironman, as first reported by Giantfreakinrobobt.

Since Iron Man's passing in Avengers: Endgame, the source said Marvel is searching for a younger star to play a youthful version of Stark for an alternate universe. This replacement will be starring two upcoming films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel is very, very specific with their choice of cast. Many believed that Tom Cruise was in the running, but this was swiftly shot down as Marvel wants to go younger.

Joseph Quinn, known for his Stranger Things role as Eddie Munson, should certainly be in Marvel's conversations.

The resemblance between Quinn and Downey Jr. is quite striking.

Has anyone ever seen Joseph Quinn and Robert Downey Jr. In the same room? pic.twitter.com/s2JcjR9M7t — Mariabug #NewDeal4Animation (@isabellamx) June 3, 2022

Although it is not confirmed Marvel is considering Quinn, the fan sentiment would certainly make for a lot of buzz, not that Marvel needs any more attention at this point.

Whoever Marvel ends up choosing will certainly have large shoes to fill with the upcoming installments the studio plans to release.

