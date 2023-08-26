The Top Movies and Shows for Taylor Swift Fans

Taylor Swift dominates the music world. Between her remastered albums and Eras tour, she's undoubtedly the biggest thing in the industry right now.

Whether reminiscing about attending her concert, waiting for her to arrive in your city, or wishing you had tickets, have a look at movies and shows for Taylor Swift fans to enjoy in between listening to their favorite Taylor album.

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Though Taylor’s cameo in Hannah Montana: The Movie is brief, it’s full of little tidbits for Taylor Swift fans. She also contributed the song “Crazier” to the soundtrack – though it was actually written before she was approached to take part.

The movie also stars Lucas Till, whom Taylor briefly dated, and who also stars in her video for “You Belong With Me.”

The Hunger Games

Though it wasn’t the first time Taylor appeared on a movie soundtrack, The Hunger Games deserves mention because Taylor contributed two songs to the film. “Eyes Open” was the first single from the companion soundtrack, and her other track, “Safe and Sound,” featuring The Civil Wars, is one of the few non-instrumental tracks included in the movie.

Letters to Juliet

Taylor’s song “Love Story” got unfairly maligned by pedantic people sneering that Romeo and Juliet made a poor comparison for a teenage girl’s wishful thinking. We could wax poetic on the concept of metaphor and the nature of being a teenage girl with all the emotions that come with it.

Instead, we recommend this delightful Amanda Seyfried-starring rom-com set in and around Verona, Italy, featuring Juliet’s house as a central location. Taking the song to its literal extreme, “Love Story” plays over the trailer and plays during the film's climax.

Cats

Please stick with us here. While the movie may not have been well received, we argue that it has rewatch value for sheer camp enjoyment, even if Jellicle Cats at the Jellicle Ball isn’t really your jam. When the film was restructured to focus more on Victoria, the newcomer to the gang of cats, the character needed a solo. Enter T.S. (no, not T.S. Elliot), who penned the Golden Globe-nominated original track “Beautiful Ghosts.”

Bridgerton

People love Bridgerton for so many good reasons. The costumes, the drama, and scenes you shouldn’t watch with your entire family sitting right there on Christmas morning.

In the middle of “Swish,” the series’ sixth episode, one such scene sees Simon and Daphne Hastings…making the most of their newlywed life. The scene is scored by the Vitamin String Quartet’s cover of Taylor’s “Wildest Dreams,” one of many contemporary pop songs they cover for the show. We guarantee you won’t be able to hear the song the same way again.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions

The part unplugged concert, part documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, should have Taylor Swift fans running to their streaming service of choice. The intimate session with Swift and her producers. It’s also a bittersweet look at creating art during a global pandemic.

Crimson Peak

Swift used to date famed actor Tom Hiddleston. And while Tom has an extensive filmography and most recently starred in Marvel Studios’ Loki, consider Crimson Peak to see him in a sophisticated, romantic setting. While it is technically a horror film, the lush costumes and romantic lighting make it worth the watch, even if Taylor Swift fans spend half the movie hiding behind their hands.

The Favourite

Though Taylor’s longterm-boyfriend-turned-ex (and folklore co-producer) Joe Alwyn doesn’t play a huge role in The Favourite, the movie still deserves a watch. Why? The couple appeared together at the New York premiere, igniting a gossip frenzy. Taylor even had a lasting impact on Joe’s co-star, Olivia Colman.

Grey’s Anatomy

Taylor and the long-running ABC drama have a mutual infatuation. Her song “White Horse” featured in an episode in the show’s fifth season, and Taylor named one of her beloved cats Meridith, after the character Dr. Meridith Grey. Ellen Pompeo even appears in her music video for “Bad Blood,” as does Mariska Hargitay, star of Law and Order: SVU, another favorite show of Taylor’s.

Fleabag

Taylor Swift also loves Phoebe Waller-Bridge. When the multi-talented British comedian swept up Emmy awards for her offbeat, smash success series Fleabag, Taylor wrote up Waller Bridge’s Time 100 profile. The piece is a glowing tribute from one hard-working woman to another. The two even appeared together on the same episode of Saturday Night Live in 2019, where Waller-Bridge hosted, and Taylor performed “False God” and “Lover.”

Killing Eve

In its third season, the spy drama saw Phoebe Waller-Bridge write and produce. Taylor called the series “thrilling” in her Time 100 piece, and it also happens to star Sandra Oh, the one-time star of Grey’s Anatomy, bringing the Taylor Swift Television Universe full circle.

Ocean’s 8

The Met Gala is the centerpiece of Ocean’s 8, with the gang of criminals led by Sandra Bullock’s Debbie Ocean looking to steal priceless gems from the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the First Monday in May.

Since the Met Gala is where Taylor met Tom Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn, Ocean’s 8 is one of the few ways we mere mortals can hope to experience one of the biggest nights in fashion. And stellar performances by a hugely talented ensemble cast never hurt, either.

The Last Jedi

Taylor Swift is a Reylo; we just need proof. And if we're going to pick one of the Sequel Trilogy to label the Reylo movie, everyone can agree that the movie is Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi. Star-crossed Force bonds? Emotionally charged hand touching? Screaming, fighting, almost kissing in the rain? 2 AM, and Rey curses his name?

Not to mention, folklore includes a couple of songs that sound very much like Taylor processing The Rise of Skywalker. “Exile” and “Hoax” are both Ben Solo mourning songs. She even included a hand touch in the “Willow” video. Taylor, drop your AO3 username.