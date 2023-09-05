Top 20 Most Attractive Anime Girls Voted by Fans

Which attractive anime girls make your heart beat faster and faster? With whom have you wallpapered your walls? Fans often find it impossible to pick a favorite. But this live poll set out to do the impossible, i.e., find out which character is the most attractive anime girl of all time.

The website Ranker conducted a live voting to find out which anime girl the fans find the most attractive and appealing.

Albedo from Overlord, Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling, and Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan initially made it into the top 20 most attractive anime girls. But, while Mikasa held on to her spot, Marin didn't prove quite as lucky. As expected, the ever-popular Rias Gremory from High School DxD took one of the coveted top spots.

20. Mizuhara Chizuru (From to Rent a Girlfriend)

Mizuhara Chizuru is one of the main protagonists of To Rent a Girlfriend. She is kind, but the walls around her are almost impenetrable. She can be prideful, but she is also shy.

19. Akame (From Akame GA Kill!)

The main protagonist of Akame ga Kill!, Akame has long black hair and red eyes. She can come off as cold and arrogant but the truth is that she is just socially awkward.

18. Yaoyorozu Momo (From My Hero Academia)

Momo Yaoyoruzu is the vice president of her class in the school of professional superheroes. She is a natural leader and a responsible and reliable person in the show. She is also a great fighter and a bit of a genius.

17. Lucy Heartfilia (From Fairy Tail)

She is a mage and the female protagonist in Fairy Tail. She can appear a little prideful and vain, but in reality she is a kind and considerate person.

16. Mikasa Ackerman (From Attack on Titan)

Cheerful as a child, Mikasa grew up to be calm and initiating. She can keep her cool in the most trying of situations. She is protective by nature, especially of Eren Yeager, the one who rescued her as a child.

15. Darkness (From KonoSuba)

Dustiness Ford Lalatina, or Darkness, is one of the main protagonists of KonoSuba. She has a little bit of a perverted side to her, but she comes across as an honorable crusader.

14. Nami (From One Piece)

Nami is considered attractive both in the fictional and real universes. She is one of the major characters in One Piece. She is one of the smartest members of the crew. Nami has a traumatic past, but she finds hope and warmth with the ragtag group of pirates who make up the Straw Hats.

13. Tsunade (From Naruto)

One of the main supporting characters from Naruto, Tsunade is as beautiful as she is lethal. She is level-headed and fair and one of the greatest warriors the show has seen.

12. Hinata Hyuga (From Naruto)

Often referred to as best girl, Hinata is one of the main characters of Naruto. She is slender and has white, featureless eyes. She was once kind almost to a fault, making her meek so she doesn't offend anyone. With time, the support of her teammates and Naruto's warmth make her realize her worth and bring her out of her shell.

11. Rin Tohsaka (From Fate/Stay night)

A bit of a brat, Rin Tohsaka is a powerful young mage. She is resourceful and reliable in a pinch. She is also smart and go to great lengths to win. She has beautiful blue eyes and long brown hair that she wears in two ponytails.

10. Elizabeth Liones (From The Seven Deadly Sins)

Elizabeth is one of the main characters in Seven Deadly Sins. She is a beautiful, slender, curvy woman with long silver hair. She is polite and warm, preferring to talk it out rather than wage war.

9. Yuuki Asuna (From Sword Art Online)

Asuna is the main heroine of Sword Art Online. She has long orange-chestnut hair and honey-brown eyes. She is kind and helpful. She is also emotionally dependent on Kirito, the male lead of the series.

8. Mirajane Strauss (From Fairy Tail)

Mirajane is slim with long white hair. She wears a flowy red dress and a smile on her face. She was once a feared magician but has gone to become a kind person with the help of her friends.

7. Yor Forger (From Spy x Family)

Yor Forger is an enigma. She plays the fake wife to her spy husband but has secrets of her own. She is, in fact, a beautiful yet deadly assassin. Smart and resourceful in the field, she can be a little dumb when faced with real-life situations.

6. Yumeko Jabami (From Kakegurui)

Yumeko is tall and beautiful and has luscious long hair. She has burgundy eyes which turn red with excitement. She is cheerful and charismatic and tends to be the centre of attention wherever she goes.

5. Esdeath (From Akame Ga Kill!)

She is one of the main characters of Akame Ga Kill! A merciless warrior and leader, she enjoys inflicting pain. She hates weak people and has a dominating persona.

4. Erza Scarlet (From Fairy Tail)

Erza comes across as strict and intimidating. But, despite her traumatic past, she is actually a kind and socially awkward person. She also has no problem showing off her physique and is always upfront about her desires.

3. Albedo (From Overlord)

She is one of the main characters in Overlord. Albedo is loyal and can be clingy. She is assertive and opinionated and very much in love with Ainz, the Supreme Ruler or Overlord.

2. Akeno Himejima (From High School DxD)

One of the major female characters in High School DxD, Akeno Himejima has long black hair and beautiful violet eyes. She has a curvy figure and is usually seen as a gentle person. But she has a vicious side to her that is not often revealed.

1. Rias Gremory (From High School DxD)

The main female lead of High School DxD, Rias Gremory has luscious long red hair and is the school's most popular beauty. She is a kind and considerate person. She has a loyal and protective spirit which can quickly turn her violent when her close ones are threatened or hurt.

What do you think of the rankings? Do you agree with them? Which anime girl do you feel is “the most attractive” of all time? Let us know in the comments!