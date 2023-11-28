Top 25 Games To Play When Home Alone

As gamers age, spending time with the big new game that has just arrived can become increasingly challenging. When gamers find a pocket of time, whether on a vacation from work or your family going out of town, it becomes essential to spend that time wisely. We looked at an online gaming forum to determine some of the top games available during those rare instances of extended downtime.

1. Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 has so much content that players can spend hundreds of hours on it and still not see everything. Players can create multiple characters and form a party with computer-generated characters to explore the story. Baldur's Gate 3 implements a flexible quest system that allows the player to take different approaches when on a quest.

2. Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima features open-world action in a third-person perspective. Set during the Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274, players assume the role of Jin Sakai. The job of repelling the invaders and saving his homeland falls to Jin. Ghost of Tsushima offers an emotional story within a compelling world where the environment helps lead Jin to his next objective.

3. Starfield

Starfield features both first-person and third-person action. Bethesda's latest game allows players to explore different planets and galaxies. Various factions vie for your services as the story progresses. The game's open-ended nature means the player chooses what kind of experience Starfield ultimately becomes. Options also exist to build outposts and create your own paradise. More than 1,000 planets have become available to explore, and with most of them being procedurally generated, no one's playthrough will be the same.

4. Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games features the Wild West like no one has seen before in a game. The game includes an unprecedented level of immersion as the player experiences the story of Arthur Morgan. The story features an emotional rollercoaster, but the game revolves around so much more than that. Being able to ride your horse through the wilderness and never knowing what will happen next adds to the atmosphere. The living, breathing world in Red Dead Redemption 2 offers an experience like no other.

5. Cyberpunk 2077

An action role-playing game where players create their own character, Cyberpunk 2077 revolves around options. At the very beginning, the player chooses which path to go down. All three can be different, so consider before making your selection. Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in Night City. This world incorporates robotics to such a degree that society can't live without them. The consequences of your actions help to shape the story and experiences the player has during their time in Night City.

6. Mass Effect Legendary Edition

One of the best trilogies to ever arrive, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition provides much entertainment. Within this trilogy, the player's choices matter. A decision made in the first game could have ramifications in the third game. Players can decide whether to be “good” or “bad” and impact how the world around them reacts to their presence. The player's actions also help to determine which characters survive and which don't.

7. Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight belongs to the “Metroidvania” genre of games. Hollow Knight features 2D side-scrolling action set in Hallownest, a fictional underground kingdom. When entering a new area in the game, players don't immediately have access to all the regions. Hollow Knight requires exploration by the player to find different items and upgrades. Once found, these new items open up previously inaccessible areas.

8. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt occupies the action role-playing game genre. Players assume the role of Geralt of Rivia. Geralt's daughter has disappeared; now, he will do what it takes to track her location. Geralt's adventure occurs in an open world densely packed with life and various activities. During specific points in the narrative, the player must make decisions, and the results will play out in one of the game's three endings.

9. Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Blind Forest immediately made a positive impression when it arrived on Xbox One. This adventure features 2D platforming gameplay. After an emotional opening, players become Ori, a small white spirit trying to save his home. Ori and the Blind Forest quickly became known for its level of difficulty, and the development team even included a death counter so players could see how many times Ori failed in his journey.

10. Kingdom Come: Deliverance

This role-playing game takes place in a rather unique setting. Not many games set themselves in the early 15th century in the Kingdom of Bohemia. This game features real-world towns such as Mrchojedy, Vranik, and more. The player's decisions will have consequences in this game as your conversation answers will affect your relationship with different people. Unlike some other role-playing games, Kingdom Come: Deliverance features a classless system, meaning players can customize their character's skills in any way.

11. Alan Wake Remastered

Alan Wake Remastered features the adventures of an author with a bad case of writer's block. Alan and his wife decide to go on a getaway, which Alan hopes will give him a new source of inspiration. It doesn't take long until this getaway starts going very wrong, and Alan needs to fight for his family. Unique combat scenarios featuring a flashlight and a gun help highlight the action in this psychological thriller, where we learn that it isn't a lake; it's an ocean.

12. Control

Set in the same “Remedyverse” as Alan Wake, Control brings its own brand of action to the table. The story of Control revolves around the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), a secret U.S. government agency. Strange events occur at their headquarters, which has a corrupted reality itself. The player gains abilities and powers throughout the story as everyone works to discover the source of these events. After the main story, Control also has some Alan Wake-specific downloadable content to play through before moving on to Alan Wake 2.

13. Horizon Zero Dawn

Guerrilla Games took a big gamble with Aloy's open-world adventure. Previously known for the Killzone franchise, Guerrilla did not make wide-open, expansive games. Horizon Zero Dawn features the story of Aloy. Aloy remains her world's last hope for survival once she becomes an adult. Throughout the adventure, Aloy tangles with robot dinosaurs and various other monstrosities. The combat system features a bow and arrow, traps to set for unsuspecting enemies, a spear, and more.

14. The Last of Us

The Last of Us debuted earlier this year on HBO, but the game that started it all arrived ten years ago. The Last of Us features Joel and Ellie. A deadly virus has decimated the population, and the Fireflies believe the cure resides within Ellie. Joel gets the fun task of escorting Ellie across the country while trying to protect them from zombie-esque enemies. The Cordyceps fungus in the game comes from a real fungus that exists in nature today. Unlike the game, though, it does not pose a threat to humans and does not turn people into zombies. At least, so far.

15. No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky occupies the action-adventure survival genre. This game revolves around exploration and players visiting as many planets as possible. The worlds have their own ecosystems, providing for their own challenges. The “story” advances by mining for resources and then upgrading your equipment, building bases, and more.

16. Portal

A unique puzzle platformer, Portal forces the player to think creatively. The player must clear several test chambers, each more complicated than the last. One of the ways the player gets past these puzzles utilizes a two-portal system. Along the way, the player also meets Glados, the main antagonist in the game. Glados frequently taunts the player, mocking him whenever she can. Glados doesn't think the player can survive her barrage of tests and isn't shy about letting the player know. At the same time, she insists she has no ill will toward the player and that everything going on will benefit science.

17. Death Stranding

A truly unique game, Death Stranding has the stereotype of being a “walking simulator” but offers so much more than that. A game that started the “strand” category, Death Stranding features asynchronous multiplayer where the player doesn't see others in the world but can still receive help. For example, my character can construct a ladder and place it on the side of a building to climb. Other players on the same server will find that ladder and be able to use it as well. The story revolves around Sam Porter Bridges and his attempts to reconnect the “United Cities of America.” Sam does this by working with a Bridge Baby, a premature child caught between life and death.

18. Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the biggest games ever in the industry's history. The single-player campaign features three characters, with one of the twists being able to visit either character at any time. The other more significant part revolves around the online multiplayer suite, Grand Theft Auto Online. In this mode, the player inhabits the same world as other players. Players can run their own nightclubs and drug businesses, steal high-end cars to deliver them to buyers, and much more. This online mode also features a casino where players can gamble with in-game currency.

19. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

The ultimate Halo collection brings players into Master Chief's world with various games in this package. Beginning with the original Halo: Combat Evolved and going through Halo 4, this collection remains the perfect place to jump into the series, whether a first-timer or a veteran. This collection features the campaign and the multiplayer suite for each Halo title.

20. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this game fixes many of the issues from its predecessor and delivers an enjoyable experience battling against the Empire. The story takes place five years after the events in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Everything has changed, and a once-close team seems to have gone their separate ways. Along the way, the player discovers new friends and new powers that will help take down the Empire.

21. Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars burst onto the scene earlier this year, invoking a lot of RPG classics from the past. Its turn-based combat system and puzzle-solving mechanics help push a story forward that features the power of the sun and the moon. The story revolves around the Solstice Warriors, who are responsible for watching over and protecting many different worlds. Sea of Stars takes place in the same universe as The Messenger, with its story happening thousands of years beforehand.

22. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

A game modeled after the popular Dark Souls series, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice features role-playing elements in a single-player adventure. The brutal difficulty level and the combat revolve around using a Katana to press your advantage in battle. This game also features a stealth element that will allow players to eliminate enemies quickly, provided the player can get close enough to do that. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice also features the ability to revive on the spot if your character dies, as long as the player meets the requirements.

23. Two Point Campus

A business simulation game set at a college campus, Two Point Campus, gives players the objective of building and managing a college campus. Just like its predecessor, Two Point Hospital, the campus itself becomes only part of the equation as the player needs to worry about the well-being of the students. Each student has their own needs, so it will be up to the player to anticipate them and then build whatever might be necessary to accommodate them.

24. Dave the Diver

In a rather unique indie game, players assume the role of Dave. Dave has a lot going on in his life, being a diver, a fisherman, and someone who manages a sushi restaurant. Different resources become available to the player, allowing Dave to get some upgrades, such as diving gear or weapons for fighting an underwater creature. In addition, Dave also searches for treasure to sell to buyers and make money that way. While in the sushi restaurant, Dave's responsibility revolves around cooking, attracting customers, and being in charge of the overall look of the establishment.

25. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link's newest adventure picks up after the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features mechanics that haven't been seen before, including the ability to clip through the environment to solve certain puzzles. Another new ability involves being able to build whatever your mind can come up with to help Link traverse the large open environments. Combine that with some quality-of-life improvements from the original title, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom easily surpasses the original.

