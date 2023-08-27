Top 25 Sitcoms of The 60s According to IMDb

The 1960s was an era in television unlike any other. It was a transitional time with shows that reflected a desire for comfort and silliness while making positive strides with progressive ideas. The greatest sitcoms of the decade balanced these ideas and created some of the most seminal shows ever. On IMDb, the top 25 rated sitcoms showcase this spectacular era in entertainment.

1- The D Van Dyke Show (1961-66)

There’s no other series funnier, more intelligent, or better written than The D Van Dyke Show. Created by Carl Reiner (who eventually guest starred), the series starred Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Morey Amsterdam, Rose Marie, Ann Morgan Guilbert, Jerry Paris, and Larry Matthews. The series follows the life of comedy writer Rob Petrie, his sweet and vivacious wife Laura, adorable son Richie, co-workers Buddy and Sally, and best friends and neighbors Jerry and Millie.

IMDb Rating: 8.4

2- The Andy Griffith Show (1960-68)

The Andy Griffith Show was one of the most successful sitcoms of the 60s. The series follows the kind and wise sheriff Andy Taylor as he raises his young son Opie (Ron Howard)and deals with the misadventures of an array of colorful characters, including his bumbling deputy Barney Fife (Don Knotts).

IMDb Rating: 8.4

3- Get Smart (1965-1970)

Get Smart is a hilarious comedy that parodies the spy thriller, capitalizing on the surge in popularity of James Bond films. The series follows secret agent Maxwell Smart, the hapless spy who somehow manages to save the day with the help of his beautiful partner, Agent 99.

As these Control Agents are constantly at odds with the evil organization Kaos, audiences are treated to endless laughs and clever writing. It’s one of the few shows of its time to generate several catchphrases, including “Would you believe…” and “Missed it by that much.”

IMDb Rating: 8.2

4- The Addams Family (1964-66)

The creepy and kooky, mysterious, and spooky Addams Family was a show ahead of its time in terms of comedy. It follows a macabre family, including the romantic couple Gomez and Morticia, their darkly precocious children Wednesday and Pugsley, eccentric Granny and Uncle Fester, and imposing butler Lurch. It only ran two seasons, but the characters and tone left an indelible impression.

IMDb Rating: 8.0

5- The Munsters (1964-66)

The Munsters bore a similar premise to The Addams Family. Still, it has its own unique characteristics that make it so popular and appealing. The show follows the Munster family, with each character inspired by a classic horror character: Husband and father Herman (Frankenstein), wife and mother Lily (Bride of Frankenstein), son Eddie (the Wolfman), and Grandpa (Dracula).

IMDb Rating: 7.8

6- Hogan’s Heroes (1965-1971)

Hogan’s Heroes took the premise and setting of a WWII German prisoner-of-war camp and turned it into a silly comedy. It follows Colonel Hogan and his fellow soldiers as they engage in espionage under the noses of their foolish captors. Some may think the show makes light of a serious situation. But Hogan’s Heroes succeeded with audiences because it finds humor in the darkness to celebrate those who served and provide everyone with a sense of comfort.

IMDb Rating: 7.8

7- Car 54, Where Are You? (1961-63)

For those who loved Car 54, Where Are You, they remember it for its silly, harmless entertainment. The show follows the misadventures of two police officers from the 53rd precinct in the Bronx in New York City. Officers Toody and Muldoon are complete opposites in looks, personality, and intelligence and demonstrate a classic example of the buddy cop story. It also has one of the most memorable themes songs ever.

IMDb Rating: 7.7

8- Room 222 (1969-1974)

Although most of this lesser-known sitcom’s run was in the 70s, Room 222 began at the end of the 60s and is an excellent representation of the changes in society in this era. The show follows an African American history teacher who tries to impart wisdom and inspire tolerance in his students. With his girlfriend (and school counselor), trusted principal, and fellow teacher by his side, audiences were treated to humorous and inspiring stories. This series isn’t spoken of much today but deserves more attention for its progressiveness.

IMDb Rating: 7.7

9- Bewitched (1964-1972)

Did you think this would be higher up on the list? When many think of 1960s sitcoms, Bewitched is the first to come to mind. This show follows Samantha and Darrin Stephens, a typical American couple, except for one thing. Samantha is a witch. As she tries to adjust to mortal life, it’s a struggle to refrain from magic, especially when her family enters the picture, particularly her intrusive mother, Endora.

IMDb Rating: 7.6

10- The Flintstones (1960-66)

Following the modern Stone Age family from the town of Bedrock, The Flintstones holds a special place in television history. It was the first-ever prime-time animated series. The Flintstones was loosely based on The Honeymooners and was about the lives of two couples, Fred and Wilma Flintstone and Barney and Betty Rubble. It was a clever show that the entire family enjoyed and paved the way for more shows of its kind.

IMDb Rating: 7.5

11- The Monkees (1965-68)

The 1960s pop music sensations got their start as the stars of the silly, sweet, and surrealist show. The madcap adventures of Davy, Peter, Micky, and Mike charmed audiences as they spread happiness to all and shared the wonders of music. The comedy was beyond goofy, and the music was endlessly catchy especially that iconic theme song. Hey, hey, with The Monkees, it’s always a fun time!

IMDb Rating: 7.5

12- I Dream of Jeannie (1965-1970)

Speaking of iconic sitcoms, I Dream of Jeannie is another quintessential 1960s series. In the show, astronaut Tony Nelson finds a genie in a bottle after a crash landing. Out pops a beautiful woman who proclaims he is her master.

What follows is a sweet and hilarious show about all the crazy predicaments Jeannie gets him into. This series was progressive at the time as it was evident that the woman had actual power. Moreover, it portrayed a man and woman living in the same residence while unmarried. This feels silly by today’s standards, but I Dream of Jeannie was revolutionary.

IMDb Rating: 7.4

13- Gilligan’s Island (1964-67)

Just sit right back, and you’ll hear a tale of the SS Minnow, the tiny boat shipwrecked on a Pacific Island. The three-hour tour for first mate Gilligan, the Skipper, the Professor, the girl next door Mary Ann, movie star Ginger, and wealthy couple Lovey and Thurston Howell III turned into four years of crazy misadventures for this stranded group of passengers and crew.

IMDb Rating: 7.4

14- McHale’s Navy (1962-67)

McHale’s Navy is another series that finds comedy in a serious situation. It follows the crew of a PT boat during WWII. Led by affable Lieutenant Commander McHale, these sailors bend the rules but always get the job done. Fans of films like Operation Petticoat and The Wackiest Ship in the Army adored McHale’s Navy.

IMDb Rating: 7.4

15- Green Acres (1965-1971)

Green Acres is one of the CBS rural sitcoms of the era that delighted audiences to no end. Indeed, it is one of the decade’s most hilarious shows. The story follows New York City lawyer Oliver Wendell Douglas who decides to live out his dream and buys a farm. He and his elegant wife, Lisa, move to this small town filled with eccentric neighbors and a barrage of homeowner problems, treating us to constant hilarity.

IMDb Rating: 7.3

16- F Troop (1965-67)

Comedies and Westerns don’t usually go together. But in the case of F Troop, the 60s got just a bit sillier with this show. It follows the sweet and clumsy Captain Parmenter, who accidentally leads a Cavalry troop to victory. He is awarded the command of Fort Courage, where the crafty Sergeant O’Rourke and a Native American tribe engage in a mutually beneficial arrangement. F Troop is not very politically correct today, but it’s harmless and silly fun.

IMDb Score: 7.3

17- That Girl (1966-1971)

That Girl follows the ever-sweet, cheerful, and tenacious Ann Marie, a single woman who moves to New York City to pursue her dreams of becoming an actress. She takes odd jobs between acting gigs and falls in love with a kind journalist named Donald Hollinger. That Girl was a lively and heartwarming series that simultaneously inspired women. Portraying women as independent, free-thinkers who desired careers and love, That Girl is stylish and sweet 60s feminist entertainment at its best. This series was the incredible stepping stone that paved the way for shows that followed, such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

IMDb Score: 7.2

18- The Beverly Hillbillies (1962-1971)

The Beverly Hillbillies was another of the CBS shows that was a part of their rural entertainment. And it was undeniably their most successful. The story follows mountaineer Jed Clampett, who strikes oil by pure luck and becomes a millionaire. He movies his entire family to a mansion in Beverly Hills, and the town doesn’t see them coming. The clashes between the kindly Clampetts and snobbish Beverley Hills community make for comedy gold.

IMDb Score: 7.2

19- The Lucy Show (1962-68)

While nothing could ever reach the heights of I Love Lucy, star Lucille Ball did find success with two sitcoms in the 1960s. The better of the two was The Lucy Show, which co-starred Vivian Vance and Gale Gordon. In the series, Ball plays a widow, and Vance, a recent divorcé. They decide to move in together with their young sons. The two best friends get into one scrape and scheme after the next while dealing with the annoyance of Lucy’s boss, Mr. Mooney. This show is a delightful companion to I Love Lucy as Ball and Vance pick up where Lucy and Ethel left off.

IMDb Score: 7.2

20- The Patty Duke Show (1963-66)

Following the success of the movie The Parent Trap, The Patty Duke Show follows two identical teenaged played by one actress. But in this case, the premise is that the girls are cousins. Cathy comes to live with her uncle and cousin Patty, who looks exactly like her. But that’s where the resemblance ends. Unexpectedly, wacky mayhem ensues as the girls navigate their high school and social lives. The concept may be far-fetched, but The Patty Duke Show is a prime example of the silly and heartwarming sitcoms that defined the era.

IMDb Score: 7.2

21- The Doris Day Show (1968-1972)

Doris Day was like a ray of sunshine in many of her musical and comedy films, which lent itself perfectly to her self-titled show. Her effervescent presence helped make the series about a widowed single mom of two boys so loved. Though behind the scenes, the series’ inception was not so rosy. Day’s late husband, who had squandered most of her hard-earned money, signed her on going to the show without her knowledge. Thankfully for Day, she enjoyed making the series for five seasons before ending the show and retiring.

IMDb Score: 7.2

22- Hazel (1961-66)

The epitome of the no-nonsense housekeeper in the 1960s was Hazel. As the live-in domestic for the Baxter family, audiences were delighted by the feisty but kind woman who was the smartest, wisest, and most competent. Much to the chagrin of Mr. Baxter, Hazel was essentially the one in charge.

IMDb Score: 7.2

23- My Favorite Martian (1963-66)

My Favorite Martian was one of the most unique 60s sitcoms because it blended science-fiction with comedy. The story follows a Martian who crashes and is a stranger on Earth. A reporter saves him and decides to let him stay at his home, telling everyone he’s his uncle. The ruse elicits humorous results as hiding the alien’s identity proves difficult. It’s a series that reflected the fascination with space that permeated the era.

IMDb Score: 7.2

24- My Three Sons (1960-1972)

My Three Sons was one of the decade’s longest-running and most heartfelt series. The story follows Widower Steve Douglas as he endeavors to raise his boys to with good morals and integrity with the help of his father and then uncle. My Three Sons was groundbreaking in the way the series progressed and grew. The series expanded to include their wives and children as the boys became men. My Three Sons reflected life’s constant changes, loss, love, and joy, all seen through a wholesome lens.

IMDb Score: 7.1

25- Petticoat Junction (1963-1970)

The last in the group of CBS rural sitcoms, Petticoat Junction, is a sweet-natured and silly sitcom about the ins and outs of a small hotel called the Shady Rest that is right next to the train station. In the series, widowed mother Kate raises her tenacious daughters, Billie Jo, Bobbie Jo, and Betty Jo. She also contends with Uncle Joe, who is always hatching a scheme. Like the others in this era, Petticoat Junction is another pristine example of what audiences adored in the 1960s: simple, silly, escapist fun.

IMDb Score: 7.0