Top 25 Video Games of the 1980s

The video game industry experienced a wild ride in the 1980s. The industry crashed in 1983. Fortunately, Nintendo came along and saved the industry, releasing the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985. Gamers have Mario, Link, and Samus to thank for the industry as we know it today. Suppose Nintendo had not stepped in at all. We took a look at a popular online gaming forum to see what people think are the top games of the 1980s.

1. Pac-Man (1980)

One of the most iconic games in arcades in the 1980s, Pac-Man set an example of an easy to play yet hard to master game. The player controls this giant yellow dot named Pac-Man. Pac-Man needs to eat the small dots in the maze without touching the ghosts floating around that same maze. The player advances to the next round after eating all those dots. If Pac-Man gets caught by a ghost, the player loses a life. When Pac-Man loses all of his lives, the game ends. In between certain levels, players see a humorous cutscene featuring Pac-Man and the ghosts. Pac-Man features 255 levels, with very few people ever getting to that point.

2. Missile Command (1980)

Another popular arcade game from 1980, Missile Command brought “shoot 'em up” to everyone. In the arcade, players would use a trackball to defend six different cities from an oncoming missile onslaught. Players do this by launching anti-ballistic missiles from three of their bases. As the player progresses in the game, new weapons become available. These new weapons can make the player's job easier, but successfully defending your cities is still quite challenging.

3. Donkey Kong (1981)

Before the Nintendo Entertainment System arrived in homes, Nintendo dabbled in the arcade scene. One of their more popular games from that era featured a gorilla named Donkey Kong. The objective of this particular game involves jumping on platforms and climbing ladders in an attempt to save Pauline from Donkey Kong. An interesting fact about this title revolves around the player-controlled character, Jumpman. Nintendo would later change his name to Mario, Nintendo's flagship character.

4. Frogger (1981)

The objective of Frogger involves trying to get your frog home by crossing a busy street filled with cars and other obstacles. The player has a set time limit to accomplish this mission, so the frog must be careful in attempting to cross the street. Still, it also needs to happen quickly. Once the frogs have been successfully returned to their home the game advances to the next level. A “Game Over” screen will appear if all of the frogs disappear before getting to their designated spot.

5. Galaga (1981)

Taking place in outer space, Galaga has the player controlling a starship. The objective involves destroying the Galaga forces in each stage while simultaneously trying to dodge incoming projectiles and other enemies. The player's location remains fixed on the bottom of the screen. The player can only move horizontally, so there is little room to maneuver, adding to the overall challenge.

6. Elevator Action (1983)

Assuming the role of Agent 17, the player must infiltrate a 30-story building. To do this, the player utilizes elevators while dealing with enemies that appear from closed doors. The overall objective incorporates secret documents located in specially marked rooms. Agent 17 must seize those documents and then escape the building.

7. Lode Runner (1983)

An early 2D puzzle-platform game, Lode Runner involves different objectives. The main goal revolves around the player's character collecting all of the gold pieces in a level. The player must accomplish this mission while escaping enemies. Once the player has the gold, the player must make it to the end of the level to clear the stage. Lode Runner also has the distinction of being one of the first games to include a level editor.

8. Marble Madness (1984)

A platforming game with a unique twist, Marble Madness tasks players with guiding a marble through six challenging courses. These courses have enemies and other obstacles at different points, all attempting to prevent your marble from reaching the end of the stage. A time limit exists on each stage, adding even more of a challenge to the entire situation. Marble Madness also has a multiplayer feature where two players compete against each other to see who can reach the end of the stage first.

9. Super Mario Bros. (1985)

One of the games that saved the video game industry, the original Super Mario Bros. features side-scrolling platforming action. Princess Toadstool has disappeared thanks to King Koopa (later renamed Bowser), and now the player must rescue her. Super Mario Bros. features different types of stages to go through, filled with obstacles and power-ups to help navigate the world. Certain stages also feature hidden shortcuts that allow Mario to skip entire worlds.

10. Paperboy (1985)

A popular game in the arcades and on home consoles, Paperboy features some unique gameplay. As the title suggests, the player controls a paperboy who needs to deliver The Daily Sun to houses on his route. If the player passes by a customer's house, the paper must arrive as accurately as possible, ideally on their doorstep. If the player comes across a house that isn't a customer, the opportunity to vandalize it presents itself. While delivering papers, the player must avoid damaging a customer's house or missing a delivery. This game also features obstacles the player has to contend with, such as cars pulling out of the driveway and attacking dogs.

11. Gauntlet (1985)

Gauntlet features hack-and-slash action and has the distinction of being one of the first multiplayer dungeon crawl games. Gauntlet has a top-down, third-person perspective as the player navigates through a maze, looking for the exit. The player has four characters to select from, including a valkyrie, a wizard, an elf, and a warrior. Enemy varieties include ghosts, sorcerers, thieves, and more.

12. Ikari Warriors (1986)

A run-and-gun game, Ikari Warriors features two commandos who must reach the village of Ikari. Initially, the development team wanted Ikari Warriors to be an officially licensed adaption of Rambo: First Blood Part II. However, the development team couldn't secure the film rights. The gameplay features players proceeding from the bottom of the screen to the top in what has become known as a vertical scroller.

13. Out Run (1986)

Out Run features racing action with nonlinear gameplay. Unlike many games at that time, where the player would go from Point A to Point B, Out Run gave everyone a choice on where to go. During certain parts of a race, the road would split, giving players the choice of which route to choose. The overall goal of Out Run is to avoid traffic and reach one of the five potential destinations.

14. Rampage (1986)

Rampage features a group of humans turned into monsters thanks to some experiments that went wrong. Players must now level whole cities while also dealing with attacking military forces. The gameplay includes destroying structures, eating humans that get in the way, and trying to keep your health high. The game takes place over 128 days in cities throughout North America.

15. The Legend of Zelda (1987)

One of the most iconic games on this list, The Legend of Zelda finds itself as one of Nintendo's most popular franchises, only trailing behind Mario. This game started it all, as Link sets off to rescue Princess Zelda, kidnapped by Ganon. The gameplay features a top-down perspective as Link tries to navigate the overworld and dungeons on his quest. Gamers who explore the landscape will find many different secrets in the world that will help to complete Link's quest and save the princess.

16. Metroid (1987)

Metroid features Samus Aran, a bounty hunter trying to retrieve Metroid organisms stolen by Space Pirates. The pirates plan to use the Metroids as biological weapons against Samus and whomever else opposes them. In Metroid, players control Samus in a sprite-rendered two-dimensional landscape. This game also helped to create the “Metroidvania” genre — games that focus on power-ups and items that open up previously inaccessible areas.

17. Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! (1987)

Mike Tyson helped bring the world of boxing to Nintendo's first home console. This boxing game featured Little Mac, an aspiring boxer trying to fight his way up the ranks. Each opponent featured unique characteristics and weaknesses. The player had to develop a strategy to capitalize on these weaknesses, whether blocking punches until the other boxer became dizzy or hitting someone square in the stomach at the perfect moment. The final boss ended up being Mike Tyson himself, who tormented many gamers who unsuccessfully tried to take on the champ.

18. Skate or Die! (1987)

Known as EA's first internally developed game, Skate or Die! brought skateboarding action home to consoles. Players competed in five different skateboarding events to see who could claim bragging rights for being the best around. This game features two downhill events, two half-pipe events, and a pool joust. A point system decides the winners.

19. Castlevania (1987)

The other inspiration for the “Metroidvania” genre, Castlevania features Simon Belmont. Simon comes from a legendary vampire hunter. After losing 100 years ago to Simon's ancestor, Count Dracula has returned. Simon now enters the castle of Count Dracula to eliminate him for good.

20. Double Dragon (1987)

Double Dragon features “beat 'em up” side-scrolling action. As the name implies, Double Dragon has two protagonists, Billy Lee and his twin brother Jimmy. Billy's girlfriend disappears, and the responsibility to rescue her falls to the brothers. The gameplay features martial arts techniques such as kicking, jumping, and punching through waves of enemies. If playing with a friend, double team moves also help take out enemies quickly and efficiently.

21. Contra (1988)

Known for having one of the most famous secret codes in gaming history, Contra features run and gun action. Sometimes, the gameplay throws side-scrolling action at the player, while other times, it becomes more of a vertical scroller. The player has different weapons to eliminate the enemy, with power-ups frequently available. Not all of the power-ups will help. Part of the strategy includes avoiding some power-ups while taking advantage of others, depending on the situation.

22. Mega Man 2 (1989)

To this day, many consider Mega Man 2 the pinnacle of the franchise. Mega Man 2 continues Mega Man's battle against Dr. Wily in an incredibly precise platforming title. This game has eight different stages to go through and gives the player the ability to select the order to play them. While there isn't a “correct” order to play the stages, going in a particular order will give Mega Man the tools he needs to have an easier time with boss battles. In a game as difficult as Mega Man 2, the player needs any and all advantages.

23. Prince of Persia (1989)

During the 1980s, cinematic platform games didn't arrive very often. This made Prince of Persia special. The setting of Medieval Persia also helped set it apart from other titles on the market. The protagonist of the game, an unnamed male, has to go through various dungeons. The Grand Vizier has kidnapped a princess, and now the player must rescue her. The success of this game launched a popular franchise that not only includes games but has also had a featured film. Prince of Persia also had a significant influence on the Assassin's Creed franchise.

24. SimCity (1989)

The city-building simulation genre has grown in popularity over the years. The games thriving now have SimCity to thank. Utilizing an overhead perspective, the player's mission in SimCity involves building a city and everything that goes with that. This includes developing different areas, such as residential and commercial, collecting taxes, and generally creating an entire infrastructure. The player also has to make sure to keep the citizens of their city happy and balance their needs against the city's overall need to grow.

25. Final Fight (1989)

Set in fictional Metro City, Final Fight incorporates a side-scrolling “beat 'em up” style featuring three street fighters. The player can select brawler Cody Travers, ninja Guy, or the muscular mayor, Mike Haggar. The story deals with the Mad Gear Gang kidnapping the mayor's daughter (who is also Cody's girlfriend). Up to two players can play at a time and pick from one of the three fighters. Each fighter has pros and cons, so choose wisely if playing with a friend.

