Top 25 Video Games of the 2010s

Video games have become a huge part of pop culture and the biggest franchises in the industry have worldwide recognition. 2023 has become one of the best years ever for big game releases. With that being the case, we looked back to other great years. We specifically decided to look at the 2010s and everything that decade brought us. If a game came out between 2010-2019, it qualified for this list.

1. Mass Effect 2 (2010)

The second story in Commander Shepard's saga, Mass Effect 2 tweaked the formula from the original to create an even better game. As Commander Shepard, the player needs to make some difficult decisions. One of the main decisions revolves around whether Shepard will be a paragon or a renegade. Your actions will also decide the fate of certain characters and outcomes at different points in the story. Mass Effect 2 features optional loyalty missions; however, whether or not those missions get done will affect the overall story.

2. Alan Wake (2010)

It's not a lake; it's an ocean. Alan Wake didn't initially set the sales charts on fire due to stiff competition from Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption. Remedy gave us a fantastic experience though and over time, Alan Wake became a hit. The game tells the story of an author, Alan Wake, who goes on a retreat to try and overcome his writer's block. Unfortunately, the spot Alan and his wife chose for the retreat harbors a dark secret, and the Dark Presence kidnaps Alan's wife. The story tells the tale of light vs. darkness, and Alan finds out that he might be able to control the events taking place by writing about them.

3. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

The original release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim happened in 2011. Since then, it has been re-released numerous times on many different platforms. Some people like to joke about the number of times that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim arrives on new platforms, but people keep buying it, so, of course, Bethesda will keep re-releasing it. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim features an open world where players can go anywhere and do anything. Players can play in either third person or first, exploring caves, cities, dungeons, fortresses, and much more. The story takes place 200 years after the events of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

4. Portal 2 (2011)

The original Portal took the gaming industry by storm in 2007. The follow-up, Portal 2, refined the formula and introduced some new mechanics. Glados returns in Portal 2 to try and eliminate test subjects in the guise of performing tests at the Aperture Science facility. Portal 2 requires some puzzle-solving skills as your character tries to stay ahead of Glados, utilizing portals to move around the different rooms. Portal 2 introduced the Cooperative Testing Initiative, the co-op mode for the game. In this mode, two players team up to try and survive test courses built specifically for cooperative testing. Fans would love to get a proper Portal 3, but since Valve doesn't know how to count to three, that likely won't happen. Instead, fans will have to enjoy the first two Portal games and note its huge success.

5. Minecraft (2011)

One of the best-selling games of all time, Minecraft gives the player total freedom. The player decides what kind of experience it will be, whether building cool structures or searching for another challenge in the procedurally generated world. If building isn't your thing, join your friend's server. Once there, check out their creations to get some inspiration for your own world, or stay and help your friend add to their world. Minecraft features several modes so players can have the best possible experience.

6. Dark Souls (2011)

Dark Souls, from the team at FromSoftware, helped launch a franchise and genre of games known to be notoriously difficult. It takes place in a dark medieval fantasy setting. The player's character fights against several different monsters, dragons, and other beings out to eliminate our hero. Dark Souls features a third-person perspective, allowing the player to see more of the action and the surrounding area. The level of difficulty remains one of the game's most popular features with those who like to be constantly challenged and don't mind banging their head against a virtual wall from time to time.

7. Gears of War 3 (2011)

The end of the original trilogy, Gears of War 3 delivered a powerful story and conclusion of Delta Squad's adventures. Gears of War 3 features third-person combat utilizing a chainsaw to carve through your enemies like butter. Your character can carry up to four weapons at once and use cover when under fire. The active reload system allows combat to resume instantly when your character needs ammo. Gears of War 3 also has a popular multiplayer component where players fight to the death online, either as part of the Gears crew or as part of the enemy.

8. Borderlands 2 (2012)

Borderlands 2, from Gearbox Software, features a procedurally generated weapons system. This system can produce almost an unlimited number of different weapons to use in this open-world first-person shooter. Handsome Jack makes his debut as the villain, ruling Pandora with an iron fist. Borderlands 2 features up to four Vault Hunters trying to eliminate Jack. Borderlands 2 has both single-player and online cooperative play, so players can experience the adventure either by themselves or with a group of friends.

9. The Last of Us (2013)

One of the best narratives in gaming, The Last of Us arrived in 2013. It tells the story of a decimated United States after a parasitic fungal infection wiped out a large part of the population. The main protagonist, Joel, loses everything at the beginning of these apocalyptic events. It isn't long before Joel meets Ellie and needs to get her across the country to meet the Fireflies. Ellie appears immune to the virus, and the Fireflies believe the cure resides in her DNA. The Last of Us also made its television debut in 2023 and turned into one of HBO's biggest shows. A second season is on the way, but no one knows when it will arrive.

10. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (2013)

After the disastrous launch of Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix took the game down for a while to work on it. Square returned with Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, a much better product than the original. Over the years, Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn has developed into an incredibly successful online role-playing game. Today players can download and try the game for free for hours before deciding whether or not to buy it. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn features a persistent world where players from all over the world can interact with each other. The game has guilds to join and quests to complete either solo or with friends. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn players primarily reside on PC. However, PlayStation has it on their consoles and Xbox will get it soon.

11. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

One of the best-selling games of all time, Grand Theft Auto V has dominated the charts since its release a decade ago. The story in Grand Theft Auto V features three protagonists who lead separate lives but must come together. GTA Online catapulted the game into the stratosphere with its persistent online world where the players can do anything. GTA Online allows players to run their own illicit business, race through the city, buy property, steal cars to deliver to the highest bidder, or relax at a casino with a hand of blackjack. The endless possibilities make Grand Theft Auto V and its online mode one of the most popular games in the industry.

12. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (2013)

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag features a pirate adventure on the open seas. This particular Assassin's Creed game resonated with many people and has become one of the most popular titles in the franchise. The player assumes the role of an assassin and pirate as he sails the open seas, engaging in naval warfare. At the same time, your character, Edward Kenway, tries to come to terms with what it means to be an assassin.

13. Ori and the Blind Forest (2015)

One of the best “Metroidvania” games in recent memory, Ori and the Blind Forest features classic gameplay with modern aesthetics. Primarily a platformer, Ori and the Blind Forest emphasizes exploration, collecting items, and upgrading your character. Once Ori gains additional abilities, other previously inaccessible areas open up and become available for exploration.

14. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had a disastrous launch but over the years bounced back. Gamers now regard this adventure from CD Projekt Red as one of the best role-playing games of its generation. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt takes place in a world based on Slavic mythology. Players control Geralt of Rivia, a monster slayer mercenary known as a Witcher. The Witcher franchise also entered the mainstream with a successful live-action show on Netflix.

15. Persona 5 (2016)

Persona 5, the sixth entry in the Persona series, occurs in modern-day Tokyo. The story follows Joker, a transfer student who goes to a new school after leaving his last school. Over the school year, Joker and some of his fellow students discover extraordinary powers. The group visits the “Metaverse,” a supernatural realm that manifests subconscious desires that people hide. It becomes their job to steal the corruption within people and change their hearts.

16. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

The biggest game of the Nintendo Switch launch lineup, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild went in a wild new direction for the franchise. This new adventure starts out with Link waking up after being asleep for 100 years and then venturing out into the world after the events of the Great Calamity. While Nintendo provides some initial tutorials, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild leaves the player alone for the most part. The player must figure out where to go and what to do next. Nintendo gives players an entirely open world, which affords a level of freedom we haven't seen before. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild dramatically differs from previous entries in the series. As a result, the divergent opinions come from two categories: fans who have been with the franchise since the beginning of the original Nintendo Entertainment System and those brand new to Link's adventures.

17. Super Mario Odyssey (2017)

The second biggest game released by Nintendo during the Switch's launch year, Super Mario Odyssey brought some new ideas to the table. It introduced Cappy, a sentient hat that Mario wears that players can use to help control other characters and objects. Bowser kidnaps Princess Peach once again, this time with the intent to marry her. The gameplay takes place in many different kingdoms utilizing the hat-shaped ship Odyssey to try and chase down Bowser. Mario can also use his cap as a platform to jump on when the need arises. After the player finishes the main game, other kingdoms become available to play as well. Super Mario Odyssey also inspired its own Amiibo collection featuring Mario, Princess Peach, and Bowser in wedding attire.

18. Fortnite (2017)

One of the most popular and successful games in the industry, Fortnite helped to kick off the battle royale craze. Fortnite didn't come up with the idea, but it has been the most successful. In Fortnite, one hundred players engage in a last-man-standing match. While in battle, players can build different structures to try and protect themselves unless they choose the no-build mode. At that point, it becomes a straight-up shooter and a battle to find out who will be the last man standing. Fornite has also permeated popular culture, holding events like a Travis Scott concert where millions of people can sign on and participate in it.

19. Destiny 2 (2017)

Destiny has become Bungie's second biggest franchise — their biggest being the original Halo trilogy. Destiny 2 continues the story from the original in a multiplayer “shared world” environment. Players assume the role of a Guardian, protectors of the last safe city on Earth. In addition to the narrative campaign, Destiny 2‘s multiplayer modes have become popular with players. The character progression, different classes, and variety of loot keep players coming back, trying to improve upon their build.

20. Horizon Zero Dawn (2017)

This open-world adventure took everyone by surprise when Guerrilla Games unveiled it. Previously known as a studio that makes first-person shooter games, switching to a third-person open-world game shocked many people. The story revolves around Aloy, someone who grew up as an outcast, but as an adult, it becomes her responsibility to save the world from an evil no one understands. The combat features tough battles against robotic enemies that want to tear Aloy limb from limb. The battles can become puzzles as Aloy figures out how to eliminate enemies twice her size, if not more.

21. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018)

The best game ever developed that's set in the Wild West, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains one of the best-looking games ever to come out. Five years after its release, no other studio has come close to offering the depth and experience that Rockstar gave us with this sequel. Rockstar tells a fantastic story following Arthur Morgan from his younger years until he becomes older and wiser. The entire story takes fans on an emotional roller coaster. The world feels full of life, where a simple ride into town could turn into something else entirely at a moment's notice.

22. Marvel's Spider-Man (2018)

Spider-Man used to be available on all consoles, but starting in 2018, it became a console exclusive on PlayStation. Developed by Insomniac Games, Marvel's Spider-Man allows players to swing through the city while fighting crime. Marvel's Spider-Man features several different side quests and activities to do throughout the city. The story follows Peter Parker around New York City as he tries to lead a double life. Holding down a job as Peter Parker and being “normal” while at the same time also being Spider-Man and having a whole city to protect can be quite the juggling act. This Spider-Man adventure features many popular villains as well that keep Peter on his toes at all times.

23. God of War (2018)

God of War has been around since the PlayStation 2 generation. In 2018 Sony decided to completely change the formula and it was a resounding success. This time Kratos embarks on an adventure based on Norse mythology and he has a son, Atreus. The story revolves around Kratos trying to fulfill his wife's last wish, but obstacles keep standing in his way. Along the way, Kratos also learns how to become a better father to Atreus, often being short-tempered and passive-aggressive. The gameplay also sees a significant change, now featuring an over-the-shoulder camera highlighting the fast and furious combat.

24. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018)

Featuring the most extensive roster ever in franchise history, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings dream matches to life. Now fans can engage in battles that weren't possible before, such as Samus vs. Sora, Sephiroth vs. Little Mac, or Toon Link against Pikachu. Each battle takes place on a multi-level battleground. To stay alive, your fighter needs to stop the opposition from launching your character off of the map. With each hit your character takes, your percentage goes up. The higher the number, the more likely your character will get launched into space after a devastating blow from another fighter.

25. Death Stranding (2019)

One of the weirdest games on this list, Death Stranding provides a fantastic example of how gamers should play a game before passing judgment on it. Players assume the role of Sam Bridges, a porter for the company Bridges. Sam delivers packages to those in need. The United States is on the brink of extinction and completely fragmented. People like Sam must get packages delivered to their location to try and get everything back online. Sam also utilizes the help of his “bridge baby,” a premature child caught in a state between life and death. This premise results in some truly unique moments and gameplay scenarios.

