Top 25 WWE Intercontinental Championship Reigns

The WWE Intercontinental Championship has a rich history of over 40 years. The history of this great championship starts in September 1979 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Over the years, legendary wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mr. Perfect, the Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Eddie Guerrero, AJ Styles, and more have held the title.

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther will break the all-time record soon and become the longest reigning champion in history. How did we get there, though? We put together a list of the 25 longest WWE Intercontinental Championship reigns. If someone has experienced multiple reigns as champion, we selected his longest reign.

Gunther – 434+ Days

Hailing from Vienna, Austria, Gunther is closing in on a historic title reign. Gunther won the championship in the summer of 2022, and within a few weeks, he will pass the current mark of 454 days. Gunther is the leader of Imperium and has been a dominant champion. He wrestles in hard-hitting matches with the biggest stars in the company and comes away the victor.

The Honky Tonk Man – 454 Days

The Honky Tonk Man is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. His reign as champion saw him fighting against Macho Man and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake on the way to losing his title to The Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam.

Pedro Morales – 424 Days

Pedro Morales is of Puerto Rican descent and WWE's first-ever Triple Crown Champion. Pedro won the WWE Championship, Tag Team Championship, and WWE Intercontinental Championship. He spent approximately ten years going back and forth between promotions. Pedro will go down in history as having the longest title reign at 424 days.

Macho Man Randy Savage – 414 Days

The Macho Man is an iconic figure both outside and inside the ring. There was an electric feeling when he stepped inside the ring. Macho Man captured the fans' hearts and minds, dropping his elbow off the top rope onto his opponents while pointing to the heavens. Macho Man is also an inspiration to many, having been a focal point in the recently released game, WrestleQuest.

Don Muraco – 384 Days

Don Muraco joined the WWE in 1981 and immediately showed everyone he was the real deal. He wrestled and dominated opponents, and it wasn't long before he started his reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion. Don's biggest feuds included matches with Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales, and Jimmy Snuka. Don Muraco ascended a steel cage in Madison Square Garden one fateful evening, leading to the careers of Mick Foley, Tommy Dreamer, The Sandman, and Bubba Ray Dudley.

Greg “The Hammer” Valentine – 285 Days

Greg Valentine won over 40 championships in various promotions. He went on to wrestle Tito Santana in September 1984, winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship and kicking off an impressive reign. The Hammer is also credited as being a part of the first-ever WrestleMania, defending his title.

Curt “Mr. Perfect” Henning – 280 Days

Curt was the “perfect” wrestler putting on wrestling clinics and winning championships. Mr. Perfect went on to defeat Tito Santa for the Intercontinental Championship. Curt defended the title on numerous occasions leading up to SummerSlam in 1991. During the match against Bret Hart, Mr. Perfect did whatever he could to retain his title. Still, Bret ended the perfect title reign a few weeks shy of 300 days.

The Rock – 264 Days

The Rock joined a faction called the Nation of Domination and became its leader. Despite being a heel (bad guy), The Rock quickly grew in popularity with wrestling fans. He became champion after the 1998 Royal Rumble and defended his championship for the majority of that year. The Rock would go on to feud with Triple H and lose the title in a ladder match at SummerSlam.

Shelton Benjamin – 244 Days

There was no stopping Shelton Benjamin in October 2004 when he beat Chris Jericho for the Intercontinental Championship. During his time as champion Shelton took on all comers and defended his title. Shelton lost the championship to Carlito on June 20, 2005, when Carlito used the ropes to gain an unfair advantage.

Cody Rhodes – 234 Days

Cody's long career in WWE has had its share of ups and downs. In 2011 he earned his first Intercontinental Championship by defeating Ezekiel Jackson. As champion Cody would feud with Ted Dibiase Jr., Randy Orton, John Morrison, and the Big Show. During the Royal Rumble match, Cody dominated by eliminating six men. This led to an unsuccessful title defense at WrestleMania against the Big Show.

Pat Patterson – 232 Days

Pat Patterson is the first Intercontinental Champion ever in the WWE. The story is that he went on to win the championship in a tournament in Brazil. Pat was a villain when he won the championship. However, during his reign as champion, he became a fan favorite. Pat defended his title until he lost to Ken Patera in New York in April 1980.

Ken Patera – 230 Days

Ken won the Intercontinental Championship in 1980 by defeating Pat Patterson. During this time, he was also the NWA Missouri Heavyweight Champion. Ken bounced between both promotions defending the respective titles. Ken wrestled worldwide, defending the Intercontinental title until he lost it to Pedro Morales in Madison Square Garden.

Tito Santana – 226 Days

Tito Santana's pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship led to a showdown with Magnificent Muraco. Tito went on to win the Intercontinental Championship on February 14, 1984. By doing so, Tito established himself as the first Mexican-American wrestler to win the title. His reign as champion went through much of 1984 until he dropped it to Greg Valentine.

The Ultimate Warrior – 216 Days

The Ultimate Warrior is one of the most popular stars in WWE history. Ultimate Warrior wrestled and defeated the Honky Tonk Man in 27 seconds to capture the gold on June 2, 1987. He traveled the world defending his title until WrestleMania V, where he lost it to Rick Rude.

Randy Orton – 210 Days

Randy Orton fought Rob Van Dam at Armageddon in 2003 and walked away with the Intercontinental Championship. Orton wrestled in some violent matches as champion, including one against Mick Foley. He defended his title until Vengeance, where he lost it to Edge.

Shawn Michaels – 202 Days

Shawn Michaels is one of the best wrestlers to ever step foot in a ring. In 1992 he challenged The British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship and walked out victorious. He had just hit the 200-day mark as champion when he lost it to his former tag team partner, Marty Janetty.

Shinsuke Nakamura – 201 Days

Shinsuke Nakamura is a champion in many promotions, and WWE is no different. Shinsuke wrestled in a match for the Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules in 2019. He emerged victorious and defended that title for over 200 days. Nakamura's title run ended on Smackdown when he fought Braun Strowman.

Razor Ramon – 198 Days

Razor entered WWE with a lot of flash, and it wasn't long before the “bad guy” was wearing gold. Razor captured the Intercontinental title in October 1993 by defeating Rick Martel on Raw. He went on a successful championship run until he lost it to Diesel on April 30, thanks to interference by Shawn Michaels.

Jeff Hardy – 189 Days

Jeff Hardy fought Umaga on Monday Night Raw, winning the Intercontinental championship. Jeff would fight some of the biggest names in WWE while defending his championship for six months. His title reign ended on March 10, 2008, thanks to Chris Jericho.

The Miz – 188 Days

The Miz captured the IC title the night after WrestleMania 32. He challenged Zack Ryder and took the gold with the help of his wife, Maryse. Miz defended the championship for most of the year, finally dropping it in October to Dolph Ziggler.

Big E – 167 Days

Big E made his mark in November 2013 when he won the Intercontinental Championship. He defeated Curtis Axel to win the gold, the first of many for Big E. He went on to defend the title against all comers and was successful until he lost to Bad News Barrett at Extreme Rules.

Drew McIntyre – 161 Days

Drew McIntyre fought and clawed his way to the IC Championship. He fought John Morrison at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs and emerged champion. Drew's title defenses during his reign had some controversy. However, he always found a way to win. That finally changed at Over the Limit when Drew lost the IC Championship to Kofi Kingston.

Curtis Axel – 156 Days

Curtis Axel made history in 2013 when he won the Intercontinental Championship at Payback. Curtis and his father (Mr. Perfect) are the only father-son duo to have won this title. Curtis would go on and proudly defend the title until he lost it to Big E during an episode of Smackdown.

Ric Flair – 155 Days

Ric Flair strutted to the ring and won the Intercontinental Championship at Unforgiven in 2005. Carlito tapped out when Ric locked in his famous finisher, the Figure Four Leglock. Flair would remain the champion for several months, losing to Shelton Benjamin on Monday Night Raw.

Dolph Ziggler – 154 Days

Dolph Ziggler competed for the IC title in 2010 and walked away with his first championship. He fought Kofi Kingston on Smackdown, which was the first of many wins. Dolph defended his championship through 2010, only to lose it on the first episode of Smackdown in 2011.

Becoming the WWE Intercontinental Champion is a huge accomplishment for anyone who has secured it. Many legends and Hall of Famers have held the belt at one time or another. The current champion Gunther is on pace to become the longest-reigning champion in history within the next few weeks. Who has been your favorite Intercontinental Champion?

Source: Wikipedia