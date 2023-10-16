Top WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Reigns

Tag team wrestling can be a lot of fun when done right. Fans can experience it in many ways, whether the standard two vs. two or a six-man match with three men on either team. Or, fans can indulge in the traditional Survivor Series type of matches that feature ten individuals with five men on either side. Find here a list of the longest WWE Raw Tag Team Championship reigns. Several of these teams will sound familiar, but some might surprise.

The New Day – 483 Days

It's a new day as one of the most famous stables in WWE history tops this list. The combination of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E has consistently made history as a trio. This record-breaking reign featured classic matches against teams such as the Usos and The Bar.

Brian Kendrick and Paul London – 334 Days

In 2005, Kendrick and London would come together to form their team. They quickly challenged the champions, MNM, but lost the match. Kendrick and London would continue to feud with MNM until the Judgment Day pay-per-view in 2006 (not to be mistaken with the current WWE stable, Judgment Day), where they would go on to win the gold. They would become the longest-reigning tag team champions in history (at that time).

The Colóns (Carlito & Primo) – 275 Days

It didn't take long for The Colóns to make an impact in WWE. After Primo's debut in WWE, he quickly teamed up with his brother Carlito, and they went after the Tag Team Championship. They won their first match as a team in a non-title match against the champions. This set up a title opportunity in the future against Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, the tag team champions at the time. The Colóns would win the Tag Team Championship in that match and kick off their impressive reign.

John Morrison and The Miz – 247 Days

Miz and Morrison started as enemies. On an episode of Smackdown in 2007 they became a team and ended up winning the Tag Team Championship. This kicked off their friendship and a dominant Tag Team Championship run. While being tag team champions for approximately nine months, they also enjoyed some singles success.

Daniel Bryan and Kane – 246 Days

Daniel Bryan and Kane formed a tag team that shouldn't work on paper. This seems to be a case where opposites attract. This odd pairing fought Kofi Kingston and R-Truth at Night of Champions and won the gold. This would kick off an entertaining title reign where Daniel Bryan and Kane would fight each other almost as much as their opponents. Yet, they always managed to find a way to win, holding the titles for an impressive 246 days.

The Usos – 202 Days

One of the most decorated teams in WWE history, The Usos have been champions on multiple occasions. This time, they challenged and defeated the New Age Outlaws on Monday Night Raw's March 3, 2014, episode. The Usos would go on to successfully defend their championship at WrestleMania 30. They remained the champions for most of 2014 until fighting Goldust and Stardust later that summer.

The Shield – 149 Days

As a unit, The Shield dominated the WWE for years. They would enter the arena through the crowd. In May 2013, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns won the Tag Team Championship at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Their title reign went on until October of the same year.

The Hart Dynasty (David Hart Smith and Tyson Kidd) – 146 Days

The Hart family is legendary in the wrestling business. David Hart Smith and Tyson Kidd set out to continue that tradition and won the Tag Team Championship on Raw in 2010. They defeated the Big Show and The Miz for the titles. They successfully defended them for almost 150 days, dropping the championship at Night of Champions to Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

Air Boom – 146 Days

Named for their high-flying, acrobatic maneuvers, Air Boom always electrified the crowd with their performances. This includes when they won the Tag Team Championship from David Otunga and Michael McGillicutty on Raw in August 2011. Despite a speed bump where Evan Bourne wasn't around for 30 days, Air Boom successfully defended their titles until January 15th.

MNM – 142 Days

MNM has the distinction of winning the Tag Team Championship in their first match. They attacked Rey Mysterio, one-half of the tag team champions, during their first appearance. Soon after, MNM challenged the champions in their debut match and walked away with the gold as the team of Mysterio and Guerrero imploded.

RK-Bro – 142 Days

Another unlikely pairing that succeeded, Matt Riddle and Randy Orton developed into fan favorites. After some initial turmoil, RK-Bro won the Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2021, defeating AJ Styles and Omos. RK-Bro dominated the tag team scene for months, turning away challengers at every step until one episode of Raw in January 2022, when they lost to Alpha Academy.

Jeri-Show – 140 Days

Initially a tag team consisting of Edge and Chris Jericho, Edge suffered an injury and had to miss some time. Chris replaced him with the Big Show and formed “Jeri-Show.” This Tag Team Championship reign would continue for several months, leading to a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match against Degeneration X at the pay per view, TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs.

Kofi Kingston and R-Truth – 139 Days

Kofi and R-Truth made history with their Tag Team Championship victory by being only the third team of African Americans to win the titles. It was also the first time in almost two decades. Kofi and R-Truth challenged Primo & Epico for the championships during a Raw Supershow. They won, kicking off a championship reign that lasted just short of five months.

Deuce ‘n Domino – 133 Days

Deuce ‘n Domino might not spring to mind, but they reigned on top of the tag team division for a while. They won the titles by defeating London and Kendrick after London suffered a storyline injury during the match. Deuce ‘n Domino would successfully defend the championship belts until they met Matt Hardy and MVP later that year.

AJ Styles and Omos – 132 Days

AJ and Omos challenged the New Day for a championship match at WrestleMania 37 and walked away with the gold. This victory also made AJ Styles the 22nd person to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. He is also the first to achieve such an honor in both WWE and TNA Impact. Styles and Omos successfully defended their titles leading up to SummerSlam, where they dropped them to RK-Bro.

Primo and Epico – 107 Days

This Tag Team Championship reign started in early 2012 when Primo and Epico defeated Air Boom at a house show. After winning the titles they would have numerous successful title defenses, including one on the WrestleMania XXVIII pre-show. Prim and Epico would lose non-title matches to teams but always seemed to win when it counted. They finally dropped the belts to Kofi Kingston and R-Truth on April 30, 2012, on Monday Night Raw.

The Basham Brothers – 105 Days

In October 2003, The Basham Brothers challenged Los Guerreros and won their first championship. After winning the belts they went to Survivor Series and successfully defended their titles. Over the next few months, they turned away all challengers, finally losing the Tag Team Championship to Rikishi and Scotty 2 Hotty in February 2004.

Cody Rhodes and Goldust – 104 Days

Cody and Goldust defeated The Shield in a no-disqualification match in October 2013. They would successfully defend these titles at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, and on various episodes of Raw and Smackdown. At the 2014 Royal Rumble, Cody and Goldust would attempt to defend their championship against The New Age Outlaws but fell short, capping their reign at 104 days.

Team Angle (Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin) – 101 Days

Presented as a gift to Kurt Angle by Paul Heyman, Team Angle won the Tag Team Championship on February 6, 2003. Charlie and Shelton defeated Los Guerreros a week later, making them an instant success. Team Angle went to WrestleMania XIX and successfully defended their titles in a triple-threat match. They just hit 100 days as champions when they faced Eddie Guerrero and Tajiri at the Judgment Day pay-per-view and dropped the championship.

The Viking Raiders – 98 Days

In October 2019 The Viking Raiders established themselves as the team to beat, defeating Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Tag Team Championship. They enjoy the distinction of being the only team in history to have won the WWE, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship titles. They almost reached the 100-day mark as champion but lost them on Raw two days beforehand to Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy.

The Legion of Doom (Animal & Heidenreich) – 95 Days

After Hawk's passing, Animal would win the championship with Heidenreich at Great American Bash 2005. Animal dedicated the win to his partner and made Heidenreich a part of The Legion of Doom. They would keep the titles until they lost them to MNM in a Fatal Four-Way Match in October 2005.

Kenzo Suzuki and René Duprée – 91 Days

Another strange pairing that saw some success, Suzuki and Duprée won the titles in September 2009. Suzuki had a comedic “Pro-American” character where he performed karaoke poorly. They would successfully defend their championship for approximately three months before dropping them to Rob Van Dam and Rey Mysterio.

The New Nexus (David Otunga and Michael McGillicutty) – 91 Days

The New Nexus held the championships on many occasions. Still, the combination of Otunga and McGillicutty held the titles for the longest. They won the championship on the May 23, 2011, edition of Raw, defeating Big Show and Kane. Despite ongoing problems in the group, they successfully defended the titles until August 22, 2011, when they lost to Kofi Kingston and Evan Bourne.

The Hurt Business – 85 Days

An excellent Christmas present for the Hurt Business, they captured the titles on December 20. It took place at the pay-per-view event, TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, by defeating The New Day. Their title reign lasted only three months after losing their titles back to the New Day on Raw during the March 15th episode.

Los Guerreros (Chavo Guerrero and Eddie Guerrero) – 81 Days

At Survivor Series 2002, Los Guerreros won a triple threat elimination match and took home the Tag Team Championship. During their reign as champions, they took on all comers and successfully defended their titles for almost three months. They lost the titles to Team Angle, leading to a lengthy program between the two teams.

The WWE Tag Team Championship has a complicated lineage, changing names over the years. This is the list of the recognized Raw Tag Team Champions. Which team is the biggest surprise to you?

