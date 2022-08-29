Top 5 Bridesmaid Dress Colors and the States Where They’re Worn the Most

Choosing the perfect color for bridesmaid dresses is an exciting decision every bride gets to make. Turns out, where you live will likely determine it for you.

The fashion experts at Boohoo unveiled the latest Google Trends to reveal the most-searched-for bridesmaid dress color by state, and some of them may surprise you.

Hottest Trends in Bridesmaid Dress Colors

Several factors help determine the popularity of color, including what season it is, how formal the event will be, and the location of the ceremony.

Grace Lee, founder and wedding expert at Birdy Grey, says, “A bride who loves a boho aesthetic is most likely to opt for a neutral shade like taupe or terracotta, and likewise, someone looking for a sleek, city wedding vibe may opt for a black or gold.”

Lee also says that “Regarding seasonality, light pastels (such as dusty rose or dusty blue) tend to top the charts, while darker colors (such as emerald or cabernet) are in high demand for fall and winter weddings. But there are no rules! Our brides have shown us that colors in the green and neutral family are consistently favored regardless of the season.”

First Place: Shades of Gray

Don't be fooled into thinking gray means drab. This naturally muted color is the number one choice for bridesmaid dresses in ten states, including Alaska, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, and New York.

Why gray? It's classy, sophisticated, and, most importantly, allows the focus to remain on the bride. Shades of gray include taupe, ash, and even silver.

“Gray is the queen of colors because she makes everyone look good.” – Helen Van Wyk.

Second Place: Go Green

Taking a cue from nature, brides are choosing a variety of verdant shades. Sage, emerald, and olive are trending highest in Arizona, Maine, Montana, Utah, Arkansas, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, and Vermont. The second most commonly searched bridesmaid dress color is green.

According to Lee, sage and sea glass have been the most popular colors on BirdyGrey.com for the last two years.

Google Trends data analyzed by Boohoo revealed that searches for “sage bridesmaid dresses” have sharply increased since January 2022. Sharply, as in a whopping 476%, could soon put it in the running for the hottest bridesmaid color choice over gray.

Third Place: Go For the Gold

Brides in seven states searched for gold bridesmaid dresses more than any other hue. Variants of this rich color include bronze, champagne, and copper, making it the go-to choice in Idaho, Maryland, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington.

Bridesmaids wearing a gold dress often marry it with metallic accessories. Another trending color scheme is to wear a muted gold dress with rose gold or shimmering sequins.

Gold is considered flattering on all skin tones, and the versatility in shades and fabrics makes this color a classic choice. When it comes to this glam color scheme, all that glitters is gold!

Fourth Place: Classic Burgundy

Six states searched for burgundy more than any other color. These include Alabaman, Colorado, Delaware, Nebraska, Oregon, and South Dakota.

A burgundy wedding emotes elegance with its jewel-toned hues, and according to colorbridesmaid.com, it's often paired with a softer color palette such as blush and white.

Other tones in the burgundy family include wine, claret, dark red, and maroon. Its versatility allows for classic, casual, and vintage styles.

Fifth Place: Not So Orange, Orange

Does it surprise you that the fifth trending color choice for bridesmaid dresses is orange? If your mind instantly pictured pumpkins, you'll be happy to know there are many other shades of this popular color, including apricot, rust, and mandarin. This versatility makes it the top choice for brides living in Kentucky, Rhode Island, Iowa, and Minnesota.

Keeping with this color theme, Texans see more bridesmaids wearing terracotta than any other color. A nod to the Univerity of Texas Longhorns, perhaps?

What Colors Are Trending Less?

While these colors didn't make the top five, they are worth mentioning. Yellow is the favored hue in Georgia, and Nevada brides search for peach more than any other color. You'll see more pink and fuchsia weddings if you live in Wyoming or Louisiana. Getting married in Hawaii? Your bridesmaids will likely wear blue.

Beyond the Color of the Dress

Honing in on the perfect color scheme is the first decision, but it goes beyond that. A spokesperson from Boohoo said, “Finding the perfect bridesmaid dresses for your bridal crew can be a mixture of trial and error, and when factoring in your bridal parties' different looks, it can be daunting to know where to start.”

Brides-to-be are using Google, Pinterest, and social media to get inspiration and insight for more than dress color options. Dress styles, shoes, accessories, and hairstyles that complement the dress are all decisions brides make.

This post originally appeared on The Budget Savvy Bride and was syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.