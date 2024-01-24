Top 50 Best Feel Good Movies To Watch Of All Time

Looking for a pick-me-up? Sometimes all we need is a good movie to lift our spirits and make us feel better. Whether you're in need of a laugh, a cry, or just a heartwarming story, the world of cinema has something for everyone.

That's why we've put together a list of the Top 50 Feel Good Movies to Watch. From heartwarming comedies to inspiring dramas, this list has it all.

So grab some popcorn, settle in, and let these films take you on a journey of joy, laughter, and hope.

Whether you're watching alone or with loved ones, these movies are guaranteed to put a smile on your face and warm your heart.

So without further ado, let's dive in and discover some of the best feel-good movies of all time.

Top 50 Feel Good Movies To Watch

1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Shawshank Redemption Actors Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, William Sadler Director Frank Darabont Release Date October 14, 1994 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance For language and prison violence Duration 2h 22min Genres Drama Certificate R IMDB Rating 9.3/10

The Shawshank Redemption is based on Stephen King's novella, “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.”

The movie tells the story of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a successful banker who is wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife and her lover.

He is sentenced to life at Shawshank State Penitentiary, where he befriends a fellow inmate, Ellis “Red” Redding (Morgan Freeman).

Together, they navigate the harsh realities of prison life while Andy maintains his innocence and dreams of freedom. The film explores themes of friendship, hope, and redemption.

2. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink It's a Wonderful Life Actors James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell Director Frank Capra Release Date January 7, 1947 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For thematic elements, smoking and some mild language Duration 2h 10min Genres Drama, Family, Fantasy Certificate PG IMDB Rating 8.6/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJfZaT8ncYk

In It's a Wonderful Life, George Bailey (James Stewart) is a compassionate and hardworking man who has always put the needs of others before his own.

On Christmas Eve, facing financial ruin and feeling overwhelmed by life's challenges, George contemplates suicide.

His guardian angel, Clarence (Henry Travers), intervenes and shows George what life would have been like if he had never been born.

Through this experience, George realizes the profound impact he has had on those around him and discovers the true value of life.

3. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Pursuit of Happyness Actors Will Smith, Thandie Newton, Jaden Smith, Brian Howe Director Gabriele Muccino Release Date December 15, 2006 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For some language Duration 1h 57min Genres Biography, Drama Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 8.0/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMOBlEcRuw8

The Pursuit of Happyness is inspired by the true story of Chris Gardner (Will Smith), a struggling salesman who becomes homeless with his young son, Christopher (Jaden Smith).

Faced with numerous challenges, Chris pursues an unpaid internship at a prestigious stock brokerage firm, determined to create a better life for himself and his son.

This inspirational film showcases the resilience and determination of a father's love and the pursuit of the American Dream.

4. Good Will Hunting (1997)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Good Will Hunting Actors Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Stellan Skarsgård Director Gus Van Sant Release Date January 9, 1998 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance For strong language, including some sex-related dialogue Duration 2h 6min Genres Drama, Romance Certificate R IMDB Rating 8.3/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaZVjZEFkRs

Good Will Hunting tells the story of Will Hunting (Matt Damon), a janitor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who is a self-taught mathematical genius.

When Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård) discovers Will's extraordinary intellect, he takes Will under his wing and introduces him to a therapist, Sean Maguire (Robin Williams).

Through their sessions, Will confronts his troubled past and begins to realize his potential. The film explores themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery.

5. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Secret Life of Walter Mitty Actors Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig, Jon Daly, Kathryn Hahn Director Ben Stiller Release Date December 25, 2013 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For some crude comments, language, and action violence Duration 1h 54min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Drama Certificate PG IMDB Rating 7.3/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGWO2w0H2V8

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty follows the story of Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller), a daydreamer who escapes his mundane life by disappearing into a world of fantasies filled with heroism, romance, and action.

When his job and that of his coworker, Cheryl (Kristen Wiig), are threatened, Walter embarks on a real-life adventure more extraordinary than anything he could have ever imagined. This film is an inspiring journey of self-discovery and the pursuit of one's dreams.

6. Amélie (2001)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Amélie Actors Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Rufus, Lorella Cravotta Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet Release Date April 25, 2001 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance For sexual content Duration 2h 2min Genres Comedy, Romance Certificate R IMDB Rating 8.3/10

Amélie is a whimsical and charming French film that tells the story of Amélie Poulain (Audrey Tautou), a young woman who decides to improve the lives of those around her while struggling with her own isolation.

As she secretly orchestrates moments of happiness for the people in her neighborhood, she becomes entangled in a quest to find love for herself.

The film is a delightful exploration of the power of kindness and human connection.

7. The Princess Bride (1987)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Princess Bride Actors Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright, Chris Sarandon Director Rob Reiner Release Date October 9, 1987 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For some mild language and action Duration 1h 38min Genres Adventure, Family, Fantasy Certificate PG IMDB Rating 8.1/10

The Princess Bride is a beloved fairy tale adventure that tells the story of the beautiful Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) and her one true love, Westley (Cary Elwes).

When Buttercup is kidnapped by a scheming prince, Westley embarks on a dangerous quest to rescue her, joined by an unlikely duo: Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin) and Fezzik (André the Giant).

The film is filled with humor, romance, and memorable characters, making it a timeless classic.

8. Forrest Gump (1994)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Forrest Gump Actors Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field Director Robert Zemeckis Release Date July 6, 1994 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For drug content, some sensuality, and war violence Duration 2h 22min Genres Drama, Romance Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 8.8/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLvqoHBptjg

Forrest Gump is an inspiring and heartwarming film that follows the life of Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama. Throughout his life, Forrest unintentionally influences several historical events and

Throughout his life, Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) unintentionally influences several historical events and meets various influential figures.

Despite facing numerous challenges, Forrest remains optimistic and stays true to his values. His unconditional love for his childhood friend, Jenny (Robin Wright), serves as a guiding force throughout his journey. The film is an emotional exploration of life, love, and the human spirit.

9. The Intouchables (2011)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Intouchables Actors François Cluzet, Omar Sy, Anne Le Ny, Audrey Fleurot Directors Olivier Nakache, Éric Toledano Release Date November 2, 2011 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance For language and some drug use Duration 1h 52min Genres Biography, Comedy, Drama Certificate R IMDB Rating 8.5/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34WIbmXkewU

The Intouchables is a heartwarming French film inspired by a true story. It revolves around the unlikely friendship between a wealthy quadriplegic, Philippe (François Cluzet), and his ex-con caregiver, Driss (Omar Sy).

As their bond grows, they both learn valuable life lessons and help each other break free from the constraints imposed by society.

The film is a touching exploration of friendship, trust, and the transformative power of human connection.

10. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Little Miss Sunshine Actors Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear, Abigail Breslin Directors Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris Release Date August 18, 2006 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance For language, some sex, and drug content Duration 1h 41min Genres Comedy, Drama Certificate R IMDB Rating 7.8/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvwVkllXT80

Little Miss Sunshine is a dark comedy that follows the dysfunctional Hoover family as they embark on a road trip to support their young daughter, Olive (Abigail Breslin), in her quest to compete in the Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant.

Along the way, the family members face their own personal challenges and confront their differences. The film is a poignant, often hilarious exploration of family dynamics, self-acceptance, and the pursuit of happiness.

11. Sing Street (2016)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Sing Street Actors Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Aidan Gillen, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Jack Reynor Director John Carney Release Date April 15, 2016 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For thematic elements, including strong language and some bullying behavior, a suggestive image, drug material, and teen smoking Duration 1h 46min Genres Comedy, Drama, Music Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Sing Street is a coming-of-age musical set in Dublin during the 1980s. The film follows Conor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo), a teenager who forms a band to escape his troubled home life and impress a mysterious girl named Raphina (Lucy Boynton).

As the band members explore their own identities and musical influences, they create a unique sound that ultimately changes their lives. The film is a heartwarming and uplifting celebration of music, friendship, and the power of creativity.

12. La La Land (2016)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink La La Land Actors Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Rosemarie DeWitt, J.K. Simmons Director Damien Chazelle Release Date December 9, 2016 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For some language Duration 2h 8min Genres Comedy, Drama, Music Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 8.0/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pdqf4P9MB8

La La Land is a modern-day musical that follows the story of aspiring actress Mia (Emma Stone) and jazz musician Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) as they navigate the ups and downs of love and ambition in Los Angeles.

The film is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant exploration of the sacrifices we make for our dreams and the power of following our passions.

13. The Help (2011)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Help Actors Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard Director Tate Taylor Release Date August 10, 2011 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For thematic material Duration 2h 26min Genres Drama Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 8.0/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbuKgzgeUIU

Set in the early 1960s in Mississippi, The Help tells the story of aspiring writer Skeeter (Emma Stone), who decides to write a book exposing the injustices faced by African American maids working for white families.

With the help of Aibileen (Viola Davis) and Minny (Octavia Spencer), two brave maids,

With the help of Aibileen (Viola Davis) and Minny (Octavia Spencer), two brave maids, Skeeter uncovers their personal stories and sheds light on the racism and inequality they experience daily.

The film is a powerful and emotional exploration of friendship, courage, and the fight for equality.

14. Julie & Julia (2009)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Julie & Julia Actors Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci, Chris Messina Director Nora Ephron Release Date August 7, 2009 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For brief strong language and some sensuality Duration 2h 3min Genres Biography, Drama, Romance Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 7.0/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozRK7VXQl-k

Julie & Julia intertwines the stories of two women: Julie Powell (Amy Adams), a modern-day New Yorker who decides to cook her way through Julia Child's classic cookbook “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” in one year, and Julia Child (Meryl Streep) herself, as she navigates her own journey of learning to cook and writing the cookbook in 1950s France.

The film is an inspiring, feel-good story of determination, passion, and the joy of cooking.

15. Chef (2014)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Chef Actors Jon Favreau, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sofía Vergara Director Jon Favreau Release Date May 30, 2014 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance For language, including some suggestive references Duration 1h 54min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Drama Certificate R IMDB Rating 7.3/10

Chef is a heartwarming comedy-drama that follows the journey of Carl Casper (Jon Favreau), a talented chef who quits his prestigious restaurant job after a public altercation with a food critic.

In an effort to reignite his passion for cooking and reconnect with his son, Carl opens a food truck, embarking on a culinary road trip that takes him back to his creative roots.

The film is a delightful exploration of the power of food to bring people together and the importance of pursuing one's passions.

16. Groundhog Day (1993)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Groundhog Day Actors Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, Stephen Tobolowsky Director Harold Ramis Release Date February 12, 1993 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For some thematic elements Duration 1h 41min Genres Comedy, Fantasy, Romance Certificate PG IMDB Rating 8.0/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GncQtURdcE4

Groundhog Day is a unique and charming comedy that follows the story of cynical weatherman Phil Connors (Bill Murray), who is sent to cover the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Phil finds himself inexplicably trapped in a time loop, forced to relive the same day over and over again. As he tries to break the cycle, Phil slowly learns the value of kindness, love, and self-improvement.

17. The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Hundred-Foot Journey Actors Helen Mirren, Om Puri, Manish Dayal, Charlotte Le Bon Director Lasse Hallström Release Date August 8, 2014 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For thematic elements, some violence, language, and brief sensuality Duration 2h 2min Genres Comedy, Drama Certificate PG IMDB Rating 7.3/10

The Hundred-Foot Journey is a heartwarming film that tells the story of the Kadam family, who, after leaving India, opens a restaurant in the south of France, directly across the street from a Michelin-starred French restaurant run by the formidable Madame Mallory (Helen Mirren).

The film explores the cultural clash between the two establishments, as well as the transformative power of food and the importance of following one's passions.

18. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink When Harry Met Sally Actors Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby Director Rob Reiner Release Date July 21, 1989 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance For adult situations/language, and nudity Duration 1h 35min Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance Certificate R IMDB Rating 7.6/10

When Harry Met Sally is a classic romantic comedy that explores the evolving relationship between two friends, Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan), over the course of a decade.

As they navigate the complexities of friendship, love, and heartbreak, they ponder the age-old question: Can men and women ever truly be just friends

Can men and women ever truly be just friends? The film is a witty and insightful exploration of the complexities of modern relationships, featuring memorable dialogues and iconic scenes that have made it a beloved classic.

19. Big Fish (2003)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Big Fish Actors Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Billy Crudup, Jessica Lange Director Tim Burton Release Date January 9, 2004 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For a fight scene, some images of nudity, and a suggestive reference Duration 2h 5min Genres Adventure, Drama, Fantasy Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Big Fish is a visually stunning and imaginative film directed by Tim Burton. The story revolves around Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor/Albert Finney), a man with a penchant for telling fantastical stories about his life.

As his son, Will (Billy Crudup), attempts to separate fact from fiction, he embarks on a journey to discover the true essence of his father's life.

The film is a heartwarming and enchanting exploration of the power of storytelling and the enduring bond between a father and son.

20. Legally Blonde (2001)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Legally Blonde Actors Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis Director Robert Luketic Release Date July 13, 2001 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For language and sexual references Duration 1h 36min Genres Comedy, Romance Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 6.3/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8I-Qzmbqnc

Legally Blonde is a feel-good comedy that follows the story of Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), a seemingly ditzy sorority girl who, after being dumped by her boyfriend for not being “serious” enough, decides to prove him wrong by enrolling in Harvard Law School.

Elle's journey is filled with humorous mishaps and unexpected triumphs, as she discovers her own strengths and redefines what it means to be “serious.” The film is an empowering tale of self-discovery, determination, and breaking stereotypes.

21. The Truman Show (1998)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Truman Show Actors Jim Carrey, Ed Harris, Laura Linney, Noah Emmerich Director Peter Weir Release Date June 5, 1998 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For thematic elements and mild language Duration 1h 43min Genres Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi Certificate PG IMDB Rating 8.1/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=loTIzXAS7v4

The Truman Show is a thought-provoking film that tells the story of Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey), a man who discovers that his entire life has been a scripted TV show, with every person in his world, including his wife and best friend, being actor.

As Truman begins to question the reality he has known, he embarks on a journey to break free from the confines of his artificial existence.

The film is a compelling exploration of the nature of reality, personal freedom, and the power of the human spirit.

22. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink My Big Fat Greek Wedding Actors Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Michael Constantine, Christina Eleusiniotis Director Joel Zwick Release Date August 2, 2002 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For sensuality and language Duration 1h 35min Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance Certificate PG IMDB Rating 6.6/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2mecmDFE-Q

My Big Fat Greek Wedding is a charming romantic comedy about Toula Portokalos (Nia Vardalos), a Greek-American woman who falls in love with Ian Miller (John Corbett), a non-Greek man.

As they plan their wedding, the couple must navigate the cultural differences between their families and find a way to bring everyone together. The film is a heartwarming celebration of love, family, and the importance of embracing one's heritage.

23. The Sound of Music (1965)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Sound of Music Actors Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker, Richard Haydn Director Robert Wise Release Date April 1, 1965 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) G Parental Guidance General audiences, all ages admitted Duration 2h 52min Genres Biography, Drama, Family Certificate G IMDB Rating 8.0/10

The Sound of Music is a beloved musical film based on the true story of the von Trapp family.

Set in Austria during World War II, the film follows the journey of Maria (Julie Andrews), a free-spirited nun who

The Sound of Music is a beloved musical film based on the true story of the von Trapp family.

Set in Austria during World War II, the film follows the journey of Maria (Julie Andrews), a free-spirited nun who becomes the governess for the seven children of Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer), a widowed naval officer.

Through her love of music and spirited personality, Maria brings joy and unity to the family. The film is a timeless classic that celebrates the power of music, love, and courage in the face of adversity.

24. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Wizard of Oz Actors Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr Director Victor Fleming, George Cukor, Mervyn LeRoy, Norman Taurog, King Vidor Release Date August 25, 1939 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For some mild thematic elements and brief action Duration 1h 42min Genres Adventure, Family, Fantasy Certificate PG IMDB Rating 8.0/10

The Wizard of Oz is a beloved classic that tells the story of Dorothy (Judy Garland), a young girl from Kansas who is whisked away by a tornado to the magical land of Oz.

Along with her dog Toto, Dorothy embarks on a journey to meet the Wizard of Oz, who she believes can help her return home.

Along the way, she befriends a Scarecrow, a Tin Man, and a Cowardly Lion, who join her on her adventure. The film is a heartwarming tale of friendship, courage, and the importance of believing in oneself.

25. The Lion King (1994)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Lion King Actors Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones, Whoopi Goldberg Directors Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff Release Date June 24, 1994 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) G Parental Guidance General audiences, all ages admitted Duration 1h 28min Genres Animation, Adventure, Drama Certificate G IMDB Rating 8.5/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sj1MT05lAA

The Lion King is a timeless animated classic that follows the journey of Simba, a young lion prince who is destined to rule over the Pride Lands.

After the tragic death of his father, Mufasa, and the betrayal of his uncle Scar, Simba is exiled from his home.

As he grows up and learns the importance of responsibility and bravery, Simba must find the courage to return to the Pride Lands and reclaim his rightful place as king.

The film is a captivating tale of love, friendship, and self-discovery, featuring unforgettable songs and memorable characters.

26. Life is Beautiful (1997)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Life is Beautiful Actors Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi, Giorgio Cantarini, Giustino Durano Director Roberto Benigni Release Date February 12, 1999 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For Holocaust-related thematic elements Duration 1h 56min Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 8.6/10

Life is Beautiful is a poignant and heartwarming film that tells the story of Guido (Roberto Benigni), a Jewish-Italian bookshop owner, who uses his humor and imagination to protect his young son from the horrors of the Holocaust.

The film expertly blends comedy and tragedy, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love and hope in the darkest of times.

27. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Grand Budapest Hotel Actors Ralph Fiennes, F. Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric, Adrien Brody Director Wes Anderson Release Date March 28, 2014 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance For language, some sexual content, and violence Duration 1h 39min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Crime Certificate R IMDB Rating 8.1/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Fg5iWmQjwk

The Grand Budapest Hotel is a visually stunning and whimsical film directed by Wes Anderson.

The story revolves around the adventures of Gustave H (Ralph Fiennes), the legendary concierge at a famous European hotel, and his loyal lobby boy, Zero Moustafa (Tony Revolori).

The duo becomes involved in the theft and recovery of a priceless Renaissance painting, as well as the battle for an enormous family fortune. The film is a delightful and imaginative exploration of friendship, love, and the pursuit of excellence.

28. The Bucket List (2007)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Bucket List Actors Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman, Sean Hayes, Beverly Todd Director Rob Reiner Release Date January 11, 2008 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For language, including a sexual reference Duration 1h 37min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Drama Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 7.4/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vc3mkG21ob4

The Bucket List is an inspiring and heartwarming film about two terminally ill men, Edward Cole (Jack Nicholson) and Carter Chambers (Morgan Freeman), who embark on a road trip to fulfill their “bucket list” of things they want to do before

The film is a moving exploration of friendship, life, and the importance of living every moment to the fullest.

29. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Breakfast Club Actors Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy Director John Hughes Release Date February 15, 1985 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance For language, drug use, and some sexual content Duration 1h 37min Genres Comedy, Drama Certificate R IMDB Rating 7.9/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSXBvor47Zs

The Breakfast Club is a classic coming-of-age film that tells the story of five high school students from different cliques who are forced to spend a Saturday together in detention.

As they confront their own stereotypes and prejudices, the group begins to form unexpected bonds and gain a new perspective on themselves and each other. The film is a timeless exploration of teenage angst, identity, and the power of human connection.

30. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Ferris Bueller's Day Off Actors Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jeffrey Jones Director John Hughes Release Date June 11, 1986 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For language, some sexual content, and brief drug references Duration 1h 43min Genres Comedy Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a classic comedy that follows the adventures of Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), a high school student who decides to skip school and spend the day exploring Chicago with his girlfriend and best friend.

As they race around the city, narrowly avoiding capture by the school principal, Ferris learns important lessons about life, love, and the importance of living in the moment.

The film is a fun and lighthearted celebration of youth, freedom, and the joys of breaking the rules.

31. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Actors Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper, Susan Kelechi Watson Director Marielle Heller Release Date November 22, 2019 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For some strong thematic material, a brief fight, and some mild language Duration 1h 49min Genres Biography, Drama Certificate PG IMDB Rating 7.3/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-VLEPhfEN2M

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is a heartwarming film based on the true story of Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks), the beloved host of the children's television show, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

The film follows the story of a journalist named Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) who is assigned to write a profile on Fred Rogers.

As he spends time with Rogers, Vogel learns important lessons about kindness, forgiveness, and the power of human connection.

The film is a touching tribute to the legacy of Mister Rogers and the impact that he had on the lives of children and adults alike.

32. Ratatouille (2007)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Ratatouille Actors Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm, Lou Romano, Brian Dennehy Director Brad Bird, Jan Pinkava Release Date June 29, 2007 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) G Parental Guidance General audiences, all ages admitted Duration 1h 51min Genres Animation, Comedy, Family Certificate G IMDB Rating 8.0/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3sBBRxDAqk

Ratatouille is a charming and imaginative animated film from Pixar Animation Studios. The story follows Remy (Patton Oswalt), a rat who dreams of becoming a chef in a famous French restaurant.

With the help of a young chef named Linguini (Lou Romano), Remy begins to turn his culinary dreams into reality.

The film is a delightful exploration of ambition, friendship, and the power of following your passions.

33. Paddington (2014)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Paddington Actors Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent Director Paul King Release Date January 16, 2015 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For mild action and rude humor Duration 1h 35min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Family Certificate PG IMDB Rating 7.2/10

Paddington is a delightful family film based on the beloved children's book series by Michael Bond.

The story follows the adventures of a young bear named Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) who travels from his home in Peru to London in search of a new home.

When he arrives in London, Paddington is taken in by the Brown family and begins to explore the city, making new friends and getting into all sorts of mischief.

The film is a charming and heartwarming celebration of family, friendship, and the power of kindness.

34. Paddington 2 (2017)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Paddington 2 Actors Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins Director Paul King Release Date January 12, 2018 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For some action and mild rude humor Duration 1h 43min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Family Certificate PG IMDB Rating 7.8/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52x5HJ9H8DM

Paddington 2 is a delightful sequel to the beloved family film, Paddington. The story follows Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) as he navigates life in London with his adoptive family, the Browns. When Paddington is framed for a crime he didn't commit, he must team up with his friends to clear his name and catch the real culprit.

The film is a charming and heartwarming celebration of family, friendship, and the power of standing up for what is right.

35. Hidden Figures (2016)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Hidden Figures Actors Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner Director Theodore Melfi Release Date January 6, 2017 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For thematic elements and some language Duration 2h 7min Genres Biography, Drama, History Certificate PG IMDB Rating 7.8/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RK8xHq6dfAo

Hidden Figures is a powerful and inspiring true story about a team of female African-American mathematicians who played a crucial role in the early days of the American space program.

The film follows the stories of Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe), as they break through barriers of race and gender to make significant contributions to NASA's efforts to send a man into space.

The film is a moving tribute to these unsung heroes and a celebration of the power of perseverance and determination.

36. About Time (2013)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink About Time Actors Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Lydia Wilson Director Richard Curtis Release Date November 8, 2013 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance For language and some sexual content Duration 2h 3min Genres Comedy, Drama, Fantasy Certificate R IMDB Rating 7.8/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7A810duHvw

About Time is a charming and heartfelt film about love, family, and the power of time travel.

The story follows Tim (Domhnall Gleeson), a young man who discovers that he has the ability to travel back in time.

With this new power, he sets out to improve his life and find true love. The film is a beautiful exploration of the moments that make life worth living, and a reminder to cherish the time that we have with the people we love.

37. The Parent Trap (1998)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Parent Trap Actors Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson, Elaine Hendrix Director Nancy Meyers Release Date July 29, 1998 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For mild language and thematic elements Duration 2h 8min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Drama Certificate PG IMDB Rating 6.5/10

The Parent Trap is a beloved family classic about two identical twins who were separated at birth and later reunite at a summer camp.

The girls, Annie and Hallie, hatch a plan to switch places and bring their parents back together after years of estrangement.

The film is a heartwarming tale of family, friendship, and the power of love. Lindsay Lohan delivers a memorable performance in her breakout role, playing both Annie and Hallie with charm and wit.

38. Mary Poppins (1964)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Mary Poppins Actors Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns Director Robert Stevenson Release Date August 27, 1964 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) G Parental Guidance General audiences, all ages admitted Duration 2h 19min Genres Comedy, Family, Fantasy Certificate G IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Mary Poppins is a beloved family musical about a magical nanny who comes to the aid of a troubled family in London.

The film stars Julie Andrews in her iconic role as Mary Poppins, who uses her enchanting powers to bring joy and wonder to the lives of the Banks family.

Along with her friend Bert (Dick Van Dyke), Mary Poppins takes the children on fantastical adventures and helps the family learn valuable lessons about the importance of family and imagination. The film is a timeless classic that has enchanted audiences for generations.

39. The Goonies (1985)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Goonies Actors Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman Director Richard Donner Release Date June 7, 1985 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For language and some suggestive material Duration 1h 54min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Family Certificate PG IMDB Rating 7.8/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJ2j4oWdQtU

The Goonies is a classic '80s adventure film about a group of kids who set out on a quest to find a hidden treasure in order to save their neighborhood from being demolished.

The film is filled with memorable characters, thrilling action sequences, and plenty of laughs. The film's enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal and its ability to capture the spirit of childhood imagination and adventure.

40. The Sandlot (1993)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Sandlot Actors Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Patrick Renna, Chauncey Leopardi Director David M. Evans Release Date April 7, 1993 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For some language and kids chewing tobacco Duration 1h 41min Genres Comedy, Drama, Family Certificate PG IMDB Rating 7.8/10

The Sandlot is a heartwarming coming-of-age story about a group of boys who spend their summer playing baseball and learning important lessons about friendship, courage, and growing up.

The film follows Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry), a new kid in town who joins a group of boys who play baseball in a nearby sandlot. Together, they form a bond that helps them navigate the challenges of growing up and learning to stand up for themselves.

The Sandlot is a timeless classic that has captivated audiences of all ages for over two decades.

41. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Mrs. Doubtfire Actors Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein Director Chris Columbus Release Date November 24, 1993 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For some sexual references Duration 2h 5min Genres Comedy, Drama, Family Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 7.0/10

Mrs. Doubtfire is a classic family comedy about a man named Daniel (Robin Williams) who dresses up as a nanny in order to spend time with his children after a messy divorce.

The film is a hilarious and heartwarming exploration of the lengths that a parent will go to in order to stay close to their children.

Robin Williams delivers a memorable performance in one of his most iconic roles, bringing a sense of warmth and humor to this beloved classic.

42. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is a heartwarming coming-of-age story about four best friends who are about to spend their first summer apart.

Before they part ways, they discover a magical pair of jeans that fits each of them perfectly, despite their different sizes and body types.

They agree to share the jeans throughout the summer, and the pants become a symbol of their enduring friendship and the transformative power of new experiences.

The film is a celebration of the bond between women and the importance of staying connected to the people who matter most.

43. The Terminal (2004)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Terminal Actors Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci, Chi McBride Director Steven Spielberg Release Date June 18, 2004 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For brief language and drug references Duration 2h 8min Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 7.4/10

The Terminal is a heartwarming and humorous film about an immigrant from Eastern Europe who becomes stranded in a New York City airport terminal when his country undergoes a revolution.

The film follows Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks) as he tries to navigate the complex bureaucracy of the airport while living there for months.

Along the way, he befriends a flight attendant named Amelia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and forms a bond with other airport employees.

The Terminal is a touching tribute to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of human connection.

44. The Holiday (2006)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Holiday Actors Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Jack Black Director Nancy Meyers Release Date December 8, 2006 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For sexual content and some strong language Duration 2h 18min Genres Comedy, Romance Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 6.9/10

The Holiday is a charming romantic comedy about two women who swap homes for the holidays in an effort to escape their problems.

The film stars Kate Winslet as Iris, a lovelorn journalist in England, and Cameron Diaz as Amanda, a successful movie trailer editor in Los Angeles.

While on their respective vacations, they each meet a local man (Jude Law and Jack Black) and fall in love.

The Holiday is a feel-good movie that celebrates the power of taking risks and finding love in unexpected places.

45. The Proposal (2009)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Proposal Actors Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson Director Anne Fletcher Release Date June 19, 2009 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For sexual content, nudity, and language Duration 1h 48min Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 6.7/10

The Proposal is a romantic comedy about a high-powered book editor named Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) who is faced with deportation back to Canada.

In a desperate move, she convinces her assistant, Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), to marry her in order to stay in the country.

What follows is a hilarious and heartwarming journey as the two must pretend to be in love in front of immigration officials and Andrew's family. The film is a delightful and enjoyable comedy that will leave you laughing and feeling good.

46. The Greatest Showman (2017)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Greatest Showman Actors Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya Director Michael Gracey Release Date December 20, 2017 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For thematic elements including a brawl Duration 1h 45min Genres Biography, Drama, Musical Certificate PG IMDB Rating 7.6/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXCTMGYUg9A

The Greatest Showman is a biographical musical drama film that tells the story of P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) and his journey to create a circus that would become one of the most famous entertainment spectacles in history.

Along the way, he meets a cast of colorful characters, including a trapeze artist (Zendaya), a bearded lady (Keala Settle), and a business partner (Zac Efron).

The film is a celebration of the power of imagination, creativity, and the pursuit of dreams.

With dazzling musical numbers, stunning visuals, and a talented cast, The Greatest Showman is a feel-good movie that will leave you inspired and uplifted.

47. The Princess Diaries (2001)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Princess Diaries Actors Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, Hector Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo Director Garry Marshall Release Date August 3, 2001 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) G Parental Guidance For general audiences Duration 1h 51min Genres Comedy, Family, Romance Certificate G IMDB Rating 6.3/10

The Princess Diaries is a heartwarming comedy about an awkward teenage girl named Mia (Anne Hathaway) who discovers that she is actually a princess and heir to the throne of a small European country.

As she navigates the challenges of royal life and learns how to be a princess, she also learns important lessons about friendship, self-confidence, and the true meaning of love.

With a talented cast, memorable characters, and a delightful story, The Princess Diaries is a feel-good movie that will leave you smiling.

48. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink 500 Days of Summer Actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel, Geoffrey Arend, Chloë Grace Moretz Director Marc Webb Release Date July 17, 2009 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For sexual material and language Duration 1h 35min Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 7.7/10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsD0NpFSADM

500 Days of Summer is a romantic comedy-drama that explores the highs and lows of the relationship between Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Summer (Zooey Deschanel).

The film follows their 500-day journey together, jumping back and forth in time to reveal the ups and downs of their connection.

With a charming and relatable story, witty dialogue, and a great soundtrack, 500 Days of Summer is a movie that will make you laugh, cry, and appreciate the complexities of love.

49. The Blind Side (2009)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink The Blind Side Actors Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Quinton Aaron, Jae Head Director John Lee Hancock Release Date November 20, 2009 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance For one scene involving brief violence, drug and sexual references Duration 2h 9min Genres Biography, Drama, Sport Certificate PG-13 IMDB Rating 7.6/10

The Blind Side is a biographical sports drama film based on the true story of NFL player Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron) and his journey from poverty and homelessness to becoming a successful professional football player.

The film follows the story of Michael's adoption by the Tuohy family, who provide him with a supportive and loving home.

With the help of his adoptive family and his own determination, Michael overcomes his difficult past and achieves his dreams.

The Blind Side is an inspiring and uplifting movie that celebrates the power of family, love, and perseverance.

50. Rudy (1993)

Movie Name with IMDB Hyperlink Rudy Actors Sean Astin, Jon Favreau, Ned Beatty, Charles S. Dutton Director David Anspaugh Release Date October 22, 1993 Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG Parental Guidance For mild language and some violence Duration 1h 54min Genres Biography, Drama, Sport Certificate PG IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Rudy is a biographical sports drama film based on the true story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger (Sean Astin) and his dream of playing football for the University of Notre Dame.

Despite being told he is too small and not talented enough, Rudy perseveres and eventually earns a spot on the team.

With the help of his teammates and coaches, Rudy achieves his goal and becomes an inspiration to all those who know him.

Rudy is a moving and inspiring movie that celebrates the power of determination, hard work, and the pursuit of one's dreams.

