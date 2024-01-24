Cult films have a unique charm and often appeal to a specific group of fans. These movies are usually low-budget, unconventional, and have a strong cult following that appreciates their quirkiness and creativity.

From The Rocky Horror Picture Show to The Big Lebowski, there are plenty of must-see cult films that have become classics over the years.

In this article, we will explore the Top 50 Top Must-See Cult Films For Fans Of The Genre, Whether you're a die-hard fan of cult movies or just looking for something new and different to watch, this list is sure to have something for everyone.

So, sit back, relax, and get ready to discover some hidden gems that you may have never heard of before.

1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Movie Title The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0073629/ Actors Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick Director Jim Sharman Release Date 31 August 1975 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for some strong sexual content/nudity and language) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 40min Genres Comedy, Musical IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Plot Summary:

Newlyweds Brad and Janet get stranded during a storm and seek shelter at the eerie castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his unusual entourage of characters.

2. The Big Lebowski (1998)

Movie Title The Big Lebowski (1998) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118715/ Actors Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore Director Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Release Date 6 March 1998 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for pervasive strong language, drug content, sexuality, and brief violence) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 57min Genres Comedy, Crime IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

“The Dude” Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire Lebowski, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it.

3. Donnie Darko (2001)

Movie Title Donnie Darko (2001) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0246578/ Actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell Director Richard Kelly Release Date 26 October 2001 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for language, some drug use and violence) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 53min Genres Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Plot Summary:

Troubled teenager Donnie Darko is plagued by visions of a man in a rabbit suit who tells him that the world will end in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and 12 seconds.

4. Fight Club (1999)

Movie Title Fight Club (1999) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0137523/ Actors Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter Director David Fincher Release Date 15 October 1999 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for disturbing and graphic depiction of violent anti-social behavior, sexuality, and language) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 2h 19min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 8.8/10

Plot Summary:

A depressed office worker and a charismatic soap salesman create an underground fight club that evolves into something much more than just a way to pass the time.

5. The Room (2003)

Movie Title The Room (2003) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0368226/ Actors Tommy Wiseau, Juliette Danielle, Greg Sestero Director Tommy Wiseau Release Date 3 June 2004 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for sexuality, language, and brief violence) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 39min Genres Drama, Romance IMDB Rating 3.7/10

Plot Summary:

The Room is a movie so bad that it has become a cult classic. It follows the love triangle between Johnny, his fiancée Lisa, and his best friend Mark, leading to disastrous consequences.

6. Blade Runner (1982)

Movie Title Blade Runner (1982) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0083658/ Actors Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young Director Ridley Scott Release Date 25 June 1982 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for violence, brief nudity, and some language) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 57min Genres Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

In a dystopian future, a former cop who specializes in hunting down rogue replicants must come out of retirement to track down four dangerous replicants who have escaped to Earth.

7. The Princess Bride (1987)

Movie Title The Princess Bride (1987) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0093779/ Actors Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright Director Rob Reiner Release Date 9 October 1987 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for language and some rude humor) Parental Guidance Suitable for all ages Duration 1h 38min Genres Adventure, Family, Fantasy IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

In this classic fairy tale adventure, a young woman named Buttercup falls in love with a farmhand named Westley, who must rescue her from a treacherous prince and his henchmen.

8. Harold and Maude (1971)

Movie Title Harold and Maude (1971) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0067185/ Actors Ruth Gordon, Bud Cort, Vivian Pickles Director Hal Ashby Release Date 20 December 1971 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for thematic elements, sexual content, and language) Parental Guidance Suitable for all ages Duration 1h 31min Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Plot Summary:

This quirky and unconventional film tells the story of a young man named Harold who is obsessed with death and falls in love with an elderly woman named Maude who teaches him how to embrace life.

9. Evil Dead II (1987)

Movie Title Evil Dead II (1987) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0092991/ Actors Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry, Dan Hicks Director Sam Raimi Release Date 13 March 1987 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) NC-17 (for violence and gore) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 24min Genres Comedy, Horror IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Plot Summary:

In this horror-comedy sequel, Ash Williams fights demons and possessed objects in a cabin in the woods after accidentally unleashing an ancient evil.

10. The Warriors (1979)

Movie Title The Warriors (1979) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0080120/ Actors Michael Beck, James Remar, Dorsey Wright Director Walter Hill Release Date 9 February 1979 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for violence, language, and sexual content) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 32min Genres Action, Crime, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

This action-packed film follows a New York City gang called the Warriors as they make their way back to their home turf in Coney Island after being framed for murder.

11. The Boondock Saints (1999)

Movie Title The Boondock Saints (1999) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0144117/ Actors Willem Dafoe, Sean Patrick Flanery, Norman Reedus Director Troy Duffy Release Date 22 January 1999 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong violence, language, and sexual content) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 48min Genres Action, Crime, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Plot Summary:

Twin brothers, Connor and Murphy MacManus become vigilantes and take on Boston's criminal underworld after being inspired by a religious experience.

12. Pink Flamingos (1972)

Movie Title Pink Flamingos (1972) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0069089/ Actors Divine, David Lochary, Mary Vivian Pearce Director John Waters Release Date 17 March 1972 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) NC-17 (for extreme depravity) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 33min Genres Comedy, Crime IMDB Rating 6.1/10

Plot Summary:

This outrageous and over-the-top film follows the exploits of a drag queen named Divine and her quest to become the filthiest person alive.

13. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Movie Title Pulp Fiction (1994) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0110912/ Actors John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson Director Quentin Tarantino Release Date 14 October 1994 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong violence and drug use, language, and some sexual content) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 2h 34min Genres Crime, Drama IMDB Rating 8.9/10

Plot Summary:

This nonlinear crime drama follows several interconnected storylines involving hitmen, a boxer, a gangster's wife, and a pair of armed robbers in Los Angeles.

14. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Movie Title A Clockwork Orange (1971) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0066921/ Actors Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates Director Stanley Kubrick Release Date 2 February 1972 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for disturbing violent and sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and language) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 2h 16min Genres Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 8.3/10

Plot Summary:

Set in a dystopian future, this controversial film follows a young man named Alex who leads a gang of delinquents and undergoes an experimental behavior modification treatment.

15. Repo Man (1984)

Movie Title Repo Man (1984) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0087995/ Actors Emilio Estevez, Harry Dean Stanton, Tracey Walter Director Alex Cox Release Date 2 March 1984 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for language and some violence) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 32min Genres Comedy, Crime, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 6.9/10

Plot Summary:

This punk rock-infused film follows a young punk rocker who becomes a repo man and gets caught up in a hunt for a car with radioactive cargo.

16. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Movie Title Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0120669/ Actors Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro, Tobey Maguire Director Terry Gilliam Release Date 22 May 1998 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for pervasive extreme drug use and related bizarre behavior, strong language, and brief nudity) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 58min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

Based on the novel by Hunter S. Thompson, this film follows a journalist and his attorney as they embark on a drug-fueled road trip to Las Vegas to cover a motorcycle race and search for the American Dream.

17. The Crow (1994)

Movie Title The Crow (1994) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109506/ Actors Brandon Lee, Michael Wincott, Rochelle Davis Director Alex Proyas Release Date 11 May 1994 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong violence and language) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 42min Genres Action, Drama, Fantasy IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

After being brutally murdered, a rock musician is brought back to life by a supernatural crow to seek revenge on those who killed him and his fiancé.

18. The Lost Boys (1987)

Movie Title The Lost Boys (1987) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0093437/ Actors Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest Director Joel Schumacher Release Date 31 July 1987 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for violence, language, and gore) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 37min Genres Comedy, Horror IMDB Rating 7.3/10

Plot Summary:

This horror-comedy film follows two brothers who move to a new town and discover that it is inhabited by a gang of vampires.

19. Heathers (1988)

Movie Title Heathers (1988) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0097493/ Actors Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty Director Michael Lehmann Release Date 31 March 1989 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for teen suicide, adult language, and adult situations) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 43min Genres Comedy, Crime, Drama IMDB Rating 7.2/10

Plot Summary:

This dark comedy follows a high school student who becomes disillusioned with her popular clique and falls for a new student who has a dangerous plan to rid the school of its bullies.

20. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Movie Title Napoleon Dynamite (2004) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0374900/ Actors Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, Jon Gries Director Jared Hess Release Date 27 August 2004 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for thematic elements and language) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 10 Duration 1h 36min Genres Comedy IMDB Rating 6.9/10

Plot Summary:

This offbeat comedy follows the misadventures of a socially awkward and quirky high school student named Napoleon Dynamite and his oddball family and friends.

21. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Movie Title The Breakfast Club (1985) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088847/ Actors Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald Director John Hughes Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for language, drug use, and some sexual content) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 37min Genres Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Plot Summary:

This classic coming-of-age film follows five high school students from different social groups who bond during a Saturday detention and learn to look beyond stereotypes.

22. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Movie Title Reservoir Dogs (1992) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0105236/ Actors Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen Director Quentin Tarantino Release Date 2 September 1992 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong violence and language) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 39min Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller IMDB Rating 8.3/10

Plot Summary:

This violent and suspenseful crime thriller follows a group of criminals who assemble for a diamond heist that goes horribly wrong.

23. Clerks (1994)

Movie Title Clerks (1994) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109445/ Actors Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti Director Kevin Smith Release Date 19 October 1994 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong language, including sexual dialogue, and some drug content) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 32min Genres Comedy IMDB Rating 7.7/10

Plot Summary:

This black-and-white indie film follows a day in the life of two clerks working at a convenience store and their various quirky customers.

24. The Toxic Avenger (1984)

Movie Title The Toxic Avenger (1984) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0090190/ Actors Andree Maranda, Mitch Cohen, Jennifer Babtist Director Michael Herz, Lloyd Kaufman Release Date 11 May 1984 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for violence and gore, sexual content, language, and drug use) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 22min Genres Action, Comedy, Horror IMDB Rating 6.3/10

Plot Summary:

In this campy superhero comedy, a mild-mannered janitor transforms into a monstrous, crime-fighting hero after falling into a vat of toxic waste.

25. Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959)

Movie Title Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0052077/ Actors Gregory Walcott, Tom Keene, Mona McKinnon Director Edward D. Wood Jr. Release Date 22 July 1959 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated Parental Guidance Not recommended for children Duration 1h 19min Genres Horror, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 4.0/10

Plot Summary:

Often cited as one of the worst films ever made, this low-budget sci-fi horror flick follows an alien race's attempts to conquer Earth with their undead army.

26. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Movie Title The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0072271/ Actors Marilyn Burns, Edwin Neal, Allen Danziger Director Tobe Hooper Release Date 4 October 1974 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong horror violence and gore, and for language) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 23min Genres Horror IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

This iconic horror film follows a group of friends who encounter a family of cannibals in rural Texas and are hunted down one by one with a chainsaw.

27. The Goonies (1985)

Movie Title The Goonies (1985) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0089218/ Actors Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen Director Richard Donner Release Date 7 June 1985 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for mild language and some violence) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 7 Duration 1h 54min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Family IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Plot Summary:

This classic adventure film follows a group of misfit kids who embark on a treasure hunt to save their neighborhood from being demolished.

28. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Movie Title This Is Spinal Tap (1984) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088258/ Actors Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest Director Rob Reiner Release Date 2 March 1984 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for adult language, and some sexuality/nudity) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 22min Genres Comedy, Music IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Plot Summary:

This mockumentary follows the ups and downs of a fictional British heavy metal band called Spinal Tap on their comeback tour in the United States.

29. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Movie Title Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0071853/ Actors Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle Director Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones Release Date 25 May 1975 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for some crude humor and violence) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 7 Duration 1h 31min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy IMDB Rating 8.2/10

Plot Summary:

This comedic take on the Arthurian legend follows King Arthur and his knights as they embark on a quest to find the Holy Grail.

30. Labyrinth (1986)

Movie Title Labyrinth (1986) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0091369/ Actors David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud Director Jim Henson Release Date 27 June 1986 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for some mild frightening and perilous situations) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 7 Duration 1h 41min Genres Adventure, Family, Fantasy IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Plot Summary:

This fantasy adventure follows a young girl as she enters a magical labyrinth to save her baby brother from the clutches of the Goblin King.

31. Beetlejuice (1988)

Movie Title Beetlejuice (1988) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0094721/ Actors Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton Director Tim Burton Release Date 30 March 1988 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for adult language, and some sexuality/nudity) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 13 Duration 1h 32min Genres Comedy, Fantasy IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

In this off-beat comedy, a recently deceased couple hires a bio-exorcist to scare away the new occupants of their home.

32. Trainspotting (1996)

Movie Title Trainspotting (1996) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0117951/ Actors Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller Director R (for graphic heroin use and resulting depravity, strong language, sex, nudity, and some violence) Release Date 9 August 1996 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for graphic heroin use and resulting depravity, strong language, sex, nudity and some violence) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 33min Genres Drama, Crime IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

This gritty drama follows a group of heroin addicts in Edinburgh and their struggles to break free from their addiction.

33. Blue Velvet (1986)

Movie Title Blue Velvet (1986) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0090756/ Actors Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper Director David Lynch Release Date 23 September 1986 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong disturbing violence and sex, drug use, and language) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 2h Genres Drama, Mystery, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.7/10

Plot Summary:

In this surreal thriller, a young man discovers a severed ear in a field and becomes embroiled in a dark mystery involving a nightclub singer and a violent criminal.

34. The Holy Mountain (1973)

Movie Title The Holy Mountain (1973) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0071615/ Actors Alejandro Jodorowsky, Horacio Salinas, Zamira Saunders Director Alejandro Jodorowsky Release Date 1 December 1973 (Mexico) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated Parental Guidance Not recommended for children Duration 1h 54min Genres Adventure, Drama, Fantasy IMDB Rating 7.9/10

Plot Summary:

This avant-garde film follows a thief and nine symbolic figures on a journey to reach the top of the Holy Mountain in order to obtain immortality.

35. Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! (1965)

Movie Title Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! (1965) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0059170/ Actors Tura Satana, Haji, Lori Williams Director Russ Meyer Release Date 6 June 1966 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated Parental Guidance Not recommended for children Duration 1h 23min Genres Action, Comedy, Thriller IMDB Rating 6.8/10

Plot Summary:

This exploitation film follows a group of go-go dancers who embark on a wild and violent spree in the desert.

36. Eraserhead (1977)

Movie Title Eraserhead (1977) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0074486/ Actors Jack Nance, Charlotte Stewart, Allen Joseph Director David Lynch Release Date 19 May 1977 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated Parental Guidance Not recommended for children Duration 1h 29min Genres Horror, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Plot Summary:

This surreal horror film follows a man as he tries to navigate a nightmarish industrial landscape while caring for his mutant child.

37. El Topo (1970)

Movie Title El Topo (1970) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0067866/ Actors Alejandro Jodorowsky, Brontis Jodorowsky, José Legarreta Director Alejandro Jodorowsky Release Date 15 April 1971 (Mexico) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated Parental Guidance Not recommended for children Duration 2h 5min Genres Western, Drama, Fantasy IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

This bizarre western follows a gunslinger as he embarks on a mystical journey to prove himself as the greatest gunman in the world.

38. The Beyond (1981)

Movie Title The Beyond (1981) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0082307/ Actors Catriona MacColl, David Warbeck, Cinzia Monreale Director Lucio Fulci Release Date 11 April 1981 (Italy) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated Parental Guidance Not recommended for children Duration 1h 27min Genres Horror IMDB Rating 6.9/10

Plot Summary:

This Italian horror film follows a woman who inherits an old hotel that sits atop a gateway to hell.

39. The Wicker Man (1973)

Movie Title The Wicker Man (1973) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0070917/ Actors Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Diane Cilento Director Robin Hardy Release Date 1 December 1973 (UK) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong sexual content, nudity, and violence) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 28min Genres Horror, Mystery IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

In this atmospheric horror film, a devout Christian policeman investigates the disappearance of a young girl on a remote Scottish island and uncovers a pagan cult.

40. The Evil Dead (1981)

Movie Title The Evil Dead (1981) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0083907/ Actors Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor Director Sam Raimi Release Date 15 April 1983 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) NC-17 (re-rating) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 25min Genres Horror, Comedy IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

A group of friends travels to a remote cabin in the woods, where they unwittingly unleash a horde of demonic spirits.

41. Freaks (1932)

Movie Title Freaks (1932) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0022913/ Actors Wallace Ford, Leila Hyams, Olga Baclanova Director Tod Browning Release Date 20 February 1932 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated Parental Guidance Not recommended for children Duration 1h 4min Genres Drama, Horror IMDB Rating 7.9/10

Plot Summary:

This controversial film follows a group of sideshow performers as they exact revenge on a trapeze artist who has betrayed one of their own.

42. The Harder They Come (1972)

Movie Title The Harder They Come (1972) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0070155/ Actors Jimmy Cliff, Janet Bartley, Carl Bradshaw Director Perry Henzell Release Date 8 September 1972 (Jamaica) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for pervasive language, drug content, and some violence) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 43min Genres Crime, Drama, Music IMDB Rating 7.0/10

Plot Summary:

This Jamaican crime drama follows a young man who becomes a famous reggae musician while getting caught up in a world of drugs and violence.

43. Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989)

Movie Title Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0096251/ Actors Tomorô Taguchi, Kei Fujiwara, Nobu Kanaoka Director Shin'ya Tsukamoto Release Date 1 July 1989 (Japan) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated Parental Guidance Not recommended for children Duration 1h 7min Genres Horror, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 7.0/10

Plot Summary:

This Japanese cyberpunk film follows a man as he transforms into a grotesque metal creature after an encounter with a strange woman.

44. Brazil (1985)

Movie Title Brazil (1985) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088846/ Actors Jonathan Pryce, Robert De Niro, Katherine Helmond Director Terry Gilliam Release Date 18 December 1985 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for some violence) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 2h 22min Genres Drama, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 7.9/10

Plot Summary:

In this dystopian satire, a bureaucrat tries to correct a mistake caused by a fly getting stuck in a typewriter and ends up in a world of absurdity and chaos.

45. The Last House on the Left (1972)

Movie Title The Last House on the Left (1972) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0068833/ Actors Sandra Peabody, Lucy Grantham, David Hess Director Wes Craven Release Date 30 August 1972 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong sadistic violence, rape, and language) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 24min Genres Horror, Thriller IMDB Rating 6.0/10

Plot Summary:

This controversial horror film follows a group of teenagers who fall into the hands of a sadistic gang after they seek shelter from a storm in the woods.

46. Blood Simple (1984)

Movie Title Blood Simple (1984) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0086979/ Actors John Getz, Frances McDormand, Dan Hedaya Director Joel Coen, Ethan Coen Release Date 18 January 1985 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for violence and sexuality) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 39min Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

This Coen brothers film follows a bar owner and his mistress as they hire a private investigator to kill each other, leading to a string of murders and double-crosses.

47. The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

Movie Title The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0086856/ Actors Peter Weller, John Lithgow, Ellen Barkin Director W.D. Richter Release Date 15 August 1984 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for language) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 10 Duration 1h 43min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Romance IMDB Rating 6.4/10

Plot Summary:

This cult classic follows Buckaroo Banzai, a rock star/surgeon/scientist/adventurer, and his team as they try to stop an alien invasion from the eighth dimension.

48. Dazed and Confused (1993)

Movie Title Dazed and Confused (1993) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106677/ Actors Jason London, Wiley Wiggins, Matthew McConaughey Director Richard Linklater Release Date 10 February 1994 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for pervasive language, sexual content, and drug use) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 42min Genres Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

This coming-of-age comedy follows a group of high school students in 1976 as they navigate their last day of school, parties, and hazing rituals.

49. Metropolis (1927)

Movie Title Metropolis (1927) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0017136/ Actors Brigitte Helm, Alfred Abel, Gustav Fröhlich Director Fritz Lang Release Date 13 March 1927 (Germany) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated Parental Guidance Not recommended for children Duration 2h 33min Genres Drama, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 8.3/10

Plot Summary:

This silent classic is set in a dystopian future where the working class lives underground while the wealthy live in a towering city. A young woman helps to bridge the divide between the classes.

50. Don't Look Now (1973)

Movie Title Don't Look Now (1973) IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0069995/ Actors Julie Christie, Donald Sutherland, Hilary Mason Director Nicolas Roeg Release Date 9 March 1974 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for graphic nudity, sexual content, and violence) Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17 Duration 1h 50min Genres Drama, Horror, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.2/10

Plot Summary:

In this psychological horror film, a couple grieving the loss of their daughter travels to Venice, where they encounter a psychic who claims to see their daughter's ghost.