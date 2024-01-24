Top 50 Top Must-See Cult Films For Fans Of The Genre

Author: Wealth of Geeks
Top Must-See Cult Films for Fans of the Genre
Cult films have a unique charm and often appeal to a specific group of fans. These movies are usually low-budget, unconventional, and have a strong cult following that appreciates their quirkiness and creativity.

From The Rocky Horror Picture Show to The Big Lebowski, there are plenty of must-see cult films that have become classics over the years.

In this article, we will explore the Top 50 Top Must-See Cult Films For Fans Of The Genre, Whether you're a die-hard fan of cult movies or just looking for something new and different to watch, this list is sure to have something for everyone.

So, sit back, relax, and get ready to discover some hidden gems that you may have never heard of before.

Top 50 Top Must-See Cult Films For Fans Of The Genre

1. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Tim Curry, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.
Movie Title The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0073629/
Actors Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick
Director Jim Sharman
Release Date 31 August 1975 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for some strong sexual content/nudity and language)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 40min
Genres Comedy, Musical
IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Plot Summary:

Newlyweds Brad and Janet get stranded during a storm and seek shelter at the eerie castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his unusual entourage of characters.

2. The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Big Lebowski Jeff Bridges
Image Credit: Gramercy Pictures.
Movie Title The Big Lebowski (1998)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118715/
Actors Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore
Director Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
Release Date 6 March 1998 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for pervasive strong language, drug content, sexuality, and brief violence)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 57min
Genres Comedy, Crime
IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

“The Dude” Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire Lebowski, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it.

3. Donnie Darko (2001)

Donnie Darko Jake Gyllenhaal
Image Credit: Newmarket Films.
Movie Title Donnie Darko (2001)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0246578/
Actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell
Director Richard Kelly
Release Date 26 October 2001 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for language, some drug use and violence)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 53min
Genres Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Plot Summary:

Troubled teenager Donnie Darko is plagued by visions of a man in a rabbit suit who tells him that the world will end in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and 12 seconds.

4. Fight Club (1999)

Fight Club Brad Pitt, Edward Norton
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.
Movie Title Fight Club (1999)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0137523/
Actors Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter
Director David Fincher
Release Date 15 October 1999 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for disturbing and graphic depiction of violent anti-social behavior, sexuality, and language)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 2h 19min
Genres Drama
IMDB Rating 8.8/10

Plot Summary:

A depressed office worker and a charismatic soap salesman create an underground fight club that evolves into something much more than just a way to pass the time.

5. The Room (2003)

The Room Juliette Danielle
Image Credit: Chloe Productions TPW Films.
Movie Title The Room (2003)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0368226/
Actors Tommy Wiseau, Juliette Danielle, Greg Sestero
Director Tommy Wiseau
Release Date 3 June 2004 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for sexuality, language, and brief violence)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 39min
Genres Drama, Romance
IMDB Rating 3.7/10

Plot Summary:

The Room is a movie so bad that it has become a cult classic. It follows the love triangle between Johnny, his fiancée Lisa, and his best friend Mark, leading to disastrous consequences.

6. Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner (1982)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.
Movie Title Blade Runner (1982)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0083658/
Actors Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young
Director Ridley Scott
Release Date 25 June 1982 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for violence, brief nudity, and some language)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 57min
Genres Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

In a dystopian future, a former cop who specializes in hunting down rogue replicants must come out of retirement to track down four dangerous replicants who have escaped to Earth.

7. The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride Robin Wright
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox and Interaccess Film Distribution.
Movie Title The Princess Bride (1987)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0093779/
Actors Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright
Director Rob Reiner
Release Date 9 October 1987 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for language and some rude humor)
Parental Guidance Suitable for all ages
Duration 1h 38min
Genres Adventure, Family, Fantasy
IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

In this classic fairy tale adventure, a young woman named Buttercup falls in love with a farmhand named Westley, who must rescue her from a treacherous prince and his henchmen.

8. Harold and Maude (1971)

Harold and Maude Bud Cort, Ruth Gordon
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.
Movie Title Harold and Maude (1971)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0067185/
Actors Ruth Gordon, Bud Cort, Vivian Pickles
Director Hal Ashby
Release Date 20 December 1971 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for thematic elements, sexual content, and language)
Parental Guidance Suitable for all ages
Duration 1h 31min
Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance
IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Plot Summary:

This quirky and unconventional film tells the story of a young man named Harold who is obsessed with death and falls in love with an elderly woman named Maude who teaches him how to embrace life.

9. Evil Dead II (1987)

Image Credit: Rosebud Releasing Corporation
Movie Title Evil Dead II (1987)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0092991/
Actors Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry, Dan Hicks
Director Sam Raimi
Release Date 13 March 1987 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) NC-17 (for violence and gore)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 24min
Genres Comedy, Horror
IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Plot Summary:

In this horror-comedy sequel, Ash Williams fights demons and possessed objects in a cabin in the woods after accidentally unleashing an ancient evil.

10. The Warriors (1979)

The Warriors
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.
Movie Title The Warriors (1979)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0080120/
Actors Michael Beck, James Remar, Dorsey Wright
Director Walter Hill
Release Date 9 February 1979 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for violence, language, and sexual content)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 32min
Genres Action, Crime, Thriller
IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

This action-packed film follows a New York City gang called the Warriors as they make their way back to their home turf in Coney Island after being framed for murder.

11. The Boondock Saints (1999)

Boondock Saints
Image Credit: Franchise Pictures.
Movie Title The Boondock Saints (1999)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0144117/
Actors Willem Dafoe, Sean Patrick Flanery, Norman Reedus
Director Troy Duffy
Release Date 22 January 1999 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong violence, language, and sexual content)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 48min
Genres Action, Crime, Thriller
IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Plot Summary:

Twin brothers, Connor and Murphy MacManus become vigilantes and take on Boston's criminal underworld after being inspired by a religious experience.

12. Pink Flamingos (1972)

Pink Flamingos, David Lochary, Dreamland Productions
Image Credit: Dreamland Productions.
Movie Title Pink Flamingos (1972)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0069089/
Actors Divine, David Lochary, Mary Vivian Pearce
Director John Waters
Release Date 17 March 1972 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) NC-17 (for extreme depravity)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 33min
Genres Comedy, Crime
IMDB Rating 6.1/10

Plot Summary:

This outrageous and over-the-top film follows the exploits of a drag queen named Divine and her quest to become the filthiest person alive.

13. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction
Image Credit: Miramax.
Movie Title Pulp Fiction (1994)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0110912/
Actors John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson
Director Quentin Tarantino
Release Date 14 October 1994 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong violence and drug use, language, and some sexual content)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 2h 34min
Genres Crime, Drama
IMDB Rating 8.9/10

Plot Summary:

This nonlinear crime drama follows several interconnected storylines involving hitmen, a boxer, a gangster's wife, and a pair of armed robbers in Los Angeles.

14. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Clockwork Orange, Malcolm McDowell
Image Credit: Warner Bros.
Movie Title A Clockwork Orange (1971)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0066921/
Actors Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates
Director Stanley Kubrick
Release Date 2 February 1972 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for disturbing violent and sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and language)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 2h 16min
Genres Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi
IMDB Rating 8.3/10

Plot Summary:

Set in a dystopian future, this controversial film follows a young man named Alex who leads a gang of delinquents and undergoes an experimental behavior modification treatment.

15. Repo Man (1984)

Repo Man Emilio Estevez, Zander Schloss
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.
Movie Title Repo Man (1984)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0087995/
Actors Emilio Estevez, Harry Dean Stanton, Tracey Walter
Director Alex Cox
Release Date 2 March 1984 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for language and some violence)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 32min
Genres Comedy, Crime, Sci-Fi
IMDB Rating 6.9/10

Plot Summary:

This punk rock-infused film follows a young punk rocker who becomes a repo man and gets caught up in a hunt for a car with radioactive cargo.

16. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.
Movie Title Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0120669/
Actors Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro, Tobey Maguire
Director Terry Gilliam
Release Date 22 May 1998 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for pervasive extreme drug use and related bizarre behavior, strong language, and brief nudity)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 58min
Genres Adventure, Comedy, Drama
IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

Based on the novel by Hunter S. Thompson, this film follows a journalist and his attorney as they embark on a drug-fueled road trip to Las Vegas to cover a motorcycle race and search for the American Dream.

17. The Crow (1994)

The Crow
Image Credit: Miramax.
Movie Title The Crow (1994)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109506/
Actors Brandon Lee, Michael Wincott, Rochelle Davis
Director Alex Proyas
Release Date 11 May 1994 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong violence and language)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 42min
Genres Action, Drama, Fantasy
IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

After being brutally murdered, a rock musician is brought back to life by a supernatural crow to seek revenge on those who killed him and his fiancé.

18. The Lost Boys (1987)

The Lost Boys 3
Image Credit: Warner Bros.
Movie Title The Lost Boys (1987)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0093437/
Actors Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest
Director Joel Schumacher
Release Date 31 July 1987 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for violence, language, and gore)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 37min
Genres Comedy, Horror
IMDB Rating 7.3/10

Plot Summary:

This horror-comedy film follows two brothers who move to a new town and discover that it is inhabited by a gang of vampires.

19. Heathers (1988)

Heathers, Winona Ryder
Image Credit: New World Pictures.
Movie Title Heathers (1988)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0097493/
Actors Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty
Director Michael Lehmann
Release Date 31 March 1989 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for teen suicide, adult language, and adult situations)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 43min
Genres Comedy, Crime, Drama
IMDB Rating 7.2/10

Plot Summary:

This dark comedy follows a high school student who becomes disillusioned with her popular clique and falls for a new student who has a dangerous plan to rid the school of its bullies.

20. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Napoleon Dynamite Jon Gries
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.
Movie Title Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0374900/
Actors Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, Jon Gries
Director Jared Hess
Release Date 27 August 2004 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for thematic elements and language)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 10
Duration 1h 36min
Genres Comedy
IMDB Rating 6.9/10

Plot Summary:

This offbeat comedy follows the misadventures of a socially awkward and quirky high school student named Napoleon Dynamite and his oddball family and friends.

21. The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Breakfast Club
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.
Movie Title The Breakfast Club (1985)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088847/
Actors Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald
Director John Hughes
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for language, drug use, and some sexual content)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 37min
Genres Comedy, Drama
IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Plot Summary:

This classic coming-of-age film follows five high school students from different social groups who bond during a Saturday detention and learn to look beyond stereotypes.

22. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Reservoir Dogs Quentin Tarantino
Image Credit: Miramax Films.
Movie Title Reservoir Dogs (1992)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0105236/
Actors Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen
Director Quentin Tarantino
Release Date 2 September 1992 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong violence and language)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 39min
Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller
IMDB Rating 8.3/10

Plot Summary:

This violent and suspenseful crime thriller follows a group of criminals who assemble for a diamond heist that goes horribly wrong.

23. Clerks (1994)

Clerks
Image Credit: Miramax Films.
Movie Title Clerks (1994)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109445/
Actors Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti
Director Kevin Smith
Release Date 19 October 1994 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong language, including sexual dialogue, and some drug content)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 32min
Genres Comedy
IMDB Rating 7.7/10

Plot Summary:

This black-and-white indie film follows a day in the life of two clerks working at a convenience store and their various quirky customers.

24. The Toxic Avenger (1984)

The Toxic Avenger
Image Credit: Troma Entertainment.
Movie Title The Toxic Avenger (1984)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0090190/
Actors Andree Maranda, Mitch Cohen, Jennifer Babtist
Director Michael Herz, Lloyd Kaufman
Release Date 11 May 1984 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for violence and gore, sexual content, language, and drug use)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 22min
Genres Action, Comedy, Horror
IMDB Rating 6.3/10

Plot Summary:

In this campy superhero comedy, a mild-mannered janitor transforms into a monstrous, crime-fighting hero after falling into a vat of toxic waste.

25. Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959)

Plan 9 from Outer Space (1957)
Image Credit: Valiant Pictures.
Movie Title Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0052077/
Actors Gregory Walcott, Tom Keene, Mona McKinnon
Director Edward D. Wood Jr.
Release Date 22 July 1959 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children
Duration 1h 19min
Genres Horror, Sci-Fi
IMDB Rating 4.0/10

Plot Summary:

Often cited as one of the worst films ever made, this low-budget sci-fi horror flick follows an alien race's attempts to conquer Earth with their undead army.

26. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Image Credit: Bryanston Distributing Company.
Movie Title The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0072271/
Actors Marilyn Burns, Edwin Neal, Allen Danziger
Director Tobe Hooper
Release Date 4 October 1974 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong horror violence and gore, and for language)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 23min
Genres Horror
IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

This iconic horror film follows a group of friends who encounter a family of cannibals in rural Texas and are hunted down one by one with a chainsaw.

27. The Goonies (1985)

The Goonies
Image Credit: Warner Bros.
Movie Title The Goonies (1985)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0089218/
Actors Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen
Director Richard Donner
Release Date 7 June 1985 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for mild language and some violence)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 7
Duration 1h 54min
Genres Adventure, Comedy, Family
IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Plot Summary:

This classic adventure film follows a group of misfit kids who embark on a treasure hunt to save their neighborhood from being demolished.

28. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

This Is Spinal Tap
Image Credit: Embassy Pictures.
Movie Title This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088258/
Actors Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest
Director Rob Reiner
Release Date 2 March 1984 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for adult language, and some sexuality/nudity)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 22min
Genres Comedy, Music
IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Plot Summary:

This mockumentary follows the ups and downs of a fictional British heavy metal band called Spinal Tap on their comeback tour in the United States.

29. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Monty Python and The Holy Grail
Image Credit: EMI Films.
Movie Title Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0071853/
Actors Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle
Director Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones
Release Date 25 May 1975 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for some crude humor and violence)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 7
Duration 1h 31min
Genres Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
IMDB Rating 8.2/10

Plot Summary:

This comedic take on the Arthurian legend follows King Arthur and his knights as they embark on a quest to find the Holy Grail.

30. Labyrinth (1986)

Labyrinth
Image Credit: Tri-Star Pictures.
Movie Title Labyrinth (1986)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0091369/
Actors David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud
Director Jim Henson
Release Date 27 June 1986 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for some mild frightening and perilous situations)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 7
Duration 1h 41min
Genres Adventure, Family, Fantasy
IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Plot Summary:

This fantasy adventure follows a young girl as she enters a magical labyrinth to save her baby brother from the clutches of the Goblin King.

31. Beetlejuice (1988)

Beetlejuice Michael Keaton
Image Credit: Warner Bros.
Movie Title Beetlejuice (1988)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0094721/
Actors Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton
Director Tim Burton
Release Date 30 March 1988 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for adult language, and some sexuality/nudity)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 13
Duration 1h 32min
Genres Comedy, Fantasy
IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

In this off-beat comedy, a recently deceased couple hires a bio-exorcist to scare away the new occupants of their home.

32. Trainspotting (1996)

Trainspotting
Image Credit: PolyGram Filmed Entertainment.
Movie Title Trainspotting (1996)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0117951/
Actors Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller
Director R (for graphic heroin use and resulting depravity, strong language, sex, nudity, and some violence)
Release Date 9 August 1996 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for graphic heroin use and resulting depravity, strong language, sex, nudity and some violence)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 33min
Genres Drama, Crime
IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

This gritty drama follows a group of heroin addicts in Edinburgh and their struggles to break free from their addiction.

33. Blue Velvet (1986)

Blue Velvet Kyle MacLachlan
Image Credit: De Laurentiis Entertainment Group.
Movie Title Blue Velvet (1986)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0090756/
Actors Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper
Director David Lynch
Release Date 23 September 1986 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong disturbing violence and sex, drug use, and language)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 2h
Genres Drama, Mystery, Thriller
IMDB Rating 7.7/10

Plot Summary:

In this surreal thriller, a young man discovers a severed ear in a field and becomes embroiled in a dark mystery involving a nightclub singer and a violent criminal.

34. The Holy Mountain (1973)

The Holy Mountain
Image Credit: ABKCO Films.
Movie Title The Holy Mountain (1973)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0071615/
Actors Alejandro Jodorowsky, Horacio Salinas, Zamira Saunders
Director Alejandro Jodorowsky
Release Date 1 December 1973 (Mexico)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children
Duration 1h 54min
Genres Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
IMDB Rating 7.9/10

Plot Summary:

This avant-garde film follows a thief and nine symbolic figures on a journey to reach the top of the Holy Mountain in order to obtain immortality.

35. Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! (1965)

Faster Pussycat Kill Kill
Image Credit: Eve Productions.
Movie Title Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! (1965)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0059170/
Actors Tura Satana, Haji, Lori Williams
Director Russ Meyer
Release Date 6 June 1966 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children
Duration 1h 23min
Genres Action, Comedy, Thriller
IMDB Rating 6.8/10

Plot Summary:

This exploitation film follows a group of go-go dancers who embark on a wild and violent spree in the desert.

36. Eraserhead (1977)

Eraserhead
AFI Center for Advanced Studies.
Movie Title Eraserhead (1977)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0074486/
Actors Jack Nance, Charlotte Stewart, Allen Joseph
Director David Lynch
Release Date 19 May 1977 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children
Duration 1h 29min
Genres Horror, Sci-Fi
IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Plot Summary:

This surreal horror film follows a man as he tries to navigate a nightmarish industrial landscape while caring for his mutant child.

37. El Topo (1970)

El Topo
Image Credit: Douglas Music Films.
Movie Title El Topo (1970)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0067866/
Actors Alejandro Jodorowsky, Brontis Jodorowsky, José Legarreta
Director Alejandro Jodorowsky
Release Date 15 April 1971 (Mexico)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children
Duration 2h 5min
Genres Western, Drama, Fantasy
IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

This bizarre western follows a gunslinger as he embarks on a mystical journey to prove himself as the greatest gunman in the world.

38. The Beyond (1981)

The Beyond
Image Credit: Anchor Bay Entertainment, Aquarius Releasing.
Movie Title The Beyond (1981)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0082307/
Actors Catriona MacColl, David Warbeck, Cinzia Monreale
Director Lucio Fulci
Release Date 11 April 1981 (Italy)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children
Duration 1h 27min
Genres Horror
IMDB Rating 6.9/10

Plot Summary:

This Italian horror film follows a woman who inherits an old hotel that sits atop a gateway to hell.

39. The Wicker Man (1973)

The Wicker Man
Image Credit: British Lion Films.
Movie Title The Wicker Man (1973)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0070917/
Actors Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Diane Cilento
Director Robin Hardy
Release Date 1 December 1973 (UK)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong sexual content, nudity, and violence)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 28min
Genres Horror, Mystery
IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

In this atmospheric horror film, a devout Christian policeman investigates the disappearance of a young girl on a remote Scottish island and uncovers a pagan cult.

40. The Evil Dead (1981)

Image from the movie Evil Dead
Image Credit: Renaissance Pictures.
Movie Title The Evil Dead (1981)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0083907/
Actors Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor
Director Sam Raimi
Release Date 15 April 1983 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) NC-17 (re-rating)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 25min
Genres Horror, Comedy
IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

A group of friends travels to a remote cabin in the woods, where they unwittingly unleash a horde of demonic spirits.

41. Freaks (1932)

Freaks (1932)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.
Movie Title Freaks (1932)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0022913/
Actors Wallace Ford, Leila Hyams, Olga Baclanova
Director Tod Browning
Release Date 20 February 1932 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children
Duration 1h 4min
Genres Drama, Horror
IMDB Rating 7.9/10

Plot Summary:

This controversial film follows a group of sideshow performers as they exact revenge on a trapeze artist who has betrayed one of their own.

42. The Harder They Come (1972)

The Harder They Come (1972)
Image Credit: New World Pictures.
Movie Title The Harder They Come (1972)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0070155/
Actors Jimmy Cliff, Janet Bartley, Carl Bradshaw
Director Perry Henzell
Release Date 8 September 1972 (Jamaica)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for pervasive language, drug content, and some violence)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 43min
Genres Crime, Drama, Music
IMDB Rating 7.0/10

Plot Summary:

This Jamaican crime drama follows a young man who becomes a famous reggae musician while getting caught up in a world of drugs and violence.

43. Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989)

Tetsuo:The Iron Man
Image Credit: Kaijyu Theatres.
Movie Title Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0096251/
Actors Tomorô Taguchi, Kei Fujiwara, Nobu Kanaoka
Director Shin'ya Tsukamoto
Release Date 1 July 1989 (Japan)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children
Duration 1h 7min
Genres Horror, Sci-Fi
IMDB Rating 7.0/10

Plot Summary:

This Japanese cyberpunk film follows a man as he transforms into a grotesque metal creature after an encounter with a strange woman.

44. Brazil (1985)

Brazil (1985)
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.
Movie Title Brazil (1985)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088846/
Actors Jonathan Pryce, Robert De Niro, Katherine Helmond
Director Terry Gilliam
Release Date 18 December 1985 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for some violence)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 2h 22min
Genres Drama, Sci-Fi
IMDB Rating 7.9/10

Plot Summary:

In this dystopian satire, a bureaucrat tries to correct a mistake caused by a fly getting stuck in a typewriter and ends up in a world of absurdity and chaos.

45. The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Last House on the Left
Image Credit: Filmway Pictures, American International Pictures (AIP).
Movie Title The Last House on the Left (1972)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0068833/
Actors Sandra Peabody, Lucy Grantham, David Hess
Director Wes Craven
Release Date 30 August 1972 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for strong sadistic violence, rape, and language)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 24min
Genres Horror, Thriller
IMDB Rating 6.0/10

Plot Summary:

This controversial horror film follows a group of teenagers who fall into the hands of a sadistic gang after they seek shelter from a storm in the woods.

46. Blood Simple (1984)

Blood Simple Frances McDormand
Image Credit: Circle Films.
Movie Title Blood Simple (1984)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0086979/
Actors John Getz, Frances McDormand, Dan Hedaya
Director Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
Release Date 18 January 1985 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for violence and sexuality)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 39min
Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller
IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

This Coen brothers film follows a bar owner and his mistress as they hire a private investigator to kill each other, leading to a string of murders and double-crosses.

47. The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension, Peter Weller, John Lithgow
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.
Movie Title The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0086856/
Actors Peter Weller, John Lithgow, Ellen Barkin
Director W.D. Richter
Release Date 15 August 1984 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG (for language)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 10
Duration 1h 43min
Genres Adventure, Comedy, Romance
IMDB Rating 6.4/10

Plot Summary:

This cult classic follows Buckaroo Banzai, a rock star/surgeon/scientist/adventurer, and his team as they try to stop an alien invasion from the eighth dimension.

48. Dazed and Confused (1993)

Dazed and Confused
Image Credit: Gramercy Pictures.
Movie Title Dazed and Confused (1993)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106677/
Actors Jason London, Wiley Wiggins, Matthew McConaughey
Director Richard Linklater
Release Date 10 February 1994 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for pervasive language, sexual content, and drug use)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 42min
Genres Comedy, Drama
IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

This coming-of-age comedy follows a group of high school students in 1976 as they navigate their last day of school, parties, and hazing rituals.

49. Metropolis (1927)

Metropolis
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.
Movie Title Metropolis (1927)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0017136/
Actors Brigitte Helm, Alfred Abel, Gustav Fröhlich
Director Fritz Lang
Release Date 13 March 1927 (Germany)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not rated
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children
Duration 2h 33min
Genres Drama, Sci-Fi
IMDB Rating 8.3/10

Plot Summary:

This silent classic is set in a dystopian future where the working class lives underground while the wealthy live in a towering city. A young woman helps to bridge the divide between the classes.

50. Don't Look Now (1973)

Dont Look Now
Photo Credit: British Lion Films
Movie Title Don't Look Now (1973)
IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0069995/
Actors Julie Christie, Donald Sutherland, Hilary Mason
Director Nicolas Roeg
Release Date 9 March 1974 (USA)
Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R (for graphic nudity, sexual content, and violence)
Parental Guidance Not recommended for children under 17
Duration 1h 50min
Genres Drama, Horror, Thriller
IMDB Rating 7.2/10

Plot Summary:

In this psychological horror film, a couple grieving the loss of their daughter travels to Venice, where they encounter a psychic who claims to see their daughter's ghost.

