Throwback: Top 10 Anime Karaoke Songs from Summer 2021

Almost every anime has at least one opening and ending song. Not infrequently, these songs gain extraordinary popularity due to the series in question. But which anime songs from the summer of 2021 were most in demand among Japanese fans at karaoke?

Anime Karaoke Songs Favorites of Japanese Fans

Japanese karaoke provider Daiichi Kosho created a top list of the most popular anime songs from the 2021 summer season for its on-demand service DAM. This includes anime that launched in the spring of 2021 and continued to air between July and September 2021, such as Tokyo Revengers, To Your Eternity, and My Hero Academia.

DAM shares the Japanese karaoke market with JOYSOUND from XING and has had the largest market share in this area since March 1996. The songs that made it into the final top 10 list were published in a PR TIMES press release and can be found in this article.

Anime Songs Ranking

10. Ayane – Analogy (Higurashi Sotsu)

9. The Oral Cigarettes – Red Criminal (Scarlet Nexus)

8. Tatsuya Kitani – Seijya no Koushin (Idaten Deities in the Peaceful Generation)

7. Man With a Mission – Merry-go-Round (My Hero Academia)

6. JAM Project – STORM 2021 (Getter Robo Arc)

5. Hikaru Utada – Pink Blood (To Your Eternity)

4. Nakimushi – Tokyo Wonder. (Tokyo Revengers)

3. fhána – Ai no Supreme! (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S)

2. Syudou – Gamble (Tsukimichi)

1. Mamoru Miyano & Nana Mizuki – ABC Taisou (Life Lessons With Uramichi Oniisan)

Were your favorites able to prevail in the tough competition? Which anime song from the summer season 2021 do you like best? Let us know in the comments!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.