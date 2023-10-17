Turning Wardrobe Clutter Into Cash: The Top 16 Apps for Clothes Reselling

The demand for second-hand clothing and clothing resale applications has soared as more and more individuals have become aware of the enormous waste in the fashion industry. The proliferation of new platforms, apps, and websites that let you buy and sell used apparel, including everything from shoes to pricey designer purses to vintage clothing from your grandma, has played a role in this development.

Here are the best apps you can find and sell clothes on.

1. Indynx

Through the development of a comprehensive wardrobe ecosystem that enables users to make the most of the items they currently own, Indyx is reinventing the resale of apparel. It is the all-in-one platform for managing wardrobe efficiently at any stage of a user's style journey, whether they need help re-styling an item they've worn a lot or want to resell it quickly.

2. ThredUp

ThredUP is a platform for selling second-hand apparel that was created expressly to do just what its name implies. Since well-known brands comprise most of the app's inventory, it has mainly succeeded in the mall brand market. Although it provides less of a platform, the app accepts luxury labels.

3. Poshmark

The interface and design of Poshmark, which sets the standard for social commerce, are meant to resemble the experience of shopping with friends. Users can buy and sell their goods while socializing with other sellers and buyers through in-app events like “Posh Parties,” where they can exchange likes, comments, tales, and more.

4. Mercari

This is the equivalent of eBay for younger people. They are comparable in that they both provide various items for sale. However, Mercari has a slightly different selection of apparel. The app has developed into a sanctuary for buying used fast fashion because its user base tends to be younger.

5. Depop

This British brand, which had a cult-like reputation among Gen Z'ers, was bought out by Etsy in 2021, and since then, it has only increased its cool-kid image. The app functions similarly to other apps for selling used clothing. Users picture their things, upload them to the site, describe them briefly, and offer information on their condition. Users of Depop have additional control over pricing and delivery options, including the option to select whether to cover shipping charges themselves or charge the buyer for them.

6. The RealReal

Since its launch in 2011, The RealReal has established itself as the premier source for pre-owned and used luxury. Users send their things to its distribution hubs, where they are subjected to a stringent authentication and consignment process by their in-house experts as part of their managed inventory strategy.

The RealReal has tried to set itself apart from rivals by focusing on the luxury market. It has also bragged about having the most fantastic verification system in the business. They contend that selling worn and vintage things with an authentication guarantee may assist sellers in getting top dollar for their wares.

7. eBay

While eBay was undoubtedly a terrific all-in-one reselling platform a decade ago, its popularity recently declined due to the rise of various clothing-specific resale apps. eBay allows customers to sell their stuff on auction, which means the item will finally be purchased by the bidder who makes the most incredible offer over a specified period. This is the main distinction between eBay and other clothing-selling applications.

8. Vinted

Although Vinted is an excellent app for selling all kinds of clothing, its specialty is luxury makes and designers. Vinted makes it easy to post things, and many customers are looking for high-quality clothing. Clothes owners only need to snap some photos of their dress, create a description, and set a price to sell it on Vinted. Buyers will get in touch afterward.

9. Etsy

Since Etsy considers anything older than 20 years to be vintage, one can search their inventory to find some genuinely one-of-a-kind items to post. They establish an account, begin selling their things, and wait for customers to approach them to complete the transaction. Like eBay, one may offer an item for sale with images and descriptions in minutes. The app has listing costs and a commission taken from their sales price.

10. Style Alert

This app operates uniquely. Style Alert would purchase the clothing instead of listing it and then holding out for a buyer. Users only need to adhere to their instruction manual to send a quote. If they accept the quote, the user will sell the garments and return the ones they don't wish to trade. Although consumers will receive a card they can use to make future purchases from any supported companies, the sale proceeds will be credited to that card.

11. Tradesy

When a buyer chooses to purchase your item, Tradesy arranges for shipping and will send sellers a prepaid shipping label; all they need to do is print the label and attach it to the package. Tradesy is a fashion site that sells and ships clothing, and it is one of the most well-known apps for selling less high-end clothes. The app concentrates more on selling brands that buyers know and interact with regularly.

12. Bonanza

Bonanza has invested in many tools to enable sellers to sell their goods since the platform wants this achievable quickly. Bonanza allows clothing owners to ship goods directly to purchasers, enabling them to swiftly and inexpensively post listings. Even if you're not a professional photographer, you may shoot stunning product photographs with the help of an application called “Background Burner.”

13. Shopify

Thanks to Shopify's main feature, owners may manage every part of their online store, from design to checkout. This gives them a little more work to put into setting everything up, but it also gives them much more freedom in managing their firm. Owners of Shopify accounts may also quickly add products to their shops and connect to dropshipping services like Oberlo.

14. Facebook Marketplace

Sellers will likely be able to locate buyers for their goods, given that there are more than two billion active users. The fact that Facebook Marketplace is free to use is its best feature. There are no costs, and sellers can post as many products as they wish. It has the distinct characteristic of having groups for particular things and the ability to upload items using the conventional method. This makes it simpler for buyers to find what they want.

15. Kidizen

The best kids' apparel app, Kidizen, makes selling children's outgrown clothing simple. Set up your shop's “storefront,” advertise your items from popular manufacturers like Matilda Jane Clothing, Mini Boden, Tea, Petunia Pickle Bottom, and more, and then ship them to customers once they sell.

16. Instagram

Believe it or not, you can find all sorts of secondhand shops on Instagram, all run by individual users who find the best items at the thrift store and list them for you to buy. Search #thriftreseller or #thriftsale to find accounts you love, then prepare to be blown away by their curated picks!

If you want to sell on the Gram, be prepared to put in a little extra work. Taking stylized photos, sharing to your story, making reels, and keeping up with messages can quickly become a full-time job!