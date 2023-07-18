Fire Up your Tastebuds: Top BBQ Joints in Austin You Can’t Miss

Austin, Texas, is famous for its varied and flavorful food scene, and nothing captures this essence more than its barbecue. With numerous BBQ spots throughout the city, locals and visitors can find it challenging to decide where to indulge.

From succulent brisket to mouthwatering ribs, these restaurants have mastered the craft of barbecue, serving up a range of styles that cater to every palate.

Franklin Barbecue

If there's one BBQ joint that tops everyone's list in Austin, it has to be Franklin Barbecue. This place is legendary for its melt-in-your-mouth brisket and long lines around the block. But don't let the queue deter you; it's worth the wait. This joint uses only premium meat cooked low and slow over oak wood for hours and hours. You can taste the smoky goodness in every bite.

One of their must-try items is their brisket, which comes with a mouthwatering bark (the crusty exterior) and perfectly rendered fat inside. They also serve delicious ribs, sausage links, and sides like potato salad and beans.

Afro Grill ATX

In the vibrant food landscape of Austin, Afro Grill ATX stands out as one of the city's finest grills. This establishment has carved a niche for itself with a dedication to using fresh, high-quality ingredients and providing an authentic culinary journey. Afro Grill ATX takes pride in offering an exceptional dining experience that transports you to the heart of African cuisine. Their menu offers a tantalizing selection of grilled fish, chicken, and beef suya that is expertly seasoned, flavorful and served fresh off the grill.

Micklethwait Craft Meats

Micklethwait Craft Meats is a small BBQ joint that packs a punch in flavor and quality. Located on Rosewood Avenue, this place has been serving up some of the best brisket, pork ribs, chicken, sausages, and pulled pork for years. The atmosphere at Micklethwait Craft Meats is casual yet charming, with picnic tables and beautiful vintage trailers to enjoy your meal under big shady trees.

Salt Lick BBQ

Salt Lick BBQ is a must-visit spot for anyone looking to indulge in some of Austin's best barbecues. Located just outside the city, this family-owned restaurant has been serving mouthwatering BBQs since 1967. Their menu features all your favorite cuts of meat, including brisket, ribs, sausage, and pulled pork – all served with classic Texas sides like coleslaw and potato salad. And if you're feeling extra hungry, don't miss out on their famous beef rib – it's worth every bite.

Terry Black's BBQ

Terry Black's BBQ is located just south of the river on Barton Springs Road, making it close to both the Zilker Park area and downtown. Their menu includes sliced brisket, chopped beef, pork ribs, and jalapeno cheese sausage. They also offer side dishes complimenting your meats, including mac and cheese, pinto beans, rice, potato salad, and cole slaw.

So what makes this BBQ joint so special? Melanie Allen from Partners in Fire couldn't have said it better. “Everything about Terry Black's BBQ will make you want to come again and again. A smokey aroma permeates the air, tingling your tastebuds with a promise of what's coming when you reach the parking lot.

The menu offers a robust array of BBQ meats, but the beef ribs are the star. Cooked to perfection, the tender beef falls off the bone and almost melts in your mouth. As the delectable flavors dance upon your tongue, you can't help but breathe out a satisfied sigh from your brief moment touching the divine. You may have to roll yourself out of the wooden smoke shack, but it will be worth it.”

Texas Ranch BBQ

Ranch BBQ is considered one of Austin's best barbecues for several reasons. Firstly, the quality of their meats is exceptional. They use only high-quality beef and pork, which they smoke slowly over mesquite wood. The meat is perfectly cooked and has a tender, juicy texture that is hard to beat. In addition, their rubs and sauces are homemade, using fresh and locally sourced ingredients. They have a perfect balance of smoky, sweet, and spicy flavors that complement the meat perfectly.

The atmosphere is casual and relaxed, with picnic tables and outdoor seating. Customers are encouraged to eat with their hands and make a mess, which adds to the fun and communal aspect of the dining experience.

Smokey Denmark's

Smokey Denmark's is a BBQ joint in Austin that has been around since 1964. They specialize in making traditional Central Texas-style sausages and smoked meats. Their menu features different types of sausage, such as jalapeno cheddar, garlic pork, and even vegan options. In addition to their sausages, they also offer brisket, pulled pork, and other classic BBQ dishes.

One thing that sets Smokey Denmark apart from other BBQ joints in Austin is its commitment to using locally sourced ingredients. They work with local farmers and ranchers to ensure the quality of their meats.

