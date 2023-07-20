The Top 39 Barbie Movies To Watch of All Time

Barbie movies have been a beloved part of childhood for generations, capturing the hearts and imaginations of young girls worldwide.

From the classic fairy tale adaptations to the more modern stories of friendship, adventure, and self-discovery, Barbie movies have something for everyone.

With 39 movies in the franchise, it can be difficult to know where to start or which ones are worth watching.

We are counting down the top 39 Barbie movies of all time, highlighting each movie's unique features, storyline, and overall appeal.

So grab some popcorn and get ready to dive into the magical world of Barbie movies!

1 – Barbie in The Nutcracker (2001)

With the help of a handsome prince, Clara must defeat the evil Mouse King and break the Nutcracker's curse to save the prince and the kingdom.

Along the way, Clara discovers the true meaning of Christmas and the importance of believing in oneself. This movie retells the classic holiday story The Nutcracker with a Barbie twist.

2 – Barbie as Rapunzel (2002)

When a prince discovers her tower and learns of her plight, he vows to help her escape and defeat the evil witch.

Along the way, Rapunzel learns the value of trusting others and the power of friendship. This movie reimagines the classic fairytale Rapunzel with a Barbie twist.

3 – Barbie of Swan Lake (2003)

With the help of a handsome prince, Odette must break the spell and defeat the sorcerer.

During her journey, Odette discovers the significance of authenticity and the strength of genuine friendships. This movie features beautiful music and stunning animation.

4 – Barbie as The Princess and The Pauper (2004)

When the evil Preminger tries to take over the kingdom, Princess Anneliese and Erika team up to stop him and save the kingdom.

Along the way, they learn the importance of integrity and following one's dreams. This movie includes catchy songs and fun animation.

5 – Barbie Fairytopia (2005)

Barbie Fairytopia follows the story of Elina, a fairy who lives in a magical world called Fairytopia.

When the evil Laverna threatens Fairytopia and its inhabitants, Elina embarks on a journey to save the day.

Throughout her journey, Elina realizes the significance of believing in yourself and the value of genuine friendships. This movie includes beautiful animation and a heartwarming story.

6 – Barbie and The Magic of Pegasus (2005)

Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus tells the story of Princess Annika, who is turned into a statue by an evil wizard.

With the help of a winged horse named Brietta, Annika must defeat the wizard and save her kingdom. Annika learns the power of bravery and love. This movie features beautiful animation and a captivating story.

7 – Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006)

Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia continues the story of Elina, who must help her mermaid friend Nori save their underwater kingdom from the evil Laverna.

Along the way, Elina learns about perseverance and the power of friendship. There is beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

8 – The Barbie Diaries (2006)

The Barbie Diaries follows the story of Barbie as she navigates the ups and downs of high school life, from crushes to popularity to figuring out who she truly is.

Barbie discovers the significance of staying authentic and the strength gained from genuine friendships. This movie features catchy songs and relatable themes.

9 – Barbie in The 12 Dancing Princesses (2006)

Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses follows Princess Genevieve and her 11 sisters, who are locked in their bedroom every night by their father.

Despite this, they still sneak out and dance the night away in a secret, magical world.

When the evil Duchess Rowena threatens the kingdom, Genevieve and her sisters must work together to save the day.

Through her experiences, Elina understands the value of perseverance and friendship. This film includes beautiful animation and enchanting music.

10 – Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of The Rainbow (2007)

Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow follows the story of Elina and her fairy friends as they try to save Fairytopia from a dark force draining its magic.

Along the way, Elina learns the importance of perseverance and the power of friendship. In this movie there is beautiful animation and a fun, magical story.

11 – Barbie as The Island Princess (2007)

Barbie as the Island Princess follows the story of Rosella, a shipwrecked princess who grows up on a tropical island. When Prince Antonio discovers her, Rosella must leave her home and navigate life in a royal court.

Rosella discovers the value of staying true to oneself and the power of love. This movie features beautiful music and stunning animation.

12 – Barbie Mariposa (2008)

Barbie Mariposa tells the story of Mariposa, a butterfly fairy who befriends a human princess named Catania.

When a dark force threatens their kingdom, Mariposa and Catania team up to save the day.

During the story, Mariposa learns about bravery and the strength of friendship. This movie contains beautiful animation and a heartwarming story.

13 – Barbie and The Diamond Castle (2008)

Barbie and the Diamond Castle follows the story of best friends Liana and Alexa, who embark on a musical adventure to find the Diamond Castle and save their kingdom.

Along the way, they meet magical creatures and encounter challenges, but they never lose sight of their friendship. This movie features beautiful music and stunning animation.

14 – Barbie in a Christmas Carol (2008)

Barbie in a Christmas Carol is a retelling of the classic Charles Dickens story, A Christmas Carol, with Barbie in the role of Eden Starling, a selfish singer who is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve.

During this experience, Eden learns the true meanings of kindness and Christmas. Movie watchers will enjoy beautiful animation and a heartwarming story.

15 – Barbie Presents: Thumbelina (2009)

Barbie Presents: Thumbelina is a retelling of the classic fairy tale, with Barbie in the role of Thumbelina, a tiny girl who must save her home from destruction.

Throughout the journey, she befriends a group of woodland creatures and learns about the value of authenticity. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

16 – Barbie and The Three Musketeers (2009)

Barbie and the Three Musketeers tells the story of Corinne, a young girl who dreams of becoming a musketeer.

She must protect the prince with her friends from an evil plot to take over the kingdom.

This movie includes fun musical numbers, exciting action sequences, and a strong message supporting following one's dreams.

17 – Barbie in a Mermaid Tale (2010)

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale follows the story of Merliah, a surfing champion who discovers she is half-mermaid.

With the help of her mermaid friends, Merliah must save the underwater kingdom from a wicked mermaid who wants to take over.

Merliah learns about teamwork and the power of believing in oneself. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

18 – Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale (2010)

Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale tells the story of Barbie, who is fired from her job as a fashion designer and goes on a journey of self-discovery.

During the story, she makes new friends and discovers her true passion. Within the movie, there is beautiful animation and a positive message about following one's dreams.

19 – Barbie: A Fairy Secret (2011)

Barbie: A Fairy Secret follows the story of Barbie, who discovers she is a fairy and must help save the fairy kingdom from an evil rival.

She discovers friendship's crucial role and the profound strength gained from self-confidence. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

20 – Barbie: Princess Charm School (2011)

Barbie: Princess Charm School tells the story of Blair, a kind-hearted girl who dreams of becoming a princess.

Blair must navigate challenges and make new friends when accepted into a prestigious princess charm school. This movie features beautiful animation and a positive message about staying true to oneself.

21 – Barbie: A Perfect Christmas (2011)

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas tells the story of Barbie and her sisters, who set off on a road trip to spend the holidays together.

The sisters encounter unexpected challenges and grow to understand the worthiness of family and togetherness. Be prepared to be captivated by stunning animation and encounter an uplifting message about remaining authentic to oneself.

22 – Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2 (2012)

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2 follows the story of Merliah, who returns to Oceana to compete in a surfing competition.

However, she soon discovers that her mermaid kingdom is in danger, and she must team up with her friends to save it. Become immersed in breathtaking animation and join them on an exhilarating, action-packed adventure.

23 – Barbie: The Princess and The Popstar (2012)

Barbie: The Princess and the Popstar tells the story of Tori, a princess who dreams of becoming a pop star, and Keira, a popstar who dreams of becoming a princess.

They switch places and learn valuable lessons about being true to themselves when they meet. The story has beautiful animation and fun musical numbers.

24 – Barbie in The Pink Shoes (2013)

Barbie in the Pink Shoes follows the story of Kristyn, a ballet dancer who discovers a magical pair of pink shoes that transport her to a fantastical world of ballet.

Along the way, she learns the importance of perseverance and the power of imagination. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

25 – Barbie Mariposa and The Fairy Princess (2013)

Barbie Mariposa and the Fairy Princess follows the story of Mariposa, a butterfly fairy who must travel to a rival kingdom to save their queen and restore peace.

During her travels, she learns about friendship and trust. This film presents beautiful animation and a heartwarming story.

26 – Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale (2013)

Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale tells the story of Barbie and her sisters, who visit a horse academy and discover a mysterious wild horse.

During the visit, they learn the value of teamwork and responsibility. There is beautiful animation in this fun, adventurous story.

27 – Barbie: The Pearl Princess (2014)

Barbie: The Pearl Princess follows the story of Lumina, a mermaid who discovers she can control pearls.

She must use her new power to save her underwater kingdom from an evil force. She learns to follow her dreams and be true to herself. This movie features beautiful animation and a heartwarming story.

28 – Barbie and The Secret Door (2014)

Barbie and the Secret Door tells the story of Alexa, a shy princess who discovers a secret door that leads to a magical world filled with surprises.

During the discovery, she learns about courage and the power of friendship. This fun and adventurous movie has beautiful animation.

29 – Barbie in Princess Power (2015)

Barbie in Princess Power tells the story of Kara, a princess who discovers she has superpowers. She must use her new abilities to save her kingdom from an evil force.

She also learns the importance of using her powers for good and being true to herself. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, action-packed story.

30 – Barbie in Rock ‘n Royals (2015)

Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals follows the story of Princess Courtney and Erika, a rockstar who must learn to work together when they are accidentally sent to the wrong camps.

They must unite to save their camps from closing and discover the power of music and friendship. There are fun musical numbers and beautiful animation in this movie.

31 – Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure (2015)

Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure tells the story of Barbie and her sisters, who discover a treasure map and set out on an adventure to find the treasure.

Along the way, they learn the value of teamwork and the love of animals, particularly puppies. This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

32 – Barbie: Spy Squad (2016)

Barbie: Spy Squad follows the story of Barbie and her friends, who use their spy skills to stop a villain from taking over the world.

Throughout their expedition, they learn the significance of trust and teamwork. This film showcases thrilling spy action, stunning animation, and a captivating, adventurous narrative.

33 – Barbie: Star Light Adventure (2016)

Barbie: Star Light Adventure tells the story of Barbie, a cosmic princess who must save the stars from fading away.

She embarks on a journey with her new friends to save the universe and discovers the power of self-belief. There is beautiful animation and a heartwarming story about courage and friendship.

34 – Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase (2016)

Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase is about Barbie and her sisters' vacation to a tropical island where they discover a treasure map.

Along the way, they must help their new puppy friends find their way home. This movie includes beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story.

35 – Barbie Video Game Hero (2017)

Barbie Video Game Hero depicts the story of Barbie, a video game character who must save her game world from being shut down.

She must use her gaming skills and teamwork with her new friends to win the game and save the world.

This movie features beautiful animation and a fun, adventurous story that will appeal to all gamers and Barbie fans.

36 – Barbie Dolphin Magic (2017)

Barbie Dolphin Magic reveals the storyline of Barbie and her sisters, who discover a mermaid and her dolphin friend.

They embark on a tropical adventure to help save the dolphins and uncover a hidden treasure. The film has beautiful underwater animation and a fun, adventurous story that will appeal to all Barbie fans.

37 – Barbie: Princess Adventure (2020)

Barbie: Princess Adventure follows the story of Barbie, a princess who discovers that there's more to life than royal duties.

She travels to a new city with her friend, Prince Greg, and discovers a new world of music and dance.

Movie watchers will enjoy the beautiful animation, catchy songs, and a heartwarming story about self-discovery and friendship.

38 – Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021)

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday tells the story of Barbie's little sister, Chelsea, who accidentally loses her birthday gift.

She and her friends must embark on an adventure to find it before her birthday party. This movie features fun animation and a heartwarming story about the importance of friendship.

39 – Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams (2021)

This is the story of Barbie, a small-town girl who dreams of becoming a dancer. She moves to New York City to attend a prestigious dance academy and navigates the challenges of making new friends, dealing with competition, and pursuing her dreams.

Barbie fans will love the beautiful animation, catchy songs, and heartwarming story about perseverance and following your passions.