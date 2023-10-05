Top Canceled Games Fans Want To Play

Video games have become one of the most popular forms of entertainment. Iconic franchises include Mario, Halo, Final Fantasy, Call of Duty, The Last of Us, and more. One of the most disappointing things that can happen to a gamer is having a game canceled. We looked at an online forum to find canceled games people looked forward to playing.

1. Star Wars 1313

This Star Wars game will land on everyone's list. It revolves around Boba Fett as a young adult on Coruscant. The upcoming Star Wars Outlaws game might have some of this game's DNA in it. Still, the cancellation of Boba Fett's adventure will disappoint fans for a long time.

2. Scalebound

An Xbox exclusive developed with Platinum Games and Microsoft that never took off, Scalebound should have arrived in 2017, but that never happened. A third-person action role-playing game featuring dragons seemed to excite many people. Public demos for the game made it look nice, but some issues with its development led to its cancelation in 2017.

3. Command and Conquer: Generals 2

Originally slated to release around the Christmas holiday in 2013, gamers would have downloaded it for free. Some questionable decisions made during development, including a “pay for play” campaign mission structure, struck a nerve with people. The studio received negative feedback about this new direction, so EA canceled the game. Unfortunately, this meant that EA closed down the studio Victory Games since they wouldn't work on Command and Conquer.

4. Silent Hills

This cancelation hit hard for fans of the Silent Hill franchise. During this time, people learned about many problems between Hideo Kojima and Konami. These problems led Hideo to eventually leave Konami and start his own studio. Silent Hills showed up on the PlayStation 4 with the “PT” demo, which everyone seemed to love.

5. Mega Man Legends 3

Strangely, Mega Man Legends 3 got canceled right before release. In fact, fans got excited to play the demo on the Nintendo 3DS eShop. Right before release, fans received word from Capcom that it wouldn't go on sale after all. The story for the game picked up right where Mega Man Legends 2 ended. To this day, the cancelation of Mega Man Legends 3 continues to disappoint fans.

6. Starcraft Ghost

Starcraft Ghost experienced a lot of problems throughout its development cycle. One issue seemed to be that there needed to be more direction during the development of Starcraft Ghost. That ultimately led to a project that couldn't quite cross the finish line.

7. Fable Legends

Fable Legends, developed by Liohead, made it far along in the development cycle. In fact, we played it during one of the closed test periods. It looked like it had potential: a free-to-play game with microtransactions like many similar titles on the market. Initially, it seemed strange that Lionhead didn't move on to Fable 4. Fans had an interest in Fable Legends, but not enough for Microsoft to proceed.

8. Prey 2

A first-person shooter franchise that people enjoy, Prey 2 made headlines with its reveal by 3D Realms. It changed developers throughout development–not a good sign of a product's progress. It finally arrived at Arkane Studios, who tried to finish the game. Still, Bethesda canceled the game in 2014 because it didn't meet their expectations.

9. Alice: Asylum

Fans waited years for a sequel to Alice: Madness Returns, a sequel tentatively titled Alice: Asylum. Unfortunately, the game never saw the light of day. EA claimed that the market didn't want another Alice game and decided they didn't want to publish it. They also refuse to sell the IP so fans won't see any more games in the Alice universe.

10. Stargate Worlds

An MMO based on the series Stargate SG-1, Cheyenne Mountain Entertainment (CME) and Metro Goldwyn Meyer (MGM) launched a joint effort to try to bring this to market. In 2010, CME found itself in some trouble, so the game got canceled. In 2012, fans found out about at least two investor lawsuits filed against CME and others.

11. Star Wars Battlefront 3

The Star Wars Battlefront series now belongs to EA, but it didn't start that way. Free Radical Design had the development duties in the mid-2000s. In one more instance where development neared the finish line, one of the developers, Michael Barclay, says it got “canceled two yards from the finish line.”

12. Zone of the Enders 3

When Konami announced Zone of the Enders 3, fans became excited to see Kojima return to this universe. Unfortunately, the HD collections didn't sell well upon release. That caused Konami to rethink things, and they ultimately canceled Zone of the Enders 3 during its development.

13. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Patriots

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Patriots made an immediate splash when Ubisoft announced it in 2011. The trailer shown to everyone highlighted a scene in New York City where players had to deal with a group of terrorists calling themselves “True Patriots.” Fans became excited about this potential new entry, but development seemed to have too many issues. In 2014, Ubisoft announced that Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Patriots would not come out and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege would take its place.

14. Phantom Dust

Microsoft announced at E3 2014 that Phantom Dust would get a remake. This excited fans who played the original, as no one expected this announcement. Unfortunately, the project ran into financial trouble, which led the team to cease development on the game, and Darkside Game Studios ultimately closed.

15. Half-Life 2: Episode 3

Valve continues to play a cruel joke on Half-Life fans. The company left many fans hanging with the ending to Half-Life 2: Episode 2 and canceled the third iteration. Valve claimed it needed more direction, which doesn't make much sense. The writer for the game claimed that Half-Life 2: Episode 3 would finish the Half-Life 2 story arc, so developers knew where they wanted to go. However, Valve seems interested in something other than giving fans closure and finishing the story.

16. BioShock

Back at E3 2011, gaming fans learned at Sony's press conference that the PlayStation Vita would receive its own BioShock adventure. At the time, Ken Levine claimed it might surprise people. The game never arrived, and fans must wonder what it would have been like to visit Rapture on Sony's handheld.

17. Agent

Agent from Rockstar Games remains one of the biggest mysteries on this list: a stealth action game developed by Rockstar North, the same people behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Sony announced that Agent would be a PlayStation 3 exclusive. Fans later found out that it would have a Cold War setting. Years passed without any word about this game, and at one point, Sony even needed clarification on its status. Rockstar eventually abandoned the trademark for the game in 2018.

18. Bully 2

The original Bully from Rockstar Games has had fans clamoring for a sequel for many years. At one point, Bully 2 seemed like it would happen, but some mismanagement at the studio prevented the team from finishing it. Rockstar New England had the assignment and had some big ambitions, but they didn't pan out. Even though Bully 2 never arrived in stores, some of its ideas made it into other games, such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Max Payne 3.

19. The Getaway 3

The third entry in The Getaway series showcased what the PlayStation 3 could do. Fans of the series got excited to see another entry, and it looked nice on Sony's “next-gen” console. The Getaway featured an open-world London and played similarly to the Grand Theft Auto series. The cancelation remains a missed opportunity on Sony's part with how big similar open-world games have become.

20. Tekken x Street Fighter

Tekken x Street Fighter seemed like a dream come true for fighting game fans. Two popular fighting franchises joining forces seemed like something that couldn't miss. The original plan had it sitting alongside Street Fighter x Tekken. The project faced many delays over the years, including because the developers didn't want to split the Tekken player base across multiple titles. Fans waited over a decade until Bandai Namco finally confirmed in 2021 that the game wasn't coming.

21. Mercenaries 3: No Limits

The Mercenaries series has a lot of fans due to its fun, open-world nature. EA decided to work on a third entry to the series, but unfortunately, the company shut down Pandemic Studios.

22. Ultima Worlds Online: Origin

Originally called Ultima Online 2, fans learned of its cancelation in March 2001. The game would have included a massively multiplayer online role-playing game that improved upon the standard Ultima Online formula. EA canceled it to provide more support for Ultima Online, a game already out and doing well.

23. System Shock 3

System Shock developed a cult following over the years. The series has had few games but shares DNA with another franchise gamers love, BioShock. The spiritual sequel to System Shock, BioShock came out at a time when no one knew System Shock's fate. In 2019, Warren Spector revealed that work had stopped on System Shock 3.

24. Everquest Next

Everquest Next would have marked the next step forward in the franchise after Everquest II. The president of Daybreak Games, Russell Shanks, announced in 2022 that Everquest Next wouldn't see release after all. Apparently, as the game came together, it failed to meet expectations. After an internal review, they canceled it and moved on to the next project.

25. Immortals: Fenyx Rising 2

Immortals: Fenyx Rising didn't set the world on fire with its release but developed a fan base. The same people responsible for the original had the responsibility to make the sequel. Despite positive reviews, the sales remained soft on the original game. Those light sales contributed to Ubisoft performing an internal review and deciding to put their resources into other projects.

Source: Reddit