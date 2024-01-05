10 Collector Car Bargains of 2024: Hagerty’s Predictions for Future Classics

If you've ever dreamt of owning a piece of automotive history or wondered which classic cars are worth adding to your collection, Hagerty's annual Bull Market List has the insight you need. They provide their best guess for the top collector's cars in 2024 that they believe will be a bargain now and skyrocket in value in the coming years.

Here's a small sneak peek into what may be in store for car collectors in 2024.

1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary – A '80s Icon With Attitude

The Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary is a ride that epitomizes '80s style. It is packed with a roaring 455-horsepower V-12 engine, and this beast rocks the iconic Pagani-designed body strakes and added luxury. It's not for the faint-hearted, and maintenance can bite, but owning this piece of history will take you back in time every time you look at it.

1946–50 Chrysler Town & Country – A Woody Wonder

As World War II ended, the car-hungry masses turned to Chrysler, known for tanks and trucks, to get their wheels rolling again. Chrysler's president, David Wallace, saw the future in wood, leading to the birth of the iconic Town & Country. This rolling art piece boasted a blend of chrome-rococo elegance and robust wooden framing, exuding a unique charm.

2008–13 BMW M3 – A Modern Classic With Soul

With its rev-happy 4.0-liter V-8 engine that screams 8,400 rpm, the M3 delivers a quick acceleration that's hard to match. Despite newer M3 models packing more horsepower, this one feels electric. Technologically advanced with a carbon-fiber roof, adjustable rear differential, and more, it's a masterpiece wrapped in a 3-Series disguise. While depreciation initially made it affordable, interest is surging, and well-maintained examples are climbing in value, marking it as a modern classic in the making.

97–99 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution – The Bat Truck of Off-Roading

This rally-bred gem was born from the heyday of the Paris-Dakar Rally dominance and is not your average SUV. It has an aggressive Bat Truck-inspired design and has an impressive 276-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 engine, which was a rarity for its time. It has several performance upgrades, including double wishbones and Torsen lockers, making it more like a sports car than an SUV.

2011–16 Ferrari FF – A Prancing Horse With a Family-Friendly Twist

The Ferrari FF is a game-changer that defies convention by offering exotic Italian flair with all-wheel drive and four seats. Recently, this car has been sought primarily by Gen Xers and younger collectors. It combines V-12 power, a smooth dual-clutch transmission, an all-wheel drive, and four seats. While it's still depreciating, the FF offers a unique blend of practicality and Ferrari essence that Hagerty expects to appreciate in the long run.

2000–05 Jaguar XKR – Timeless Elegance With V-8 Power

The 2000–05 Jaguar XKR emerged as a grand tourer that combined timeless British elegance with modern performance. Under the hood, a supercharged V-8 engine produced a muscular 370 horsepower, delivering swift acceleration and an intoxicating supercharger whine. This car is a big one for collectors in 2024 as it is a lesser-known model that Hagerty expects to skyrocket in value in the coming years.

1965–70 Chevrolet Impala SS – America's Classic Powerhouse

The Chevrolet Impala SS was named after an African antelope and made its debut in 1958, quickly becoming Chevy's flagship full-size model. In 1961, the SS (Super Sport) option transformed the Impala into a performance legend with powerful V-8 engines like the legendary 409. The fourth-generation Impala, introduced in 1965, set industry sales records. With the top engine options, including the LS1 427 V-8, it packed serious muscle.

1981–86 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler – The Rugged Utility of a Pickup Truck Meets Jeep Fun

The Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler was the offspring of the durable Jeep CJ-7. It was a practical pickup truck that was produced by American Motors from 1981 to 1986. The CJ-8 offered the perfect blend of off-road agility, open-air driving, and a capable cargo bed. Although often powered by modest engines, the Scrambler's iconic Tonka Toy appearance, four-wheel-drive capabilities, and rarity make it highly sought after by collectors.

1964–66 Ford Thunderbird – A Blast From the Jet Age With a Flair for Style

The 1964–66 Ford Thunderbird was affectionately known as the Flair Bird by loyal fans. These iconic vehicles combine the aesthetics of a starfighter with the comfort of a luxury cruiser. These Thunderbirds might not be rockets, but they had an epic aeronautical exterior styling that made you feel cool when you drove them.

1997–02 Plymouth Prowler – A Love Letter to the Hot-Rod Scene

The Plymouth Prowler is the perfect balance between a practical car and a unique vehicle that’s a blast to drive. It was born out of Chrysler's need to rejuvenate the Plymouth brand, and Plymouth made it a daring and bizarre concept that actually made its way to the showroom floor. Its iconic hot-rod-inspired design and innovative use of materials make this car a top pick for collectors in 2024.