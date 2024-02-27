New Study Reveals the Allure of the Top 10 Countries for Long-Term Residence

According to the World Bank Organization, approximately 184 million individuals, or 2.3 percent of the world’s population, live outside their country of nationality. The movement of people intersects with pressing issues like climate change and demographic shifts.

As headlines resonate with mass migrations, it is also crucial to recognize what motivations lead individuals to migrate. Some seek economic prosperity and cultural exchange. At the same time, others are bound by an unwavering attachment to their homeland. But even taking that into account, people are still more or less likely to move from certain countries.

Top 10 Countries People Don’t Want To Move From

A recent study from Top Move analyzes emigration data, happiness rankings, quality of life indexes, and cost of living statistics to identify the top countries that people overwhelmingly choose not to leave.

1. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) tops the list of countries with the highest retention rates, with 99.37%, captivating its population of almost 10 million residents. It offers a high quality of life with a low unemployment rate — 2.7% — low crime rates, mental health awareness campaigns, strategic urban planning, job opportunities, cultural attractions, tax benefits, and visionary leadership.

2. Japan

Japan, with a population of 123 million, secures the second spot on the list with an impressive 98.95% retention rate. Cultural ties foster a profound sense of belonging, while a holistic living experience, affordable expenses, and low crime rates make residents feel secure and connected.

Japan’s economic prowess and focus on innovation offer various career opportunities, and its harmonious blend of modernity and natural beauty appeals to those seeking a high quality of life.

3. Germany

Germany, with a population of 83 million, claims the third spot with a 98.56% retention rate. The country offers a satisfying living experience, balancing high-quality amenities with a reasonable cost of living.

Germany’s commitment to safety, evident in low crime rates and orderly communities, reinforces the residents’ choice to stay. As a global economic powerhouse, Germany provides career opportunities, further enticing its population.

4. United States

The United States (U.S.), home to a population of almost 340 million, secures the fourth position with a 98.50% retention rate. Diverse cultural ties and a strong national identity contribute to a great sense of belonging.

The country offers satisfying living experiences, economic opportunities, and career prospects, making it an attractive destination. Despite a higher cost of living, the U.S. remains appealing to stay.

5. Australia

Australia, boasting a population of 26 million, stands as the fifth country with a 96.22% retention rate. The nation offers high life expectancy, quality education, and a thriving income per capita.

The unemployment rate of 3.8% indicates that Australia provides ample job opportunities for its residents. Ultimately, the country’s unique natural wonders, including world heritage sites like the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, add to its allure, making Australian people stay.

6. Denmark

Denmark, with a population of almost 6 million, claims the sixth position with a 95.77% retention rate. The country fosters fellowship through its cultural identity and societal values, creating a deep sense of connection.

Denmark provides a high-quality living experience, earning recognition as the second-happiest country with the second-highest quality of life. Despite having the highest cost of living on the list, the allure of Denmark is due to its commitment to safety, social cohesion, and a balanced lifestyle.

7. Finland

Finland, home to a population of 5 million, secures the seventh position with a 94.59% retention rate. The country cultivates a deep sense of belonging through its cultural heritage and commitment to societal well-being.

Finland consistently ranks as the world’s happiest country with a high quality of life, making it an attractive destination. Despite a 5.41% emigration rate, most stay due to the safety, social harmony, and a comprehensive welfare system. The residents find fulfillment in the nation’s commitment to education, innovation, and a balanced lifestyle, contributing to its appeal as a place to call home.

8. Sweden

Sweden, housing a population of almost 11 million, claims the eighth position with a 93.55% retention rate. The nation fosters a strong connection among its residents through cultural ties and a commitment to societal well-being.

Despite having one of the lowest living costs on this list, Sweden attracts a diverse population due to its high quality of life, ranking as the sixth happiest country. The 6.45% emigration rate indicates Sweden’s appeal, driven by factors such as economic performance, government efficiency, business productivity, and infrastructure.

9. Austria

Austria, home to almost 9 million people, secures the ninth position with a 93.44% retention rate. Austria has a strong economy with low unemployment and competitive salaries, particularly in the tourism, finance, and engineering sectors.

The country ranks as one of the safest countries in the world due to low crime rates and strong law enforcement. The high quality of life also contributes to the people of Austria choosing to stay. For example, only 5% of Austrians work more than 50 hours per week, below the global average of 10%.

10. Netherlands

The Netherlands, with a population of almost 18 million, secures the tenth position with an 88.65% retention rate. The nation ranks as the fifth happiest country with the highest quality of life and offers a compelling living experience.

Despite an 11.35% emigration rate, most residents choose to stay due to its low unemployment rate and competitive salaries in the science, technology, and finance sectors. The Netherlands consistently ranks among the world’s safest countries due to low crime rates and strong law enforcement. The Netherlands also commits to a better life, with shorter working hours and strong communities, making it a destination for long-term residence.

Factors That Shape Individuals To Migrate

Vicki Franz relocated internationally thrice and interviewed 145 expats about their migratory motivations. Franz elaborates on why people move, “Mostly, it's the allure of a better life. Take the U.S., for example. Despite its stability and high incomes, many Americans are searching for that elusive work-life balance. It's all about shaking up the daily grind, finding time to breathe, and enjoying life after the 9-to-5.”

Jen Barnett, co-founder of Expatsi, has polled over 60,000 Americans on why they want to migrate. Barnett explains, “Our data shows that most people move for positive reasons, like experiencing adventure and personal growth. Still, there are factors driving them out of the United States as well, like the divisive political climate or the cost of living.”

The study highlights the significance of factors like quality of life, safety, economic opportunities, and cultural ties in influencing individuals' decisions to migrate or stay in a particular country. Experts point out that factors like work-life balance, personal growth, and political stability can influence individuals' decisions to move or stay.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.