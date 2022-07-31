Top 15 Easy Jobs That Pay Well This Year

Can you imagine working comfortably at your own pace and earning a good income? This doesn't have to be a pipe dream. Everyone can have easy jobs that pay well, and here's where to look.

A high-paying job is not difficult to define, but easy can mean different things to different people. Depending on your circumstances, preference, and know-how, answering surveys, driving an Uber, or editing a book can be easy.

The bottom line is engaging in suitable work that offers less stress, more work-life balance, and a satisfying paycheck. Fortunately, many jobs fit the bill. Read on for helpful tips for your job hunt.

Top 15 Easy Jobs That Pay Well

A job that isn't too demanding has a good schedule, offers excellent benefits, and pays well. It sounds like a dream.

Everyone wants an easy job that pays well because it requires less effort. You want to avoid odd jobs and leave more time for other activities with friends and family. No one wants to toil away at a nine-to-five job that drains them and repeats the same cycle all year.

Working hard does pay off but working smarter and taking care of your physical and mental health are much more important nowadays. An easy job that pays well allows you to be more relaxed and have a good quality of life without your bank account taking a hit.

Here are the top 15 easy jobs that pay well.

1. Transcriptionist

Average annual salary: $49,400

Transcribing is one of the easiest jobs, assuming you have no trouble understanding different accents and speaking paces.

As a transcriptionist, you will be responsible for converting audio or video documentation into written text. As you listen to audio recordings or watch videos, you have to transcribe or write down what is said, and provide a clean, proofread, and grammatically-correct document.

As a transcriptionist, you earn almost $50,000 per year. The flexibility of transcription work is great since you can do it at home and at your chosen time.

2. Notary Public

Average annual salary: $43,388

To become a notary public, you must go through the proper training procedures, which costs less than $100. After the training, you will have to do an exam, and upon passing that exam, you will have to get an official seal from the state.

A notary public is responsible for ensuring that people are whom they say they are in documents. For example, if Mr. A has signed a contract, you must verify that Mr. A is really the right person and not someone else.

3. Blogger

Average annual salary: $46,982

It doesn't cost much to start a blog, but you can make plenty of money blogging. In addition, bloggers have a relatively stress-free job, and you can work from wherever you want.

The catch here is that making money blogging will take time, and your website won't be successful overnight.

On the bright side, you don't need a degree or multiple years of experience. You can learn to start your website, pursue your passion, and earn money blogging. Here are some tips on how to start your blog.

4. Personal Trainer

Average annual salary: $40,700

Being a personal trainer is a great way to help others while ensuring that you also stay fit. You don't need a degree or a certification to become a personal trainer. However, trainers who are certified nutritionists or have a degree in sports science make more.

So getting a certification will give you a better chance of making money. In addition, you will help your clients work out, make sure their form is okay, create a workout and diet plan, and ensure that they achieve their goals within the designated time.

5. Translator

Average annual salary: $49,110

If you're bilingual or are fluent in a second language, being a translator is a great opportunity. A language degree is not required to do this job, but make sure you know a language well before you start working as a translator.

Being a translator is an easy job when you know a second or third language. You will translate documents from one language to another, transcribe, and more. It's even more fun if you think of it as a game, you have to match the right words and make sure the result is error-free.

6. Social Media Manager

Average annual salary: $62,340

Every company has a social media page nowadays. Those pages must be maintained and regularly updated to attract healthy and organic traffic. That is where a social media manager comes in.

Social media managers get paid to post content, handle marketing, develop and implement strategies, and more. Being a social media manager doesn't require much experience.

However, you need to know your way around social media applications and how their algorithms work. It's also doable through your mobile.

7. Proofreading

Average annual salary: $46,010

Proofreading and editing are excellent jobs for making money online. You can work anywhere, anytime. You can make money from home doing this.

It doesn't have many prerequisites, except being good with language. If you have writing or editing experience, that will be a plus point. In addition, your previous work will serve as a CV and help you get better-paying jobs.

As a proofreader, your job will be to go through articles and documents with a fine-tooth comb, root out typos and minor grammatical mistakes and fix them.

Some might not think this is one of the easiest jobs out there, but if you have the necessary skills, work remotely, and have control over your schedule may make this option a breeze.

8. Flight Attendant

Average annual salary: $61,640

Want to travel around the world and get paid for it? Flight attendants get to do exactly that and make a decent living.

This job can carry a bit of stress, but that primarily depends on the passengers you serve. Usually, they are calm and well-mannered, but you can encounter the occasional oddball.

To become a flight attendant, you'll have to complete your high school education at a minimum. You then must apply for the job, pass the interviews, go through the training and get a certificate of demonstrated proficiency.

After that, you are up and away! You'll have to ensure the passengers are comfortable, help them with boarding, resolve any problems they may face during the flight, provide food and drinks, and more.

9. Massage Therapist

Average annual salary: $46,910

Being a massage therapist can be physically demanding, but you get used to it with time. Plus, helping others and knowing that you've eased their pain is a feeling like no other.

To be a massage therapist, you'll have to enroll in a massage therapy program, apply for your license and pass the examination. After that, you'll have to get your state license, and then you're a fully certified massage therapist ready to work and start earning.

10. Librarian

Average annual salary: $61,190

It's always peaceful and quiet in the library whether you're there to study or looking for a new read. It's one of the best places to work simply due to these factors.

To become a librarian, you will need a degree in library sciences. Only after that will you be able to apply for a job as a librarian.

The duties of a librarian are to manage the library, keep the records up to date, guide the visitors towards the information they need, and more. Besides that, libraries also hold events such as book readings and signings, which can be fun.

11. House Painter

Average annual salary: $45,590

While there is no degree you can get to be a house painter, there are apprenticeships in vocational schools for licenses, which some employers may require. But generally, this is a job where you learn as you go. Painting can be therapeutic, and it's great for your mental health. You spend your day painting multiple walls and other surfaces while listening to music or just being in the moment. On top of that, you make quite good money.

12. Medical Lab Technician

Average annual salary: $57,800

The job description of a medical lab technician is to run different kinds of tests, make reports, and forward them to their respective departments.

It's a straightforward job with fixed schedules and set procedures that you have to follow. Providing a stable routine makes this occupation one of the least stress-inducing jobs, enabling you to earn a decent monthly income.

To become a medical lab technician, you must complete a two-year degree and pass an examination that will give you the necessary certification. You can take that certification exam either through the ASCP (American Society of Clinical Pathology) Board of Certification or AMT (American Medical Technologists).

13. Copywriting

Average annual salary: $59,510

Copywriting is one of the highest-paid forms of writing. You don't need a certification to be a copywriter. However, experience in freelance writing or working for an organization as a writer will boost your chances of landing a well-paying job.

A copywriter is responsible for writing promotional and marketing content for the company. Good writing and grammatical skills are crucial, as the written content is responsible for driving traffic towards the desired website or social media account.

14. Sales Representative

Average annual salary: $102,750

A sales representative is responsible for establishing connections and making sales. If you're social and love going out, this is the perfect job for you.

You'll interface with prospective buyers and convince them that this product or service is right for them and their company. The most important thing is to form connections – the rest follows from there.

In some sales roles, you may need a technical or medical degree since you need to know the products and services and what the competition is bringing to the market. So understanding all of these things is very important.

15. Software Tester

Average annual salary: $110,140

The job of a software tester is a simple one. Whatever software companies or organizations will develop, you'll have to test it for bugs, how robust it is, its scalability, responsiveness, and then report it back.

A background in computer science or IT will help you land such jobs. In addition, jobs in the computer field give you a lot of space and relaxation so you can work from home and make money.

Frequently Asked Questions – Easy Jobs That Pay Well

What Is the Easiest but Well Paid Job?

Being a transcriptionist may be the easiest well-paid job. You earn an average of $49,400 annually by typing out the audio you listen to. It doesn't matter where you do the work, so if you're looking to work from an exotic destination, that's perfectly possible with this job.

What Is the Easiest Job in the World?

There are plenty of easy jobs out there. If you are a creative thinker, plenty of invention companies buy ideas if you enjoy thinking about new ideas. There are plenty of people who have an invention idea but no money. Selling your invention ideas to companies is an easy way to get some extra cash.

What Can I Do Sitting at Home to Earn Money?

Sitting at home is a misnomer since, technically, you will be doing work while seated. That said, many easy jobs are available for you. You can participate in online surveys, work as a housesitter, or play games on your phone to earn money.

Conclusion – Easy Jobs That Pay Well

You can land well-paying easy jobs by first researching about them, picking one that best suits you, and then cultivating your skill set towards that. Rather than just waltzing to an interview, identifying and playing up your relevant skills and prior experience will significantly boost your chances of getting an easy job that pays well.

In today's tech-driven economy, many jobs can be done remotely and at the worker's own pace. Therefore, job seekers can opt for easy occupations. Fortunately, many jobs offer a good income. Happy job hunting!

More Articles by Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Courtesy of iStock Photos.