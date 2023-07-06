25 End of The World Movies That Score a Perfect 10/10

There's something intriguing, yet terrifying, about the end of the world. We all secretly wonder how humanity would fare when faced with imminent destruction, and many filmmakers have explored this. Movieholics on an online community shared their thoughts on the most brilliant movies about the end of the world — here are 25 of them.

1. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Kicking off our list is George Miller's adrenaline-pumping masterpiece. Strap yourself in for a high-octane chase through a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron deliver intense performances. This film revs the excitement with its breathtaking action sequences and stunning visuals.

2. Children of Men (2006)

Alfonso Cuarón takes us to a world where infertility has ravaged humanity. Clive Owen plays a man entrusted with protecting the last pregnant woman on Earth. This thought-provoking film combines gripping storytelling, heart-stopping suspense, and stunning cinematography.

3. 28 Days Later (2002)

Danny Boyle revitalized the zombie genre with this thrilling infection flick. A deadly virus ravages the UK, leaving humanity in a desperate fight for survival. 28 Days Later keeps you on the edge of your seat with its breakneck pace, chilling atmosphere, and visceral scares.

4. WALL-E (2008)

Pixar shows us that love and hope can thrive even amidst the ruins. In this animation, a lonely robot named WALL-E embarks on a space odyssey to save humanity from its own negligence. While at it, it meets another robot, and they both fall in love, willing to alter the fate of humankind together. With its heartwarming story and stunning animation, this film is a testament to the power of resilience.

5. The Road (2009)

Cormac McCarthy's bleak novel finds its way onto the silver screen with haunting precision. Viggo Mortensen delivers a gut-wrenching performance as a father guiding his son through a desolate, post-apocalyptic landscape where cannibals have menaced the streets. The Road is a poignant exploration of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable adversity, of how far we can go to survive.

6. Snowpiercer (2013)

The entire concept of this movie drew me to it in the first place: the Earth has suddenly frozen, and everyone is dying. The only survivors are those stuck in a moving train that circumnavigates the globe. We can only describe this movie as a dystopian masterpiece from Bong Joon-ho.

7. Dawn of The Dead (2004)

With this movie, Zack Snyder reimagines George A. Romero's classic, which injects fresh life into the zombie genre. A group of survivors takes refuge in a shopping mall, fighting off hordes of the undead as an epidemic is turning the world into a giant zombie continent. This thrilling and gory film keeps you entertained from start to finish.

8. Melancholia (2011)

Lars von Trier explores the psychological impact of an impending collision with a rogue planet. Kirsten Dunst delivers a mesmerizing performance as a bride grappling with depression while the world faces its demise. Melancholia is melancholic in tone and premise, with a visually stunning and emotionally haunting experience.

9. War of The Worlds (2005)

Steven Spielberg takes H.G. Wells' classic tale of alien invasion and brings it crashing into the 21st century. Tom Cruise leads the charge in this high-stakes battle for survival against extraterrestrial conquerors.

10. Dr. Strangelove (1964)

This dark comedy, directed by Stanley Kubrick, satirizes the political tensions of the Cold War. Peter Sellers shines in multiple roles as the world teeters on the brink of nuclear destruction. This satirical gem provides biting humor and timeless commentary on the absurdities of war.

11. The Book of Eli (2010)

Watch Denzel Washington deliver a riveting performance as a lone wanderer trying to protect a sacred book in a post-apocalyptic world. We all know the force that Denzel Washington is, so you can't expect anything less than an exceptional performance in this action-packed movie. The storyline follows the tale of survival and faith, which keeps one engaged with style and thought-provoking narrative.

12. Shaun of The Dead (2004)

Who says the end of the world can't be funny? Edgar Wright blends zombies and comedy in this hilarious British romp, with two men fighting off the undead with charm and wit. Shaun of the Dead is an absolute riot you don't want to miss.

13. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

What happens the day after tomorrow? It's entertaining in every way to watch Roland Emmerich unleash a climate disaster on the big screen. As catastrophic weather events plunge the world into chaos, humanity must confront its own destructive actions. With its eye-popping visuals and thrilling set pieces, this film will have you questioning your carbon footprint.

14. Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan takes us on an epic journey through space and time. Here, Matthew McConaughey playing an ex-NASA pilot leads a desperate mission to find a habitable planet for humanity. The whole idea of the movie, it seems, was to transport us to the farthest reaches of our imagination, and we can't say that it didn't succeed at that.

15. I Am Legend (2007)

Will Smith stars as the last man on Earth in this chilling sci-fi/horror movie. I Am Legend is an adaptation of Richard Matheson's novel of the same title. Set in a post-apocalyptic New York City overrun by vampires, Smith's performance is hauntingly captivating. We watch Will Smith, who plays Robert Neville, ransack through all possible means to reverse the effects of a plaguing virus to the point of using his own immune blood.

16. The Matrix (1999)

While it may not depict the traditional end of the world, the Wachowski siblings' mind-bending sci-fi masterpiece immerses us in a dystopian reality controlled by intelligent machines. Keanu Reeves' iconic portrayal of Neo, the chosen one, propels us into a world of virtual simulations and philosophical pondering.

17. Cloverfield (2008)

J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves come together to deliver a found-footage monster movie that grips you from the first frame until the last. As a colossal creature wreaks havoc on New York City, a group of friends fights for survival. This innovative take on the genre injects a fresh dose of intensity and suspense.

18. Seeking a Friend for The End of The World (2012)

This offbeat romantic comedy stars Steve Carell and Keira Knightley as two strangers who embark on a road trip in the final days before an asteroid collides with Earth. Before now, Dodge (Steve Carell) has just ended his marriage with his wife. As both characters navigate the chaos around them, they discover unexpected connections and the true meaning of companionship.

19. These Final Hours (2013)

In this Australian apocalyptic thriller, a self-centered man named James finds himself amid the world's final hours before a cataclysmic event. As chaos and despair reign, he embarks on a journey of redemption and self-discovery. These Final Hours is a gripping and emotionally charged film that explores the depths of humanity when faced with imminent doom.

20. Zombieland (2009)

This horror-comedy takes us on a wild ride through a world overrun by zombies. Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin form an unlikely group of survivors who navigate a post-apocalyptic America with humor and plenty of zombie-slaying skills. It's a hilarious and gore-filled joyride from start to finish.

21. The Day The Earth Stood Still (1951)

This classic sci-fi film follows an extraterrestrial visitor who arrives on Earth to deliver a powerful message about humanity's destructive nature. The movie features thought-provoking themes and a memorable performance by Michael Rennie.

22. Take Shelter (2011)

Michael Shannon delivers a mesmerizing performance as a man plagued by apocalyptic visions. As he obsessively builds a shelter, he grapples with his sanity and the potential destruction looming on the horizon. A contributor notes that this psychological thriller keeps you on edge, questioning the boundaries between reality and delusion.

23. A Quiet Place (2018)

In a world terrorized by blind creatures that hunt using sound, a family must navigate their lives in absolute silence. Directed by John Krasinski, who also stars alongside his wife, Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place masterfully uses silence as a tension-building tool, delivering an emotionally rich experience.

24. Threads (1984)

This harrowing British TV movie depicts the aftermath of a nuclear war and its devastating impact on society. With its realistic portrayal of the consequences of nuclear conflict, Threads coldly reminds us of the horrors of war and the fragility of civilization.

25. The Mist (2007)

Based on Stephen King‘s novella, this psychological horror film explores the horrors unleashed when a mysterious mist descends upon a small town. In the movie are survivors who take refuge in a supermarket. There, they face not only the deadly creatures lurking outside but also the darkness within human nature. The film's ending is a gut-wrenching twist that lingers for a long time.

Source: Reddit.