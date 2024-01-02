Top 25 Family-Friendly Video Games

Thousands of video games arrive on the market every year. Gaming has become a medium that has something for everyone. Whether someone enjoys a first-person shooter, building a city, or matching three objects of the same color, a game exists for everyone. Family-friendly games become really important when young kids express an interest in gaming but aren't quite old enough to play something like Call of Duty. With that being the case, we compiled a list of some of the best games to play with the family.

1. Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features several characters from both the Disney and Pixar universes. This game takes place in Dreamlight Valley and finds itself in the “life simulation” category. For those who might not know what that means, think of Animal Crossing to get a general idea. Disney Dreamlight Valley features nonlinear gameplay that allows the player to explore the world, gather resources, interact with some of your favorite characters, and more. Building up friendships becomes essential, and that can happen by giving your friends gifts, regularly interacting with them, and helping them solve a problem. Disney Dreamlight Valley also features a story to follow which will allow the whole family to get immersed in the world.

2. Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm features kart racing action with some of their most iconic characters. Like the Mario Kart series, Disney Speedstorm has the player racing on Disney-inspired tracks with powerups available on the tracks, giving the lucky recipient an advantage in the race. Some of the characters in the game include Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Ariel, Mike Wazowski, Beast, and more. Disney Speedstorm features single and multiplayer action, allowing the whole family to play together. Different types of races include “Classic,” “Single Skill,” “Fog Challenge,” and more.

3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings whimsy and joy to the platforming scene. Unlike Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Bros. Wonder features side-scrolling gameplay with a twist. New powerups dot the landscape, such as a fruit that will transport Mario into an elephant. Each level also features a “Wonder Flower,” which unexpectedly changes the stage. For example, the iconic green pipes can come to life and start moving with the music.

Another instance has Mario riding the back of a dragon through the level. Nintendo let their creativity come out in full force here, transforming Mario's newest adventure in ways no one has seen before. Super Mario Bros. Wonder also features some multiplayer action, but not in the traditional sense. Other players will be running through the same levels at the same time. If Mario gets knocked out, one of these other players has a few moments to revive him before the player has to start over at the most recent checkpoint. It works really well and saves frustration during some of the more challenging aspects of the game.

4. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The newest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank franchise, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart brought some new ideas to the table. In addition to controlling Ratchet, new characters, such as Rivet, a female lombax, debut in this game. The game opens up with everyone celebrating Ratchet & Clank's accomplishments, but it doesn't take long before everything goes wrong. A device called the Dimensionator accidentally gets used, opening dimensional rifts. It doesn't take long before Ratchet and his crew get sucked into an alternate dimension and need to figure out how to fix this new problem. The bright and vibrant color palette, smooth gameplay, and heartwarming story of friendship and family make this an ideal game to experience with the whole family.

5. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

This collection of Lego video games features all nine episodes of Luke Skywalker's story. That means someone can start the game and play Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace or jump ahead and play Star Wars Episode VII – The Force Awakens. Players can start with any of the trilogies, starting at the beginning of each one. Some of the planets players get to visit include Naboo, Hoth, Endor, Dagobah, and more. With the cute Lego aesthetic and a lighthearted approach to the Skywalker story, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can be the perfect game to play with young aspiring Jedi.

6. Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey takes place in a 3D environment, which gives players more freedom than the side-scrolling games. In this adventure, Mario must travel across kingdoms to prevent Bowser from marrying Peach. Mario's hat also gets in on the fun in Super Mario Odyssey. Mario's hat can function as a platform or weapon by throwing it at enemies. At times, Mario can even “capture” enemies, meaning he can possess them. A great example of this involves capturing a “Bullet Bill” to be able to fly across a big gap. Mario games will always be an excellent choice for family-friendly entertainment, and the new concepts utilized here, such as using Mario's hat, ensure a fun time for all ages.

7. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Now owned by Microsoft, thanks to the recent Activision Blizzard King acquisition, Spyro started as a PlayStation franchise on the original PlayStation console. The first three games make up this collection, which means a whole new generation can experience these games for the first time, in addition to those looking for a trip down memory lane. This trilogy of games features platforming action as a purple dragon named Spyro. Players also have a sidekick named Sparx that showcases how much health Spyro has, in addition to having a limited number of attacks to help defend our favorite purple dragon. The colorful worlds and family-friendly cast of characters make this trilogy a great addition to the list.

8. Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley features family-friendly gameplay as the player tries to run a farm and build relationships with other villagers. Everyday tasks such as cooking, fishing, and more need to get done to help the farm prosper. Stardew Valley also has procedurally generated caves full of resources to help the town and your overall goals. Developing relationships will also be key, potentially leading to your character falling in love with someone, getting married, and starting a family of their own. Learning what it takes to run a virtual family farm and work together with your community makes Stardew Valley a great way to spend time with family.

9. Sackboy: A Big Adventure

A cute platformer featuring Sackboy from the LittleBigPlanet franchise, Sackboy: A Big Adventure transitions from 2.5D platforming to a full 3D game. This game features a world map that allows players to decide what to do next. As stages get completed and collectibles found, new areas will become available. This game also features powerups in certain instances, such as a grappling hook and a boomerang. Unlike the LittleBigPlanet franchise, Sackboy: A Big Adventure does not include a creation mode. With a cute cast of characters, colorful worlds, and some musical stages that will get everyone in the groove, Sackboy: A Big Adventure will always be a great addition to any family-friendly lineup.

10. Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 involves racing through Mexico in an open-world setting. Players can explore many different environments, including the tropical coast, a jungle, a swamp, a canyon, the urban city of Guanajuato, and much more. Forza Horizon 5 controls like an arcade racer, allowing gamers to do almost anything. Being involved in a race doesn't mean the player must stay on the road with the open-world setting allowing shortcuts. Many different collectibles and secrets dot the landscape as well. Forza Horizon 5 does feature a story the player can go through, but once the opening act finishes, the player can go off and explore the world if that seems more important. The Forza Horizon series remains an excellent choice for family-friendly content, allowing players to explore different countries and immerse themselves in those respective cultures.

11. Costume Quest

Taking place on Halloween, Costume Quest revolves around two kids who have moved into a new neighborhood. Their parents want the kids to make new friends, so the two kids figure dressing up for Halloween might be a great way to do that. The player chooses which of the two kids to control. It doesn't take long before the kid the player didn't choose gets taken, and now the player must save him and get back home before curfew. The kids' costumes have an effect in battle, allowing them to transform while fighting. Wearing Halloween costumes, going trick or treating, and trying to get everyone home by curfew make for quite a fun game for the whole family.

12. Minecraft Dungeons

A bit different than the traditional Minecraft experience, Minecraft Dungeons features dungeon-crawling action with a hack-and-slash style of combat. The building and mining aspect from standard Minecraft do not exist in this game. Instead, players explore procedurally-generated dungeons with randomly generated monsters while trying to look for secrets and solve puzzles simultaneously. Minecraft Dungeons has online multiplayer and four-player local gameplay, which means a family can have a blast going through these dungeons together.

13. Rocket League

The concept of Rocket League revolves around something that should be familiar to everybody: playing soccer. The twist in Rocket League features cars replacing people on the field. Players drive all over the field, “kicking” the ball, trying to score a point in the goal. The idea sounds crazy, but it works really well. The cars in Rocket League can also jump, boost, and fly a bit to either score that goal or prevent your opponent from getting a point. Matches usually last around five minutes, making it the perfect game to pick up and play with your family for a few minutes.

14. Overcooked 2

Overcooked 2 has solo gameplay, but the real fun begins with having too many cooks in the kitchen in the multiplayer mode. Up to four people can team up to prepare, cook, and serve food in some wacky restaurants. Doing all of that includes chopping vegetables, cooking meat, combining them in a particular order to make different dishes, serving those dishes, and more. This must get done with a clock ticking down so the pressure mounts in the kitchen. It can be easy to mess up by burning the food or grabbing the wrong ingredients for the next order, so everyone has to stay on their toes. Overcooked 2 showcases how that old saying about having too many cooks in the kitchen can lead to funny and entertaining results.

15. Rayman Legends

A fun platformer for all ages, up to four players can play Rayman Legends at a time and go through levels simultaneously. While going through these levels, players will want to free Teensies. By doing so, new worlds will become available. Rayman Legends features over 120 levels, which includes 40 levels from Rayman Origins. Some of these levels include remixed versions of the original. Rayman Legends also features challenges, such as collecting a certain number of something within a specified time period. The colorful palette, cast of characters, and the ability for multiple people to play at once make this an easy game to recommend for families.

16. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The most recent entry in the popular Mario Kart franchise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, includes all the content from Mario Kart 8 and new material. New characters not found in the original also show up in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, such as King Boo, Bowser Jr., and the Inklings from Splatoon. In addition to the traditional gameplay, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe features an updated battle mode. If someone has family members who don't live in the same house, everyone can play together using the game's multiplayer mode. Additionally, members of the Nintendo Switch Online Membership + Expansion Pack tier receive free downloadable content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

17. Kingdom Hearts

A collaboration between Disney and Square Enix, Kingdom Hearts does a great job of combining those two universes. The first title in the Kingdom Hearts series has Final Fantasy characters interacting with iconic Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Donald, Minnie, and more. Players travel through different Disney worlds throughout the game to find King Mickey and stop Disney villains from achieving their collective goal. When Square Enix and Disney unveiled this project, it took fans by surprise but it's turned into an entertaining franchise for all ages.

18. Just Dance

A game that invites players to get off the couch and dance to the latest hits, Just Dance can be a fun party game with friends or family. A new Just Dance game arrives on the market every year, featuring current songs topping the charts that year and some classics that never go out of style. Multiple people can play at once to try and complete songs and determine the best dancer in the family.

19. Splatoon 3

Nintendo's answer to the popular third-person shooter genre has existed for a while. Splatoon 3 features family-friendly action with a cute aesthetic and paint. Instead of shooting the opposition with bullets or some other kind of explosive, players not only shoot their opponents with paint but also need to cover the arena in their team's color. The way to victory revolves around scoring more points than the other team, so be sure to paint over your enemy's territory as much as possible while defending your turf. If someone in your family has shown interest in shooters but a violent game isn't appropriate, Splatoon 3 will be the answer to satisfy everyone.

20. Tetris Effect: Connected

Tetris has been around for a long time. One of the newest iterations in this popular franchise, Tetris Effect, puts a modern twist on the original formula. A few years back, Tetris Effect: Connected arrived on consoles and PC with a new cooperative multiplayer mode and a competitive mode. This new era of Tetris adds themes and music across 30 different stages. This allows the gameplay in each level to be in sync with the beat of the music, adding an additional challenge.

21. Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars combines some of the best boards from the original trilogy and 100 minigames to play. Each game features four characters on the board, with either four people playing or a combination of people and bots. The game's objective revolves around collecting stars, but that becomes much easier said than done. Even when someone has collected a star, it can still get stolen later, so strategy (and some luck) can be important in this game. A turn consists of rolling virtual dice and then moving the appropriate amount of spots. Once everyone has had a turn, a mini-game starts where everyone competes to win. The entire adventure can be fun for families to play as everyone tries to ensure victory.

22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons starts the player out on their own island. It becomes your responsibility to build a life and turn the island into somewhere people want to live. Tom Nook provides the player with a tent to start, but eventually, players can earn enough to purchase a house and decorate it. Players must learn how to live off the land by planting fruit, gathering and crafting items, and working with others to achieve their goals. To have a successful island where others want to live, the player must also establish relationships with current residents, hopefully leading to more moving in.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons also utilizes the real-world calendar throughout the year. For example, when winter arrives in the real world, it will be winter in your game. The wildlife can also act according to the calendar, as fish that might be available during the summer will disappear in the winter. Players can also visit their friends' islands to get inspiration or allow visitors to visit their island to show off.

23. Lego 2K Drive

A cart racing game utilizing the Lego license, Lego 2K Drive features racing from the third-person perspective. The game has many different regions to explore and even some environmental destructibility. Players can create their vehicles utilizing Lego blocks, customizing to their heart's content. If customizing to that extent isn't your cup of tea, other options also exist. Vehicles in the game can also transform depending on the terrain of the race. Lego 2K Drive features normal types of gameplay such as split screen, online, and more.

24. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

One of the biggest crossover fighting games ever developed, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features fighters from Nintendo franchises — Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Capcom, Sega, and more. Fighters include Mario, Link, Mega Man, Sonic, Pikachu, Solid Snake, Sora, Sephiroth, and many more. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features platform fighting gameplay for up to eight people. The primary objective revolves around trying to be the last person standing while knocking your opponents out of the fighting area, often launching them off the screen. Different items, such as a fire flower, a green shell, or a super scope, pop up for use throughout the round. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate provides a lot of family-friendly fun utilizing some of the biggest franchises in the industry.

25. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening on the Nintendo Switch features a colorful and cute aesthetic for all ages. Link gets stranded on an island after his ship gets caught in a storm. An island resident named Marin rescues Link and sets him on a journey to collect eight instruments. Like other games in this franchise, the adventure occurs in a semi-open world. Throughout the adventure, players will find numerous dungeons to go through and fun side quests to complete. Players will even see some characters from the Mario franchise make an appearance. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, with its puzzle-based gameplay and fun cast of characters, makes it a fun adventure for all ages.