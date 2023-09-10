Unforgettable Style: 20 Women Who Define Elegance

by
AUCKLAND, NZ - OCTOBER 30: The Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle) visiting Auckland's Viaduct Harbour during her first Royal Tour in New Zealand on October, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Celebrity fashion is always a sight to see, but who takes the crown for the most fashionable women this year?

Who's Got The Best Style?

Common Cents Mom compiled a list of the most stylish celebs of 2022 based on the monthly search volume for each celebrity's style.

Beyonce

beyonce MSN 1
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Beyonce received 8,900 average monthly searches for her style, putting her at #20.

Meghan Markle

meghan markle MSN 1
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Meghan received 9,530 average monthly searches for her style in 2022.

Michelle Obama

michelle obama MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Michelle Obama received 10,180 average monthly searches for her style in 2022.

Hailey Bieber

hailey bieber MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Hailey Bieber received 10,350 average monthly searches for her style in 2022.

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Kylie Jenner received 10,800 average monthly searches for her style in 2022.

Britney Spears

britney spears 1 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Britney Spears received 11,120 average monthly searches for her style in 2022.

Lizzo

lizzo MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Lizzo received 11,540 average monthly searches for her style in 2022

Doja Cat

doja cat MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Doja Cat received 11,810 average monthly searches for her style in 2022.

Rihanna

rihanna MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Rihanna received 11,960 average monthly searches for her style in 2022.

Audrey Hepburn

audrey hepburn MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Audrey Hepburn received 12,150 average monthly searches for her style in 2022.

Bella Hadid

bella hadid MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Bella Hadid received 12,550 average monthly searches for her style in 2022. Bella ranks the highest on this list for her street style, and the term “Bella Hadid street style” was searched an average of 3,400 times each month.

9. Princess Diana

princess diana MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Princess Diana received 14,160 average monthly searches for her style in 2022. Despite the fact that Diana passed away in 1997, “Princess Diana outfits” is still searched around 4,100 times every month.

Kate Middleton

kate middleton MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Kate Middleton received 14,300 average monthly searches for her style in 2022. “Kate Middleton style” receives an average of 2,700 monthly searches.

Kendall Jenner

kendall jenner MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Kendall Jenner received 17,350 average monthly searches for her style in 2022. Kendall ranked the highest for the term “Kendall Jenner dress”, which racked up an average of 5,900 monthly views.

Olivia Rodrigo

olivia rodrigo MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Olivia Rodrigo received 17,760 average monthly searches for her style in 2022. “Olivia Rodrigo outfits” was searched 6,500 times globally and the term “Olivia Rodrigo dress” was searched 5,300 times monthly, on average.

Lady Gaga

lady gaga MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Lady Gaga received 18,600 average monthly searches for her style in 2022. “Lady Gaga outfits” was searched 13,000 times a month, on average.

Kim Kardashian

kim k MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Kim Kardashian received 19,600 average monthly searches for her style in 2022. “Kim Kardashian dress” was searched 5,500 times, on average.

Billie Eilish

billie eilish MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Billie Eilish received 21,560 average monthly searches for her style in 2022. “Billie Eilish outfits” was searched 8,800 times, on average.

Ariana Grande

ariana grande MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Ariana Grande received 21,610 average monthly searches for her style in 2022. “Ariana Grande outfits” was searched 12,000 times a month in America, on average.

Zendaya

zendaya MSN
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.

Zendaya received 21,760 average monthly searches for her style in 2022, making her #1 on this list. “Zendaya red carpet” was searched 6,900 times a month, on average.

