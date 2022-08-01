The 10 Top Fox News Female Anchors, Ranked

Not everyone agrees about the content aired on Fox News.

Top Anchors

Everyone can at least come together on the fact that they have some great news anchors. Here are the top 10.

Photo Credit: Robin Marchant.

10. Heather Nauert

Heather Nauert is a former government official who served as Spokesperson for the United States Department of State under Donald Trump. She is also a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank. She worked for Fox News from 1998-2005.

Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin.

9. Sandra Smith

Sandra Smith joined Fox Business as a reporter in 2007. She joined Don Imus' show in 2009, and was a frequent guest on Fox Business Happy Hour. In 2014, she began cohosting Outnumbered on the Fox News Channel. She currently serves as co-anchor with John Roberts on America Reports.

Photo Credit: Steven Fredman.

8. Shannon Bream

Shannon Bream joined the Fox News team in 2007. She became the anchor/host of Fox News @ Night.

Photo Credit: Greg Nash.

7. Jamie Colby

Jamie Colby has been with Fox News since 2003 as the National News Correspondent and Anchor. Since January 2015, she has served as host and reporter on the Fox Business show, Strange Inheritance.

Photo Credit: Robin Marchant.

6. Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly has a long, decorated history with Fox News. She started in 2004 and covered both the 2012 and 2016 Presidential Elections. Following allegations against Roger Ailes, Fox News CEO, Kelly resigned from the company.

Photo Credit: Alex Kroke.

5. Martha MacCallum

Martha MacCallum joined Fox News in 2004. She was the host of The Live Desk from 2006-2010 and America's Newsroom from 2010-2017. She is now the host of her own show called The Story.

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky.

4. Ainsley Earhardt

Ainsley Earhardt started working at Fox News in 2007. She became a co-host of Fox and Friends in 2016.

Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic.

3. Harris Faulkner

Harris Faulkner joined Fox News in 2005. She anchored her first solo network newscast Fox Report Weekend from 2011-2017. In 2014, she began working as a co-host on the daytime show Outnumbered. In 2021, she began her own show, The Faulkner Focus.

Photo Credit: Richard Drew.

2. Kayleigh McEnany

Kayleigh joined Fox news in 2021, and is the co-host of Outnumbered.

Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla.

1. Marie Harf

Marie joined Fox News in 2017 as a political commentator. She briefly left in 2019 to work for Seth Moulton's campaign. However, after his campaign was suspended, she returned to Fox in September of 2019.

Photo Credit: Marie Harf.

