Top 25 Games To Escape Reality

Video games can have a profound effect on people. For some, games can be an escape from the everyday pressures of the world. Escaping into a virtual world for a few hours can do wonders for a person and help them through difficult times.

1. Final Fantasy X

Final Fantasy X tells the story of Tidus, who finds himself in a strange land and needs to find a way home. Other notable characters include Yuna, Wakka, Lulu, and more. Final Fantasy X became the first title in the franchise to utilize the Conditional Turn-Based Battle (CTB) system instead of the Active Time Battle (ATB) system. It felt like a revelation then, allowing players to get more immersed in the action. Final Fantasy X tells a story about friendship, family, and sacrifice. Going through the large world of Spira makes it easy to get lost in the adventure, and before anyone knows it, many hours have passed.

2. World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft features massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) action and will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2024. In World of Warcraft, players have a persistent, “never-ending” world to explore. Blizzard charges a monthly fee to play it, with millions of players subscribing to the game. Gamers can always find something to do in Azeroth, whether going on a quest, engaging with other people, or perhaps riding a mount and flying through the air to get a bird's eye view of the world. With nine major expansions currently available, World of Warcraft makes it really easy to jump in and lose yourself for a few hours at a time.

3. Fallout: New Vegas

Set in the year 2281 in the former Las Vegas, Fallout: New Vegas offers a big experience in the Western part of the United States. Fallout: New Vegas takes place approximately four years after the events of Fallout 3. Fallout: New Vegas allows the player to craft different items, such as food, drink, and ammunition for different weapons. Players can also modify weapons to give them a higher chance of succeeding in battle. The combat has improved since Fallout 3, with the V.A.T.S. system getting upgraded. The perspective used in the game also depends on the player's preference, with Fallout: New Vegas offering both first and third-person perspectives. The large world that Obsidian has created, along with the customization options and overall freedom the player has, makes it easy to lose a bunch of time in the desert.

4. Dark Souls

The Dark Souls games have a reputation for being brutally difficult. While it may seem strange sometimes, that can be a cathartic experience for some people. Dark Souls offers an immense challenge for those daring to play it. One of the key elements in the Dark Souls games revolves around exploration. Those who play this game quickly learn to proceed cautiously or suffer the consequences. Dark Souls does have checkpoints throughout the game called bonfires where health gets refilled, among other items. Resting at these bonfires can cause regular enemies to respawn in the world, though, so strategic thinking must occur when deciding whether to use it. The combat in the game primarily revolves around melee combat. However, magical abilities also become available to use. If the player doesn't play defense very well, their offensive capabilities might not matter much. This level of challenge easily immerses players into the game, continually testing their limits to see what will happen.

5. Crazy Taxi

While it's not as big as some of the games on this list, Crazy Taxi still earns its place due to its over-the-top nature and crazy antics. The game's main objective revolves around picking up passengers promptly and then transporting them to their destinations quickly. The city teems with life, so your taxi must avoid pedestrians and oncoming traffic. The world also has big hills your car can fly off of and real-world businesses such as Pizza Hut. Crazy Taxi features more bite-size action compared to other games on this list, but that can be just as important for those who might only have a short window of time to play games.

6. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag allows players to sail the open seas and engage in pirate adventures. Players assume the role of Edward Kenway as he tries to come to terms with what it means to be both a pirate and an assassin. The game's location takes players to the West Indies, and its open-world gameplay allows gamers to sail around the game world, land in interesting locations, and search for treasure. Naval exploration remains a vital part of the experience, as well as naval combat. Before entering combat, players will want to upgrade and fortify their ship or risk getting blown out of the water. It will also be up to the player to build up their ship's crew. Losing yourself on the open sea or investigating a piece of land that piqued your interest makes this game a great candidate for those who want to unwind and escape the real world for a while.

7. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

One of the most iconic games in the franchise, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past features a nice twist. After going through some dungeons and eliminating a big boss, it turns out the game might be just beginning, not ending. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past features both a light and dark world, and getting around in one is very different from the other. The Dark World features different enemies and locations. Because of the layout, players will often have to travel between the two worlds at various spots. Discovering the best routes to get around, tracking down secrets such as the infamous waterfall, finding items in dungeons, and more can keep players busy in Hyrule for quite a while.

8. Terraria

The gameplay in Terraria involves building, exploring, mining, and much more. Terraria features a 2D sprite tile-based graphical style that makes it look like a game from the Super Nintendo. The game begins in a procedurally-generated environment with players given basic tools. From then on, players must mine resources, defeat enemies, and craft new equipment to try and survive. Terraria has an open-ended class system, and the type of enemies the player encounters will depend on many factors, such as location. Once the players achieve specific goals, some non-playable characters (NPCs) will occupy structures. Some NPCs will even need rescuing first before joining your crew. The level of flexibility and customization in this game means that someone can play it for hundreds of hours and still not do everything.

9. Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of ex-SOLDIER Cloud and the group Avalanche. Cloud and Avalanche battle the evil Shinra corporation, which consumes the planet's resources without worrying about the consequences. The level of detail found in this game can be pretty insane, especially for those who have played the original Final Fantasy VII. Making your way through Midgar, visiting Wall Market, and ingratiating yourself with The Trio will keep players busy. Final Fantasy VII Remake also has numerous optional side quests available to complete. Whether or not the player completes these side quests will affect events later in the game. The original story in Final Fantasy VII took the world by storm when it arrived in 1997, and this remake takes it a step further. Final Fantasy VII fans have much to look forward to, with Final Fantasy VII Remake being the first game of a trilogy and the sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, arriving in February 2024.

10. Mass Effect Trilogy

Instead of focusing on one game in this trilogy, the way everything gets handled warrants talking about the whole package. The player's decisions in Mass Effect 1 will impact Mass Effect 2. The decisions made in both of those games will affect Mass Effect 3. This continuity level remains rare these days, and this trilogy will keep gamers busy for many hours. Starting in Mass Effect 1 and stepping on the Citadel with Shepard, going all the way to deciding the ultimate fate of the Reapers in Mass Effect 3, this trilogy will always be a great way to “disconnect” from the outside world for a while. With the option of being both good and evil, players can even go through the trilogy a second time and enjoy a different experience.

11. Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age: Origins arrived on the market in 2009, and its success kicked off the overall Dragon Age franchise. The setting for Dragon Age: Origins took inspiration from The Lord of the Rings and A Song of Ice & Fire. Players can choose from three different classes and races when creating a character. Once done, the player assumes the role of a Grey Warden, a group of elite fighters. Once everything gets set up, the player can begin exploring the world, engage enemies in combat, and build up your Grey Warden with experience points. This type of role-playing game can keep someone busy for many hours and remains a great example of a game players can get fully immersed in.

12. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Set within the providence of Cyrodiil, the main objective for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion revolves around trying to stop a cult from opening portal gates to the demonic realm known as Oblivion. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion features open-world gameplay where the player can go anywhere. Optional side quests exist in all corners of the world, along with cities to visit, enemies to battle, and potential clubs to join. At the beginning of the game, the player can customize their character and continue to build him up throughout their adventure in Cyrodiil. Players can also explore a massive skill tree and decide how their characters will evolve. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion offers first or third-person viewpoints, depending on your preference. With this large open world, massive cities to visit, multiple stories, and the world's fate in your hands, this role-playing game from Bethesda can quickly help someone get lost for hours.

13. Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV had a rough launch, but since then, it has become one of the most popular games in the franchise. Final Fantasy XIV features a living, persistent world filled with millions of players. Spending time in Final Fantasy XIV can almost be a job itself. Players can run around with their friends and raid dungeons or run a guild full of other players. The game has an economy where non-playable characters can get the player items needed for an upcoming job. Players can also spend their time gathering resources to craft items. Final Fantasy XIV also features an armory and job system where players can determine their class by the weapon selected. For players with mounts, the mount will allow them to fly across the sky and take in the world beneath them on the way to the next destination. Playing in this persistent sandbox means there will always be something to do. Square Enix charges a monthly fee to access Final Fantasy XIV. Still, Square has a lengthy trial period for those starting out so that everyone can try the game before buying it.

14. Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger from Squaresoft remains a highly influential game today. It's frequently cited as one of the greatest games of all time. The gameplay goes the traditional Japanese role-playing game route with the Active Time Battle system. The battles feel reminiscent of earlier Final Fantasy titles and include your general attacks, magic attacks, physical techniques, and more. Chrono Trigger takes place in a world similar to Earth. This planet houses knights, monsters, magic, and a post-apocalyptic future. Time travel also plays a role in the overall story. The player controls the protagonist and his companions within the game's two-dimensional world. While exploring the world, gamers will find forests, cities, dungeons, and more. This overworld and the time travel elements bringing the player to different eras make Chrono Trigger a great game to pass the time and forget your troubles for a while.

15. Earthbound

Earthbound arrived in North America on the Super Nintendo in 1995. Earthbound has a lot of traditional role-playing elements, such as different cities and dungeons to explore. Once a character earns enough experience points, he can upgrade his level. Something Earthbound did differently was feature a more modern setting than its counterparts on the market. The story takes place in the 1990s, several years after the events of the game Mother. The game's currency also gets handled in an interesting way. Every time the protagonist wins a battle, his father puts money into an account. The player can then access that account through an ATM. Earthbound's popularity has risen over the years as the game has become more accessible. Exploring its worlds and discovering the different ideas the development team toyed around with will help anyone looking to kick back and enjoy a game during their off time.

16. Cities Skylines

Cities Skylines offers a nice challenge for those who enjoy city-building simulation games. Players have to plan out their whole city. Roads need to be laid down, different areas need to get zoned, whether residential, commercial, or industrial, and your burgeoning metropolis needs electricity to do it all. This scenario gets presented to the player initially, and then it becomes your responsibility to build a thriving city. As your city grows and attracts more residents, new building types and options will become available. Players must set up the electrical grid, water system, waste disposal system, and more. Listening to your citizens will be the key to success, as happy citizens will stay in your city to help it prosper. Cities Skylines has the potential to get incredibly complex as the city develops and all of the systems that a city needs to function get put into place. If, like George Costanza, you dreamed of being an architect, then Cities Skylines might be the answer.

17. BioShock

Set in the underwater city of Rapture, BioShock showcases the horrors of a society gone wrong. The game takes place in 1960, when the protagonist, Jack, gets trapped in this isolated, corrupted utopia. BioShock features first-person gameplay and a relatively large city to explore. Various objectives must be taken care of as Jack tries to find a way to escape, but be careful of the Big Daddy guardians roaming around. Bioshock features different weapons the player can use alongside plasmids that can provide an effective combination in battle. For example, suppose some enemies happen to be standing in water. In that case, the player can electrify the water, quickly taking them out. The storyline also features a nice twist towards the end that people still talk about today. BioShock will always be a great way to escape reality for those who want to get lost in a dystopian underwater city with some horror elements.

18. Guitar Hero

Few games exploded onto the scene like Guitar Hero did in 2005. Guitar Hero fulfilled the dream of being a rockstar, allowing people to play a guitar controller at home and rock out to their favorite songs. As Guitar Hero became more popular, other instruments, such as a drum set, got added to the mix. The basic gameplay involves notes traveling down the screen in time with the music. The player needs to hit the notes at the appropriate time and keep up with the song's rhythm. Those who can string together a nice streak earn rewards with point multipliers, resulting in higher scores at the song's end. Guitar Hero released with a set number of songs available to play with more available for purchase in their online store. Millions of people use Guitar Hero to fulfill their rockstar fantasies. It remains a great example of a game immersing the player in the experience.

19. Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has been around for quite a while now and has even become free to play. In Destiny 2, players assume the role of a guardian, protectors of Earth. Destiny 2 features a single-player campaign, but most people enjoy the multiplayer action more. Destiny 2 has seen a lot of expansion packs released over the years, keeping players returning for more. Gamers can participate in both competitive and cooperative gameplay, depending on the player's preference. The more someone plays, the more your character will level up, giving the player access to some of the cooler weapons and armor in the game. In addition to the campaign mentioned above, Destiny 2 also features raids with up to six people. Public events can also occur at any given moment, so people can usually find something to do, regardless of their playstyle.

20. Yakuza 0

The Yakuza franchise defies description. It has role-playing tendencies but can also feature insane mini-quests that throw players for a loop. Yakuza 0 takes place between December 1988 and January 1989. Players can explore the game's open world and interact with non-playable characters to launch side quests or develop a relationship. Thugs also occupy the street, meaning fights will be common as more of the city gets explored. With Yakuza being a Sega franchise, arcades dot the landscape with some of their classics, like Out Run and Fantasy Zone, fully playable. The protagonists in the game also have side businesses to run to earn money. Successfully building up your business through different sequences will open up new opportunities in the game. Yakuza 0 can be a wild and wacky experience and continues to be a great way to blow off some steam for those who might have had a tough day.

21. Saints Row: The Third

The Saint's popularity has skyrocketed with their empire, which has turned them into celebrities. This has also put a target on their back, and the Saints must battle against the Syndicate and S.T.A.G., a military unit trying to restore order to the city. For those unfamiliar with the Saints Row franchise, the gameplay feels similar to the Grand Theft Auto series. In some ways, though, Saints Row: The Third goes even more over the top. Some of the weapons in the game include your standard guns, but then go crazy with items such as the Tentacle Bat. One of the most iconic missions from the game involves jumping from a helicopter and parachuting down to a penthouse while “Power” by Kanye West blares through the loudspeakers. The Saints Row franchise has always been known for its crazy action, and Saints Row: The Third continues that trend.

22. Super Mario Galaxy

More of a family-friendly title than some of the other games on this list, Super Mario Galaxy takes place in outer space. Mario has to travel through different galaxies to collect stars. Nintendo introduced some new powerups in Super Mario Galaxy, such as the Spring Mushroom and the Bee Mushroom. Back in 2019, GameRankings had Super Mario Galaxy listed as one of the highest-rated games of all time. Super Mario Galaxy features 120 stars in the game for those who might be completionists. Once those all get found, Luigi becomes a playable character, offering a more difficult experience.

23. Bus Simulator 21

Simulation games can be a really relaxing experience. Bus Simulator 21 definitely fits into that department. The player's responsibility revolves around building a transportation empire in a coastal city whose residents need an easier way to get places. Throughout the game's story, the player creates different bus routes and drives them, picking up and dropping off passengers at different stops. Players must think about many things when creating these routes to meet the necessary requirements to advance in the game. For example, one route might require driving the whole route in under an hour. Bus Simulator 21 can be a surprisingly relaxing game as long as the player pays attention and does not run over pedestrians. For those who enjoy this simulation style of game, Bus Simulator 21 can be a good time waster.

24. Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World took the next step for the franchise and delivered an experience that wasn't really possible in the past. One example is the way that environmental spaces have connections now instead of getting broken up, like in prior entries of the franchise. Monster Hunter: World features the third-person perspective and takes place in the “New World.” As the protagonist, it becomes your responsibility to capture or eliminate large monsters to protect others and study the monsters themselves. Astera acts as a central location for the player to manage their inventory, purchase goods, get new quests, and prepare for the future. With the gameplay loop of taking on lower-tier monsters and building your character up to fight higher-tier enemies, Monster Hunter: World will make time fly by.

25. Tales of Symphonia

Tales of Symphonia takes place in Sylvarant and follows the exploits of Lloyd Irving. Tales of Symphonia tells the story of friendship, sacrifice, and the concept of destiny. Throughout the story, Lloyd meets a colorful cast of characters who will challenge his beliefs. Battles work with up to four characters. Those characters not controlled by the player attack the enemy based on guidelines the player set beforehand. Clocking in at just under 50 hours to get through the story, Tales of Symphonia would be an excellent choice for those who enjoy Japanese role-playing games.