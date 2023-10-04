Video games don't have the same long history as other mediums, such as television or movies. Some all-time classics have hit consoles over the years, though, and gamers find themselves now at the point where some once-popular games need to return. These days, many games either get the remake treatment or, at the very least, get remastered. Our reporters investigated an online gaming forum to find top games that need a comeback.

1. Splinter Cell

Splinter Cell, a popular franchise in the Tom Clancy series, belongs to Ubisoft. Ten years have passed since the last mainline game, Splinter Cell: Blacklist. Fans have sat in excruciating suspense, waiting for the future of Sam Fisher. The series revolves around Mr. Fisher, a highly trained operative for Third Echelon. Fans have wanted to go on another mission with Sam for a long time. Hopefully, Ubisoft will deliver a new game at some point.

2. Half-Life

Half-Life took the PC gaming world by storm upon release in 1998. Valve had a hit on their hands, and they knew it, so in 2004, they released Half-Life 2. A joke that floats around the industry talks about how Valve needs to learn how to count to three because none of their popular franchises get a proper third title. The story of Half-Life features Gordon Freeman, a physicist at Black Mesa. After an experiment goes wrong, he finds himself in the middle of an alien invasion and has to find a way to survive. Fans have begged Valve for Half-Life 3 for almost twenty years now, to the point where it has become an internet meme. Gamers everywhere will rejoice if we ever see a proper third entrant into this series.

3. Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic

Taking place four thousand years before the Star Wars films, this popular game from Bioware warrants a return. A Sith armada goes up against the Republic, which leaves many Jedi scattered. A remake has had a turbulent development cycle. At one point, it seemed like the project might get canceled. Gamers await an official word on that, but until it becomes a tangible product that gamers can play, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic belongs on this list.

4. Black & White

This game from Peter Molyneux puts players in the role of a god. In charge of a land, they must choose a creature to create. Once they do so, they must guide them as they grow and develop knowledge. The goal revolves around defeating Nemesis, another god bent on world conquest. PC gamers would love to see this franchise return with a new iteration using today's technology and techniques.

5. Golden Sun

Golden Sun features Adepts, magic-attuned teenagers. They discover and develop new powers throughout their quest to protect the world from alchemy, a power sealed away long ago. Along their quest, they try to discover the dangers of alchemy. Golden Sun, a role-playing game similar to Final Fantasy, has players control a cast of four characters and explore a world filled with dungeons, caves, and more. Golden Sun hasn't had a new entry in the franchise in years, and fans would love to see a brand-new entry on the Nintendo Switch.

6. Parasite Eve

Squaresoft developed a role-playing game called Parasite Eve that has developed a cult following since its release in 1998. It features an officer in the NYPD and takes place over six days. The officer must stop a woman, Eve, from wiping out the human race. The game, set in the New York area, utilizes a real-time combat system. This title became Squaresoft's first Mature-rated game, and fans would love to see it return to modern consoles.

7. Prototype

Radical Entertainment's foray into open-world games resulted in Prototype. Players assume the role of Alex Mercer, who has developed fantastic powers. They can shapeshift and wreak havoc wherever you they fit. Being able to shapeshift allows gamers to assume the identity of anyone standing in their way. The must stop Blacklight, a virus that has the potential to decimate Manhattan. Prototype initially released in 2009 and ported over to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2015. Almost ten years later, fans would love to see a third entry in the franchise and a continuation of the story.

8. Warcraft

Warcraft first appeared in 1994 and became incredibly popular with PC gamers. Nowadays, most people know World of Warcraft, but before that existed, Warcraft belonged in the real-time strategy genre. Set in Azeroth, the first game focused on the Eastern Kingdoms. Fans would love a proper Warcraft IV from Blizzard on PC and consoles.

9. Dino Crisis

Dino Crisis takes place on a remote island. A catastrophe occurs while doing some research. To try and contain the situation, a small team of commandos goes to the island to try and find out what happened. Dino Crisis features survival horror gameplay similar to Capcom's Resident Evil series. Fans have clamored for a new game with today's hardware, but only time will tell if Capcom decides to do it.

10. Army of Two

This game revolves around teamwork. Gamers will have the most fun when playing with a friend. The story features two mercenaries who must complete dangerous missions worldwide. As players progress through the game, they can upgrade and customize their gear to give them an edge in battle. The game also has an online mode where players can play with up to four friends, with two on each team. The teams compete over completing objectives. The servers shut down in 2011, but now, approximately twelve years later, fans would love to see this franchise make its return.

11. Syphon Filter

Syphon Filter made its debut on the original PlayStation. The characters, special agents Gabriel “Gabe” Logan and Xing, need to capture an international terrorist. Syphon Filter features a third-person viewpoint. Gamers must navigate the different levels while utilizing your weapons to eliminate the enemy before they take them out. Made by 989 Studios (now called San Diego Studio), fans would love to see Sony return to this franchise and have an exclusive spy game for the PlayStation console.

12. Tenchu: Stealth Assassins

This cult classic takes place during the Sengoku period in Japan as part of the Azuma ninja clan. Gamers have a choice between playing as Rikimaru, generally a bit slower but has more health, or Ayame, someone a bit weaker but uses dual weapons and can move faster. Players need to find out the cause behind several disturbances that have taken place and then do what they can to stop them. Fans would love to see this stealth game return on the PlayStation 5, utilizing modern technology and storytelling concepts.

13. Deus Ex

A role-playing game with a cyberpunk aesthetic, Eidos created a hit with Deus Ex. The development team set the game in 2052 following a United Nations Anti-Terrorist Coalition agent. It combines first-person gameplay with stealth elements that allow players to play however they want. Player choices lead to different outcomes, so even minor actions can have a dramatic effect on gameplay. The game still ends up on lists of the Greatest Games of All Time 20 years later, so maybe the time has come for a remaster? Eidos? You paying attention?

14. Castlevania

A weird entry on this list, Castlevania belongs here, even with many spinoffs over the years. Still, many fans would love to see a brand new Castlevania released similar to the series' first games. In Castlevania, players must rescue their girlfriend before something terrible happens to her at the hands of the Count. Originally released on the Nintendo Entertainment System, Konami would do well if they returned to Castlevania's roots and gave fans a new, proper entry in the franchise.

15. Time Splitters

As the name implies, Time Splitters features time travel in a story that spans 100 years. Players have nine fictional locations in the game between 1935 and 2035. The story follows 18 characters trying to defeat their enemies and the Time Splitters. It's a cool concept that could do well on modern hardware if Eidos ever brings it back.

16. Def Jam Vendetta



A game series that combines hip-hop legends with professional wrestling, EA had a winning formula on their hands. It sounds absurd, but this concept made for a great game. In terms of gameplay, it plays similarly to WWF No Mercy. The story mode allows players to level up their character as they try to become the most famous star around. Gamers can try and beat opponents in many ways, whether with more traditional wrestling moves or by breaking their bones by wearing them down. WWE often has one of the best-selling games every year, and fans would love to see EA step back into the ring with the Def Jam series.

17. Unreal Tournament

This arena first-person shooter pits you against other players in a fight for survival. The “story” consists of a series of arena matches where you fight bots. Assuming success, gamers will eventually fight for the title of Grand Champion. Players can play the game solo with bots or with friends. Released in 1999, Unreal Tournament became a popular game (and franchise). Several fans would get excited if EA ever decided to bring this back.

18. Dark Cloud

An action role-playing game, Dark Cloud remains on many gamer's wish lists to return. This game features procedurally generated dungeons with some unique random dungeons where you can find better treasure and more formidable enemies. The combat belongs in the real-time hack-and-slash category. Gamers will also come across duels where they need to press the buttons in the correct order. The Dark Genie wants to control the world, and they need to stop that from happening. A return to the Dark Cloud franchise would be a welcome sight for all fans of the genre.

19. Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, a platformer from Naughty Dog, became popular in the PlayStation 2 era. It featured a young man named Jak and an ottsel named Daxter. They need to work together to save their world from some rogue sages. The last new game in the series hit in 2009, almost 15 years ago. Fans have requested a new entry in the series for years now. Jak and Daxter could become a popular franchise again if Sony decides they want to relaunch it.

20. Split/Second

Split/Second featured a really cool premise. Set in a fictional reality television show, gamers race for fame and fortune, and the track changes based on player actions. As they race, they build up a “power play.” Once unleashed, they change the course spectacularly, with buildings falling, freeways collapsing, and more. In that respect, it becomes a video game equivalent to a Michael Bay movie. Fans have begged for a sequel for many years, but Disney has ignored those requests up to this point.

21. Diddy Kong Racing

Diddy Kong Racing features a beloved cast in a fun racing game. Rare developed this game while still with Nintendo before their acquisition by Microsoft. The game takes place on Timber's Island, and players need to defeat Wizpig by winning several different races. Even though Rare no longer works with Nintendo, many fans would love a new Diddy Kong Racing game or, at the very least, a remaster of the existing title.

22. Brave Fencer Musashi

Brave Fencer Musashi remains a popular choice by fans for a remake. The game features action role-playing mechanics featuring Musashi, a character that takes out enemies with his swords, Fusion and Lumina. He needs to find up to five different scrolls, which will increase Lumina's strength and give him new abilities. Our main character, Musashi, comes from the legendary Brave Fencer Musashi, the hero of Allucaneet Kingdom 150 years ago. Fast forward to the present day, Musashi must save the kingdom so he can return home.

23. Banjo Kazooie

This fun-filled adventure features a bear named Banjo and a bird called Kazooie. Gruntilda, an evil witch, has kidnapped Banjo's sister Tooty. Gamers need to save her before the witch does something evil. Banjo Kazooie features nine three-dimensional worlds. In order to continue the story, players need to find jigsaw puzzle pieces and musical notes. Fans have asked for a new entry in this series for years, and if Rare could pull it off, it would strike just the right note with gamers.

24. F-Zero

Every time Nintendo announces they have new games to show, gamers hopes one of the announcements will be about a new F-Zero. F-Zero debuted on the Super Nintendo, putting players in a futuristic racing game where they competed in a high-speed tournament. F-Zero had four characters, each with their own hovercar and each with their own abilities. Fans would welcome a new, proper, mainline entry into the franchise on the Nintendo Switch.

25. Socom U.S. Navy Seals

A popular third-person tactical shooter on PlayStation 2, Socom U.S. Navy Seals remains on the wishlist for many gamers. In it, you lead a four-person team of U.S. Navy Seals through 12 different missions. The game spans Alaska, Turkmenistan, Thailand, and the Congo. Before each mission, the player can choose their loadout from an armory of many real-world weapons. PlayStation fans would undoubtedly welcome Socom back with open arms.

