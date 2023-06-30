Game On: The Top YouTube-Based Gamers in America

Approximately 200 million people watch gaming content on YouTube every day, more than watch the Super Bowl every year.

Every video game currently launched worldwide has a YouTube gaming channel dedicated to its Easter eggs, game strategies, cheat codes, and upgrades. Many of these channels are manned by expert players who have become alternative celebrities in the gaming community.

CasinosSweeps recently conducted a study of YouTube gaming channels based on subscriptions, monthly views, and estimated monthly earnings to create a list of the most influential YouTube gaming channels in the United States.

While recognizable names such as MrBeast and Caylus appear on the list, there are also a few surprises.

LankyBox

Washington-based LankyBox, created by Justin Kroma and Adam McArthur, leads the field with over 25 million subscribers, 33.7 billion monthly views, and an estimated monthly income of roughly 2 million dollars.

LankyBox’s primary focus is the massively popular ROBLOX game series. The primary site’s overwhelming popularity spawned two more sites: LankyBox World and LankyBox Channel.

MrBeast Gaming

Gaming legend, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, AKA MrBeast, earned his spot on the shortlist with 34.4 million subscribers, 6 billion monthly views, and at least $478,000 in monthly earnings.

The MrBeast gaming channel empire includes reaction videos, game-related sites, and links to Donaldson’s charitable projects.

Markiplier

This Hawaii-based YouTube gaming channel boasts the highest number of subscribers on the shortlist. It is one of the longest-running, premiering in 2012. With 35 million subscribers, over 20 billion monthly views, and a respectable $586,000 in monthly revenue, Markiplier is poised to remain an influential site for years.

FGTeeV

A gaming family from North Carolina created the popular YouTube gaming channel FGTeeV, famous for its high-energy video introductions to new games and player reactions. With its 22.1 million subscribers, 23.9 billion monthly views, and a respectable $386,000 in monthly earnings, FGTeeV is a strong presence in the all-ages gaming world.

Aphmau

Dedicated fans of Minecraft will certainly recognize Jessica Bravura’s, AKA Aphmau, name on this list of influential YouTube gamers. Her Minecraft-focused channel claims 17.2 million subscribers, 17.5 million monthly views, and over $1 million in monthly earnings. She is also one of two female gamers to make CasinosSweeps shortlist.

CookieSwirlC

The other female YouTube gaming video creator to make the shortlist is California-based CookieSwirlC. Her vibrant videogame and toy-related videos have earned her almost 20 million subscribers, 23 billion monthly views, and $555,000 in monthly revenue.

Dream

Florida-based Minecraft-focused YouTube channel Dream has become as well-known for its creator’s fiercely guarded anonymity as its hardcore gamer content. An unmasking video post in 2022 went viral but has since been removed by the site’s creator.

Dream has a subscription base of 31.6 million, with monthly views reaching nearly 3 million. Its monthly revenue is estimated to be $208,000.

Ssundee

Michigan-born video gaming guru Ssundee made the cut through impressive numbers. The YouTube channel has 22.3 million subscribers and an amazing 13.6 billion monthly views. This has resulted in a monthly income of $486,000.

Caylus

Video gaming expert and social media influencer Caylus Cunningham is on the shortlist because of his YouTube channel’s estimated $1.1 million monthly revenues. While gaming-related content plays a major role, his high-profile presence on other social media platforms also influences his channel’s success.

Beamng Shorts

The YouTube channel Beamng Shorts features a compelling series of head-to-head competitions between popular gaming characters. This interactive content adds another level of engagement for viewers. Beamng Shorts and its related YouTube channels have nearly 5 million subscribers, with 3.3 million monthly views. The channel’s estimated monthly income is $902,000.

Why Are YouTube Gaming Channels So Popular?

YouTube gaming channels, whether instructional, interactive or reactionary, have always been among the most popular options for viewers. Many avid video game players seek out tips, techniques, and insider information that will help improve their skills.

There is also the social appeal of online communities dedicated to a shared interest. These influential YouTube gaming channels can help subscribers and visitors share their experiences with others.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.