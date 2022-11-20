11 Top Gas Apps To Save Money

With gas prices hitting record levels this year, it's no surprise that consumers are looking for ways to cut costs. That's where gas apps come in. These apps help you find the cheapest gas and offer rewards too.

You can either install a gas app on your smartphone or use the web browser version if you prefer. Some companies offer free versions depending on the app, while others require a monthly fee.

Saving money, especially if you're living paycheck to paycheck, is essential – and every penny counts. Especially if you're trying to pay off a loan or get out of crippling debt, saving money at the pump can help you reach your financial goals. Here are the top gas savings apps to try.

Gas Apps To Save Money

1. Gasbuddy

GasBuddy is a popular smartphone app that allows users to compare gas prices across multiple locations. The app collects data from its users to provide real-time information about local gas stations, including price comparisons and location maps. People have downloaded GasBuddy over 40 million times since it launched in 2012.

2. Gas Guru

Gas Guru is a free app that displays gas prices in your local area. Gas Guru uses OPIS (Open Petroleum Information System), making it more reliable than similar apps.

3. AAA Triptik Travel Planner

The AAA TripTik Travel Planner is a travel guide app designed specifically for Android smartphones. With it, you can plan trips anywhere in the world, including popular destinations like Hawaii, Florida, Las Vegas, California, and many others. You can even use it to find places to eat, shop, explore, and relax while traveling.

You can read reviews about restaurants, hotels, attractions, shops, and more. And you can save those locations into your favorites list, so you remember where you want to go next time you plan a trip.

Features include:

Find places to eat, shop & relax around the globe

Read reviews about local businesses

Save favorite places to revisit later

See nearby points of interest based on your current location

4. Mapquest

MapQuest is an online mapping service. Founded in 1996, it allows you to calculate gas miles while traveling.

The site offers free maps, driving directions, and detailed maps. So whether you're looking for the nearest cheap restaurant or going to your kid's soccer game across town, MapQuest can help you get there cost-efficiently. If you own a small business, MapQuest has subscription plans ranging from $0 per month to $799 per month to help drive people to your business.

5. Upside

Upside allows users to earn money back on purchases at grocery stores, restaurants, and other local businesses. Users can redeem rewards via Paypal, bank transfer, gift card, or eGift. This app is available in English only.

6. BPme Rewards

Get $5 off fuel purchases at participating BP locations nationwide

Save money while fueling up at participating BP gas stations. Get discounts on other products in select retail locations. And enjoy exclusive offers and rewards through BPme Rewards.

Visit bpme.com/rewards to find out how you can save money and earn points.

7. Shell Fuel Rewards

This app gets you discounts at gasoline stations. With Shell Fuel Rewards, users earn points based on the amount of money spent fueling up. They can redeem those points for cash back or store credit.

The app is free to download and use. There are no ads or in-app purchases.

9. Speedy Rewards

Speedway offers rewards cards for everything from groceries to travel. But there are some things they won't give you cash back for — like gas.

The credit card company says it's because those purchases aren't “necessarily related” to what you're buying with the card.

10. Google Maps

Gas stations are now listed directly in Google Maps, meaning you no longer have to search for them online. You can type in your destination and find out where to go. If you want to know the type of fuel sold there, you'll still have to look up the location. You can use the same feature to check prices too.

The feature seems to be rolling out slowly, though, so some people are reporting seeing it already. We don't know why Google chose to add this functionality. However, it's been around since 2017, so it may have been added in response to competitors like Apple Maps.

11. Checkout 51

The Checkout 51 app is free to download but requires a $20 minimum reward to cash out. Once you've reached the $20 minimum, you'll receive offers based on how much cash you left over. If you're willing to delay your rewards, you can buy gift cards with your leftover funds. Gift card values range from $5 to $500.

12. FuelGenie App

FuelGenie is one of the fastest-growing apps in the US today. They are proud to offer the most accurate real-time price data and want to reward their loyal customers with discounts on fuel purchases.

They have been working hard to make sure their customers enjoy the best experience possible, including making it easy to earn rewards and redeeming those points for discounts on fuel purchases. Their goal is simple – provide the best value for money on gasoline anywhere in the country.

The FuelGenie app allows you to locate the lowest prices on gas across all 50 states. You'll only pay what's advertised online. With over 300,000 registered users, FuelGenie is already helping millions of people save hundreds of dollars each month on fuel costs.

Pros And Cons Of Using Gas Apps

There are pros and cons to using gas apps. Some are free, while others cost $5-$10 per month. The most important consideration when deciding whether to use a gas app is how well it works for you. Here are some things to consider:

1. Accuracy

How accurate is the information in the app? Is it updated frequently enough? How often does it show inaccurate prices? Are they always showing the correct price or only sometimes?

2. Reliability

Is the app reliable? Does it work as expected? For example, do you get an error message if the app cannot connect to the internet?

3. Security

Are your details safe? What security measures do they take to protect against hackers?

4. Privacy Policy

What privacy policies exist? Will they share your personal information with third parties?

5. Features

Do you need additional features such as loyalty programs, coupons, and rewards?

6. Support

Do they answer their support requests within 24 hours? Can you contact them via phone, email, or live chat?

7. Pricing

Will you be charged monthly or annually? How long will you be charged before canceling?

Conclusion

In conclusion, gas apps are a great way to save money without sacrificing convenience. They allow you to track your mileage, set alerts for when you're approaching certain miles per gallon thresholds, and even help you plan trips based on your current fuel costs.

The best part is that most of these apps are free! So download one today and start saving money right away!

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.