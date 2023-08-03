A Mighty Spotify Stream is Flowing: Top Ten Revenue-Producing Albums of 2023

While a resurgence in vinyl LPs and a decline in CD sales have created waves in the music industry, streaming services such as Spotify have provided reliability and stability for subscribers. A recent study conducted by Music Industry How To reveals the ten most streamed artists during the first half of 2023. The list is a blend of pop artists, veteran rock groups and indie singer/songwriters, from Elton John to Olivia Rodrigo.

Music Industry How To’s survey results do not focus on albums released during 2023, but reflect the downloading habits of subscribers across all genres and generations. The oldest album is from 1981, while the latest is from 2022. The total revenue figures are estimates based on Spotify’s current payment rate of $0.004 per stream.

Top Streaming Albums On Spotify in 2023

The Weeknd: The Highlights (2021)

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as rap artist The Weeknd, tops the list with a 2021 Greatest Hits collection, The Highlights. So far in 2023, the album has garnered 23 billion Spotify streams, earning over $9.2 million in revenue. His 2019 single “Blinding Lights” earned $1,468,012 from 3.6 billion streams on Spotify.

Ed Sheeran: ÷ (Divide) (2017)

British singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran’s Divide earns the second spot with an estimated 13 billion Spotify streams and potential earnings of $ 5,389,556. The most popular cut, “Shape of You,” has earned nearly $1.5 million from its 3.5 billion Spotify streams.

Eminem: Curtain Call 2 (2022)

Popular rapper Eminem’s second greatest hits collection ranks third on the list, earning a potential $4,503,696 in the first half of 2023. The 2010 collaboration with Rihanna, “Love the Way You Lie,” had 1.2 billion Spotify streams in the first half of 2023, earning a potential $488,554 in revenue.

Eminem: Curtain Call – The Hits (2005)

A previous Greatest Hits collection by Eminem holds the fourth position, racking up 10 billion Spotify streams and earning over $4.1 million. Eminem’s 2002 signature song “Lose Yourself” from the film 8 Mile generated 1.8 billion Spotify streams and $724,233 in revenue.

Queen: Greatest Hits (1981)

Veteran British rock group Queen is fifth on the list with their 1981 release Greatest Hits. Bolstered by a popular Freddy Mercury biopic, Greatest Hits has earned nearly $4.1 million from an estimated 10 billion Spotify streams. The anthemic 1975 single “Bohemian Rhapsody” is the most popular track, with 2.1 billion Spotify streams and $871,854 in revenue.

Olivia Rodrigo: Sour (2021)

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo holds the sixth position with her debut album Sour. The album has earned roughly $4 million in revenue from 10 billion Spotify streams. The release of a second album could drive sales figures even higher.

Elton John: Diamonds (2017)

Legendary British singer/songwriter Elton John’s 2017 greatest hits collection Diamonds lands in seventh place on the Spotify rankings. The album has earned a potential revenue of $3,632, 250 from Spotify streams in 2023.

Arctic Monkeys: AM (2013)

British alternative rock band Arctic Monkey’s 2013 album AM is eighth on the list, with estimated earnings of $2,816,270 from Spotify streams in 2023.

Harry Styles: Harry’s House (2022)

The former One Direction member and solo sensation Harry Style’s 2022 release Harry’s House is in ninth place overall, with potential revenue of $2,343,310 from Spotify streams. An exhaustive worldwide tour has helped to generate more positive buzz among Spotify subscribers.

Lewis Capaldi: Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (2019)

Scottish singer/songwriter Lewis Capaldi’s eclectic 2019 album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent rounds out the Top Ten list, with potential earnings of $2,243,310 during the first half of 2023.

Good News for Artists and Audiences

With streaming downloads measured in the billions and revenues reported in the millions, the future of subscription-based music streaming sites such as Spotify looks promising. Fresh musical faces can still compete with veteran artists for subscribers’ ears on the same platform. Subscribers can still discover new material, access the vaults, and find their favorite classics. The results of this survey prove there is still room for both camps.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.