Top 10 Jedis According to Star Wars Fans

Who is your favorite Jedi, and why? Recently someone asked this question and specified that they could be from any Star Wars movies, TV shows, games, or comics. Here are the top-voted responses.

10. Ulic Qel-Droma

“Ulic Qel-Droma,” said one. “He fell to the Dark Side for good reasons thousands of years before Anakin. Ulic Qel-Droma was ultimately redeemed by being cut off entirely from the Force by his former lover/true love/absolute master, Battle Meditation, Naomi Sunrider.”

“Also, he contributed to defeating Exar Kun and the collapse of an iteration of the Sith Empire on Yavin 4. All around loved the Tales of the Jedi comics, and while I will point to Obi-Wan as the Jedi I'd want to be, Ulic is my dark horse choice for this question.”

9. Quinlan Vos

“Quinlan Vos,” shared one. “I liked that he had this darkness in him, and it seemed that the Jedi were afraid of him going to the dark side but sent him to assassinate Dooku.” Another exclaimed, “There it is! I was looking for this answer!”

8. Revan

“Revan, as described by Kreia,” shared one. “He wasn't content to let the galaxy burn while the Jedi sat around and thought about it. But, in fighting the war, he turned toward the Dark Side. Kreia described his turn to the Dark Side as a sacrifice he made; to be the conqueror, the Republic needed to stand against the Sith.”

“But maybe she was an unreliable narrator and just playing up her former student, whose work she said she was trying to continue. And it seems like the kind of justification all (would-be) despots and their followers use. Of course, he eventually turns to the light after the Jedi do some shady stuff.”

7. Luke Skywalker

One person shared, “Luke is the original. And I have to give love to Legends Luke. You can see why he thought he made the right call even when he blows it.” Another said, “Luke Skywalker. I have loved this character since early childhood. I walked a long way with him, which taught us many things.”

A third person said, “Luke Skywalker. Return of the Jedi Luke is freaking awesome. Since I can remember, he's been my favorite character. Moisture farmer then gets on the court, and within five years, the emperor and Darth Vader are dead. Like the most significant accomplishment ever.”

6. Anakin Skywalker

“Anakin Skywalker,” said one. “Totally. Most powerful. Anakin hooked up with the hottest senator. He threw off the religious dogma of the Jedi. Did some other stuff, yada yada yada, killed the Sith Lord.” “Anakin, as I grew up watching the original and prequel trilogies and both Clone Wars shows.”

“Anakin. I'll never stop examining his Fall, and I love the story of his tragedy. It hurts me so much, but I'll never stop finding it incredibly interesting how much suffering Anakin endured as a Jedi and a Sith,” another confessed.

5. Ashoka

“I feel like there is no love for Ashoka in here. She's by far my favorite Jedi.,” said one. “My favorite of the modern stuff. She's a great character, and I might pee my pants a little when her show comes out.” A second user admitted, “Ashoka. She has the best character arc, and it's not finished.”

4. Yoda

One user exclaimed, “Yoda! He's a mix of a cute old grandpa and a feral creature eating Luke's hotdogs. But, then, he suddenly starts spouting the wisdom of the galaxy.” “Not to mention he's mighty with the Force. Yoda has canonically lifted an entire Mountain without breaking a sweat,” another informed.

“I don't know about you, but my theatre erupted when Yoda fought Dooku. One of my favorite movie-going experiences was watching Yoda doing wall-flips and hearing people clapping and cheering,” a third commented. “Size matters, not.”

3. Kanan Jarrus

Another user exclaimed, “Kanan Jarrus! Although he didn't have the formal training he was supposed to have to become a Jedi knight, he was still pure and followed the Jedi ways. And he was a part of the best couple in Star Wars history.”

Another agreed, “Sure, he is not a classic but Kanan Jarrus. He is the perfect Jedi for me. He sacrificed himself to keep the ones he cared about safe. He formed attachments without falling to the Dark Side. He loved, sacrificed, and protected. His son Jaycen will probably be force sensitive. At least that was hinted at, and I hope Ezra will train him in the future.”

2. Plo Koon

“Plo Koon,” said one. “There were lots of Jedi that the Clones didn't like serving under; I've yet to see one, aside from the 501st, that has troops decorating the sides of their gunships with Plo's bros.” Another agreed, “Plo Koon. Excellent character design and remarkable development in The Clone Wars and comic books.”

“Plo Koon,” another replied. “As a kid, I liked his design in Jedi Power Battles and the comics. But it changed everything once I heard him tell his clones they weren't expendable. That's when I realized the clones were living and thinking beings, not what the Kaminoans said in AotC.”

1. Qui-Gon Jinn

“Qui-Gon Jinn,” shared another. “Unlike the council members, he didn't have a stick up his bum.” Another added, As much as I love Obi-Wan, I think in many ways Qui-Gon Jinn would have been a more suited master for Anakin. And that things may have been very different had he survived.”

Finally, a third clarified, “That's the point. Obi-Wan was more of a brother to Anakin when he needed a father, which would have been Qui Gon. That's also why the final duel in The Phantom Menace is the Duel of the Fates. It's a duel over the fate of Anakin, and since Qui Gon died, it sealed the fate that Anakin would become Darth Vader.”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of the best Jedis' from Star Wars. Also, check out these top ten Jedi who deserve to have their own shows.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.